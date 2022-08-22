Andi’s was dreamt up from a mother and daughter team who wanted to offer an exquisite coffee experience accompanied by phenomenal homemade bakery. Annie and Dionne opened Andi’s in 2015 and operated it together until 2018, when life led Dionne on another path. Annie operated the shop herself until 2019 when another daughter, Heidi, saw such potential in the shop and wanted to help take it to the next level. Heidi, with her husband Drew, acquired Andi’s Coffee & Bakery in May of 2019. With Andi’s remaining in the family, our vision stays much the same as we strive to provide the best craft coffee experience destination in Sheridan, WY, while expanding and growing the company. Visit us at the shop, where you can find us regularly, enjoying the craft coffee culture in small-town Sheridan, WY.

