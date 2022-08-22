Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
NECN
5 Amazon Warehouses in Mass. Slated to Close
Five Amazon warehouses in the Bay State are slated to close down, a company spokesperson said. The warehouses are located in Dedham, Everett, Mansfield, Milford and Randolph, according to Amazon, as first reported by The Boston Globe. A representative said that employees will be able to transfer to other Amazon...
spectrumnews1.com
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy
PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
Hilton Garden in Pittsfield provided rooms for COVID-19 patients
Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
NECN
Sales of New, Gas-Powered Cars Won't Be Allowed in Massachusetts by 2035
The state of California has taken a major step toward phasing out gas-powered vehicles, and Massachusetts is following suit. By 2035, all new cars sold in the state must run on electric or hydrogen power, after Governor Baker signed a climate change law earlier this month. The law includes a...
Drought affecting Calabrese Farms in Southwick
Western Massachusetts is in severe drought and local farms are feeling the impact.
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for September 2022
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts
Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray
Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
Massachusetts Coyote Attacks Have Residents Fearing For Their Pets
As pet owners, it is not often we have to worry about certain issues for our furry friends. However, recent coyote attacks in multiple Massachusetts cities have residents concerned and on the look out while taking precautions to keep their pets safe. According to a report by WBZ-CBS Boston, there...
The Berkshires is Home to One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S.
The median age of the U.S. is as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
Black market marijuana still popular despite legalization
Despite the fact that marijuana is legal here in Massachusetts, illegal sales remain strong and dangerous. Like many things, the lower cost of illegal marijuana is a major reason illicit sales continue to flourish in the state.
Is it legal in Massachusetts to Date While Separated but Not Officially Divorced?
One thing that I don't have any personal experience with is divorce. My parents never divorced (my father passed away in August of 1996) and I myself haven't been divorced. However, many of my Massachusetts friends along with one of my close family members have had to experience their parents getting divorced. For some it caused a negative impact on their relationships with their parents, others seemed to do okay with it while others were grown up and long out of their folks' homes by the time their parents went through with getting divorced. Some of my friends have undergone divorce as well.
Rejoice! MA Folks are Receiving Their Refunds from Peanut Butter Company
Massachusetts consumers who purchased the tainted Jif peanut butter products have a reason to rejoice as the refund coupons are finally hitting our mailboxes. You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I know for a fact that some of the tainted peanut butter products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter in question stored in my kitchen cupboard. In a recent update, I mentioned that getting the refund coupons from the J.M. Smuckers Company (the parent company of Jif) would be delayed a bit longer than originally anticipated. You can check out that article by going here.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
theberkshireedge.com
Waterfront Estate on Onota Lake
Step into this gracious Onota Lake waterfront estate and be harkened back to an era where attention to detail and fine craftsmanship reigned supreme. Perfectly and intentionally sited to take full advantage of the nearly 2 acres of manicured private grounds and sweeping lawn down to the lake. The first floor boasts formal living and dining rooms, 2 fireplaces, a sunroom, large eat-in kitchen and breakfast room, mudroom and laundry, a family room with vaulted ceilings, and the dreamiest of primary bedroom suites where you will begin and end each day with the most amazing water views. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, marble countertops throughout, and an expansive deck accessible from sunroom, dining room, breakfast room, breezeway, and primary bedroom. 3 garages and a shared driveway.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 1