One thing that I don't have any personal experience with is divorce. My parents never divorced (my father passed away in August of 1996) and I myself haven't been divorced. However, many of my Massachusetts friends along with one of my close family members have had to experience their parents getting divorced. For some it caused a negative impact on their relationships with their parents, others seemed to do okay with it while others were grown up and long out of their folks' homes by the time their parents went through with getting divorced. Some of my friends have undergone divorce as well.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO