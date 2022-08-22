Suspect Identified In Killing Of Young Jewish Father From Baltimore

Avery Miller Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Police have identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a young Jewish father killed while at work in D.C. earlier this month, authorities say.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast around 3:41 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, amid a string of antisemitic crimes, according to Metropolitan Police.

The suspect wanted for his murder was captured on security footage and has been identified as Avery Miller, 27.

He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder While Armed.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miler, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

