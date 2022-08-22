Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Northwoods Honor Guard Presentation
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - Today, the Northwoods Honor Guard ventured over to Printpack in Rhinelander to hold a demonstration in front of their military flags. Plant Manager Patrick Marquart spoke about what the demonstration is for and the significance of the Honor Guard on the Northwoods community. "This occasion is...
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Wausau man accused of repeatedly assaulting pre-teen
A 41-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after accusations surfaced that he repeatedly assaulted a young girl over a five-year span, beginning when she was 10 years old. Joshua C. Wells was charged Aug. 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child after the...
merrillfotonews.com
Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County needs YOUR help
The Merrill Police Department continues to investigate vandalism to numerous headstones at Merrill Memorial Park during the overnight period of July 27-28, 2018. Any tip may be crucial to identification of person(s) present. If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 715.536.3726, submit on-line at www.p3tips.com or...
947jackfm.com
Marathon County Needs Jail Workers
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –The worker shortage is being felt throughout the nation, from private companies to the government. And it’s even hitting jails across Central Wisconsin, along with taxpayers’ wallets. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says they’re forced to spend about $3,100 per day to house...
947jackfm.com
Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
wiproud.com
Man sentenced for shooting, killing child’s mother
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 31-year-old man convicted of shooting and killing his child’s mother in June 2021 will spend life in prison with no chance of parole. Christopher Anderson pleaded guilty earlier this month in Oneida County court to first degree intentional homicide as part of a plea agreement.
Suspect in Rib Mountain standoff who fired at police sentenced Monday in Wausau
A 36-year-old former Marathon County woman who kept officers at bay for hours during a standoff at a Rib Mountain hotel before firing her weapon at police was sentenced Monday in Wausau to six years in prison. Katina Mulroy, who now lists a Milwaukee address, was convicted in May of...
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
wearegreenbay.com
Wausau man arrested for intentionally causing Spectrum outage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old man was arrested after he was identified as the suspect that allegedly damaged Spectrum fiber-optic cables on purpose. The Wausau Police Department announced that 55-year-old George Wood was arrested after a widespread Spectrum outage on Saturday morning. On August 20, around 12:45 p.m. police were told that Spectrum fiber-optic cables were intentionally damaged in downtown Wausau.
WJFW-TV
Department of Administration visits Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Today, Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-Designee Kathy Blumenfeld met with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and other Community members to tour downtown Wausau. The tour was part of a visit by the DOA to highlight the investments towards pandemic relief funds for Wausau businesses. “We’re here to...
WJFW-TV
Downforce Motorsports opens unique Northwoods dealership that specializes in Superformance collectibles
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Downforce Motorsports in Minocqua is opening a specialty dealership that focuses on the Superformance automaker, and the dealership is trying to put a new spin on the vintage car market. For car enthusiasts, they sell cars that have been featured in movies like Ford vs. Ferrari and tv shows such as Jay Leno’s garage.
Wausau-area man indicted on federal drug charges
A Wausau-area man is facing federal charges after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in Madison, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Ryan P. Murray, 45, of Weston, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that Clayton possessed the methamphetamine on January 10, 2022.
WJFW-TV
Summer Lecture Series
EAGLE RIVER, Wis - (WJFW) For many years, the Eagle River Historical Society has been providing ways for locals to learn more about their towns history. And one way they have done that is through their Summer Lecture Series. Eagle River Historical Society Executive Director Karen Sailer spoke about what kind of topics are discussed at the Summer Lecture Series.
S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening
MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
WJFW-TV
Flight schedule to change for Rhinelander Delta travelers
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Delta Airlines will be changing their schedule for flights coming in and out of the Rhinelander/ Oneida County Airport. The change will begin on September 12, with fares yet to be sold, impacting round trip flight schedule times between Rhinelander and Minneapolis. Delta will also be adding...
WJFW-TV
One person died after motorcycle crash in Shawano Co.
RICHMOND (WJFW) - A motorcycle driver has died after a traffic accident on Tuesday afternoon in the town of Richmond in Shawano County. The crash was reported just after 12 p.m. on Highway 29 at County Rd. MMM. According to the Shawano Co. Sheriff's Office, an initial investigation shows indicates...
WJFW-TV
Two vehicle accident on Highway 17 Wed. night
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Pine Lake Fire Rescue team responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 17 and Cross Country Rd. Wednesday evening, just after 6:30 p.m. According to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, a pick-up truck was turning onto Cross Country Rd. when it was struck by a vehicle traveling on south on 17.
WJFW-TV
Merrill Chamber of Commerce offering tourism grants to organizations
MERRILL- The Merrill Chamber of Commerce is calling all organizations hosting an event next year. They're looking to give out grant money. The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting organizer applications for its 2023 tourism grant. The grant money comes from a percentage of the "room tax" that is...
