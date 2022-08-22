ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Illinois basketball new playing style has been 'not far from our mindset for a couple years now'

CHAMPAIGN — The thought of how to change the way Illinois basketball played hasn’t been far from Brad Underwood’s mind over the course of the last 18 months. It couldn’t be. The Illini were always going to have to change. These days, college basketball teams exist in perpetual states of change. The concept boiled down to when, not if, and Underwood just had to be ready.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy