ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

2 hospitalized following apartment shooting in south Phoenix

By Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9fpM_0hQzQIqT00

A teenager was in critical condition and a woman was also in the hospital following a "violent shooting" at a home in south Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Southern Avenue and Ninth Drive just before 5 p.m. Friday. Police found a man in his late teens and a woman in her 30s with gunshot wounds. Several witnesses were also at the location, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened after a verbal fight at the apartment. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the teenager remained in critical condition. The woman had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police identified a man as the suspect but he was not in custody, authorities said. No further details were available.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale

Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead inside home after Thursday evening shootout with Glendale police

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead inside a home on Thursday night after Glendale police were involved in a shootout with who police say was his son. It all happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening after police say they got a call from a man saying that he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers came to the house, they heard gunshots coming from inside. Officers said they then got another call from a woman saying she was trying to get a hold of her dad on the phone when her brother answered the phone, claiming to have shot him.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man detained after another man shot, killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been detained after another man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a man shot. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale police exchange gunfire with man suspected of killing father

PHOENIX – Police in Glendale said Friday they shot and wounded a man suspected of killing his father to end an hourslong overnight standoff. The Glendale Police Department said Rafael Vargas-Olvera, 26, faces charges including homicide, aggravated assault and attempted murder of a police officer. He was hospitalized with...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Phoenix#Police#Arizona#Violent Crime#Ninth Drive
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect accused of attacking teen girl with knife inside her Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a teenage girl inside her Goodyear home. Goodyear Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. The suspect reportedly entered the home, tackled the 16-year-old girl to the ground, and assaulted her with a kitchen knife.
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff

PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale sees rent fall for one-bedroom apartments

Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

$10K reward offered after suspects steal 19 guns from north Phoenix shop

PHOENIX - Police say a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two men who broke into a north Phoenix shop and stole 19 guns. Phoenix Police say the break-in happened on Aug. 4 at 4:15 a.m. at Harris Brothers Tactical, located near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school

PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix Tuesday night, authorities said. The incident happened before 7:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Myrtle Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said. The person involved in the shooting left the area before police arrived, but...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man in extremely critical condition, five others hurt after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a man is in extremely critical condition, and five others, including a pregnant woman, were hurt after a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road. Firefighters say an SUV rolled over onto its roof, and one...
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
onscene.tv

Man Shot And Killed by Security Outside Chrisean Rock Event | Phoenix

08.21.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Police and Fire crews responded to reports of a shooting outside of Tru Ultra Lounge in Downtown Phoenix near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8:30 PM Sunday night. Upon arrival officers found a chaotic scene as party goers fled the packed night club. One male gunshot victim was located on the light rail tracks outside of the club. Fire crews were seen administering CPR upon transport to a trauma center. The victim was labeled as extremely critical as of the last PD update. Bullet holes and shattered glass litter the clubs main entrance. The event was headlined by rapper Chrisean Rock girlfriend of rapper Blueface. No suspect information is available at this time. Phoenix Police are currently investigating the incident.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: 27-year-old man killed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by an unknown person near 40th Street and McDowell Road, police say. Edgar Moreno-Perez was found at a local apartment complex shortly after 1 a.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators have...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

House heavily damaged by fire in northeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters have extinguished a large fire that broke out at a northeast Phoenix home Thursday morning. Just before 7 a.m., someone called 911 about a fire in their neighbor’s backyard that was spreading to the house. When fire crews arrived at the home, on Sylvia Street near 56th Street and Cactus Road, the family had already made it out safely.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy