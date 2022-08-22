Read full article on original website
Contractors Learn How to Get Off On the Right Foot with Construction Technology Projects
Almost 300 construction professionals packed into meeting rooms at the Voco Chicago Downtown in Chicago for the Advancing Construction Technology 2022 conference to learn mostly from their peers about each other’s technology initiatives, successes and lessons learned from false starts and betas. The importance of a rigorous construction technology...
How Construction Telematics Data is Driving Returns Across the Business
It started with the 2011 release of the Associated Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) telematics standard, and then Caterpillar’s 2016 move to become the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the construction space to open up its equipment management software platform to other equipment brands, contractors have been on a path towards unlocking the true business value of equipment data.
Key Factors of a Successful Concrete Repair Job
There’s an old joke about life having only two constants. For concrete, one could argue that the punchline includes the potential of cracking and that every situation is going to be unique. But despite a project’s differences - large or small - some aspects ring true every time. It’s estimated that the world is placing a New York City's worth of concrete each year. For the concrete that has been and that which has yet to be placed, repairs and restoration will play a significant role. According to a report by Acumen Research and Consulting, the concrete restoration market looks to reach $26,414 million by 2030 - a significant value for a specific area of the concrete industry.
Batch Vs. Drum: What To Consider Before You Buy
There’s nothing more important than having the right equipment for the job you’re trying to do. When you are working on a tight schedule, where every day and dollar has to count to its maximum. But what you really need is not always obvious, and neither is how to decide. When it comes to the question of which type of asphalt plant you need, it might seem there are only two answers: batch or drum (continuous). However, there’s no perfect, one size fits all solution, and sorting out which is truly best for you and your business depends on a few things:
Will We Ever Eradicate Falls?
From 2012 to 2022, there were 130 fatalities, 42 major injuries and 11 minor injuries due to accidents when using mobile elevating lift platforms (MEWPs,) according to the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF). The 236 reports came from 20 countries. Since the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) began analyzing accident...
