There’s nothing more important than having the right equipment for the job you’re trying to do. When you are working on a tight schedule, where every day and dollar has to count to its maximum. But what you really need is not always obvious, and neither is how to decide. When it comes to the question of which type of asphalt plant you need, it might seem there are only two answers: batch or drum (continuous). However, there’s no perfect, one size fits all solution, and sorting out which is truly best for you and your business depends on a few things:

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO