Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Fall Pumpkin Festival
A resolution will be considered by the Sheridan City Council in early September that will designate the first Saturday after Halloween as the date for the City’s annual Fall Pumpkin Festival. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Last year, the City Council adopted a resolution that authorized...
cowboystatedaily.com
Longmire Days 2022 Wrap-up: Every Event Sold-Out
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Coming off of a two-year hiatus, organizers weren’t sure what to expect from this year’s Longmire Days in Buffalo, which took place August 18-21. Since 2012, the annual “Longmire Days” festival has brought together fans and cast members of...
sheridanwyoming.com
Andi’s Coffee & Bakery
Andi’s was dreamt up from a mother and daughter team who wanted to offer an exquisite coffee experience accompanied by phenomenal homemade bakery. Annie and Dionne opened Andi’s in 2015 and operated it together until 2018, when life led Dionne on another path. Annie operated the shop herself until 2019 when another daughter, Heidi, saw such potential in the shop and wanted to help take it to the next level. Heidi, with her husband Drew, acquired Andi’s Coffee & Bakery in May of 2019. With Andi’s remaining in the family, our vision stays much the same as we strive to provide the best craft coffee experience destination in Sheridan, WY, while expanding and growing the company. Visit us at the shop, where you can find us regularly, enjoying the craft coffee culture in small-town Sheridan, WY.
Sheridan Media
Green Wing Minor Subdivision
A resolution for the Green Wing Minor Subdivision will be considered by the Sheridan City Council at a future business meeting. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner says the applicant, Teal Ponds, LLC is requesting to subdivide property located at 2340 Wetlands Drive in Sheridan. Sanner said the property located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter is asking for change
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter is asking the public for their extra pocket change. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, shelter Executive Director AJ Evans told listeners that she has worked to distribute small dog house shaped receptacles at generous business locations throughout the City of Sheridan.
Sheridan Media
Gretchen Foertsch
Funeral services for Gretchen Foertsch, a 73-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Saturday at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo will be held Saturday, September 3rd, at 2:00 p.m. at Harness Funeral Home in Buffalo with Pastor Rene Castillero officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1st from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Gretchen’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation to speed a cure at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com, where the service will also be live-streamed.
Sheridan Media
City Council Discusses Speed Limit Change on Holly Ponds Drive
A petition was presented to the Sheridan City Council at their August 15 meeting by resident Don Kollekowski asking for a change in the speed limit on Holly Ponds Drive from 30 mph to 20 mph. City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer addressed the petition at this week’s City Council study session.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County OKs Water Line Easement for City
The Sheridan County Commission has voted to accept an Easement Purchase Agreement with the City of Sheridan for a waterline to run on airport property. Robert Guild, Operations Supervisor at the Sheridan County Airport, explained the details on the proposed agreement. Guild said the airport worked with engineers to find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheridan Media
Four Candidates for Buffalo City Council Set
The four finishers in the race for Buffalo City Council have been set and will face off in the General Election in November. According to Buffalo City Clerk Julie Silbernagel, Myra Camino, Mike Madden, Jody Sauers, and David Iverson have all accepted the primary results and have made application for Nomination by Primary for Municipal Office.
Sheridan Media
TW Fire Three-Quarters Contained, Resources Demobilizing
The TW Fire southeast of Buffalo is 76% contained, and still at approximately 3,000 acres, according to Johnson County Fire District 1 Public Information Officer Marilyn Connolly. Connolly, in a release Wednesday, said the Type 3 team transferred management of the fire to a Type 4 team as of 7...
Sheridan Media
TW Fire 100% Contained, Controlled, Out As of Thursday
The TW Fire southeast of Buffalo is 100% contained, controlled, and out as of 11 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Marilyn Connolly. The report came from TW Fire Type4 Incident Commander Brad Borgialli with Johnson County Fire Control District #1. The fire was at 95%...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Changes Plea on Strangulation Charge
A 29-year-old Sheridan man changed his plea on a felony charge at a hearing Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Jake Kolden pleaded no contest to the charge of strangulation of a household member, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 10,000. The change of plea was not pursuant to a plea agreement and the punishment will be argued at sentencing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheridan Media
Broncs / Eagles Football Teams Open the Season This Weekend / Bronc and Lady Bronc Golfers tee it up Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – The Sheridan football Broncs and the Tongue River Eagles will play their season openers, tomorrow for the Broncs at home with Cheyenne Central and the Eagles will host the Bronc JV’s Saturday. We will have the Broncs / Central game live for you tomorrow...
Sheridan Media
Trial Date Set for Sheridan Man Charged With Aggravated Assault and Battery
A Sheridan man who is charged with a felony was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On July 18, 25-year-old Turner Taylor was charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery for an altercation that took place at a business in Sheridan on July 14. According to court documents, Taylor allegedly grabbed an individual by the throat with both hands and strangled the victim.
Comments / 0