CHAMPAIGN — The thought of how to change the way Illinois basketball played hasn’t been far from Brad Underwood’s mind over the course of the last 18 months. It couldn’t be. The Illini were always going to have to change. These days, college basketball teams exist in perpetual states of change. The concept boiled down to when, not if, and Underwood just had to be ready.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO