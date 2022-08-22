Read full article on original website
College football expert picks for Week 0: Wyoming vs. Illinois
As Wyoming heads to Illinois to battle the Fighting Illini in Week 0 (10:30p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network), 247Sports' Jeremy Werner breaks down why he thinks the Fighting Illini (-11) will win and by how much.
Illinois basketball new playing style has been 'not far from our mindset for a couple years now'
CHAMPAIGN — The thought of how to change the way Illinois basketball played hasn’t been far from Brad Underwood’s mind over the course of the last 18 months. It couldn’t be. The Illini were always going to have to change. These days, college basketball teams exist in perpetual states of change. The concept boiled down to when, not if, and Underwood just had to be ready.
