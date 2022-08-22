ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Harper to Begin Rehab Assignment, Plassmeyer Selected

By Alex Carr
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies could have Bryce Harper back soon, and made a roster move.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced on Monday that Bryce Harper will begin a rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. He could return to the Phillies lineup as early as next Monday, per The Athletic 's Matt Gelb.

The Phillies also made a roster move prior to Monday night's game, designating reliever Tyler Cyr for assignment, and adding southpaw Michael Plassmeyer to the active roster.

Cyr gave up a solo shot to Brandon Nimmo in the ninth inning of Sunday's loss to the New York Mets, it was his lone appearance with the Phillies.

Plassmeyer, who came to the Phillies in a minor league swap with the San Francisco Giants, adds length and accuracy to Philadelphia's bullpen. The soft-tossing left-hander has been stellar with the IronPigs in Triple-A, tossing a 2.83 ERA across 11 starts, while walking just 15 batters in that span. The 25-year-old boasts an impressive career 2.2 walks-per-nine rate in his minor league career.

It will be interesting to see how the Phillies utilize Plassmeyer, as well as how long he remains on the active and 40-man roster. He has seen a good deal of success under the guidance of the Phillies' development staff.

