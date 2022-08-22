2 hospitalized following apartment shooting in south Phoenix

A teenager was in critical condition and a woman was also in the hospital following a "violent shooting" at a home in south Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Southern Avenue and Ninth Drive just before 5 p.m. Friday. Police found a man in his late teens and a woman in her 30s with gunshot wounds. Several witnesses were also at the location, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened after a verbal fight at the apartment. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the teenager remained in critical condition. The woman had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police identified a man as the suspect but he was not in custody, authorities said. No further details were available.

