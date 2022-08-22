Read full article on original website
Lynn P. Brown, 78
Lynn P. Brown, 78, of Effingham, IL, passed away, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital In Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham, IL with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For Scott Avenue Christian Church In Newton
From the Scott Avenue Christian Church Facebook Page:. What a great celebration as we broke ground for our new building!. Thank you to all who were involved from our charter members manning the shovels along with some other representatives of our congregation, to the great bakers and bidders, as well as the porkburger cooks, speakers, those who organized the serving of the meal or donated food and our auctioneer and photographers…on and on the list goes! You all were a vital part of the success and fun.
Rosella Sapp, 73
Rosella Sapp, 73 of Effingham, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Griffith Cemetery in Brownstown. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service, Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.
Flora Masonic Lodge Raises Over $7K To Benefit Shriners’ Children’s Hospital
The Flora Masonic Lodge 204 held an auction on May 21st at Charley Brown Park to benefit Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. The Lodge raised $7,526 to benefit the hospital. Don Fry, representing Flora Masonic Lodge 204, would like to thank those towns who donated to the...
Karen Lea Devall, 74
Karen Lea Devall, age 74, of Olney, Illinois, and a former resident of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 9:41 PM – Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Services celebrating Karen’s life will be held at 4:00 PM – Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the...
Wheeler Man Injured in Bishop Township Accident
A Wheeler man was injured in an accident that occurred in Bishop Township. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 11:34pm on Tuesday, August 23rd on 900th Avenue, .6 miles east of 2300th Street. The report states that an ATV driven by...
Paris man dies in mowing accident
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Jamey M. Rhodes of Brownstown for...
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, Flex-N-Gate
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. Flex-N-Gate is located at 2701 S Banker Street in Effingham in the old Pinnacle Foods and World Color Press Plant. It is...
Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022
A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for a Cumberland County FTA warrant for DUI intoxicating compound, unlawful use of cannabis by a driver, operating an uninsured vehicle, and unlicensed mufflers (1st and 2nd). Kayden posted $375 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested...
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Dustin L. Gent of Effingham for contempt of court. Dustin posted $700 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kajha M. Williams of Tulsa, OK for aggravated battery to a police officer and domestic battery. Kajha was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Man dead in trailer fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old Decatur man has died after the trailer he lived in caught fire early Sunday morning. The fire happened in the area of East Locust and North 27th Streets in Decatur. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim, Cory J. Ballinger, was found in the trailer’s remains and was […]
Keller Drive Patching Between Evergreen Avenue And Jefferson Street In Effingham Begins Aug. 29th
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a pavement patching project on Keller Drive/Illinois 32/Illinois 33 from Evergreen Avenue to Jefferson Street in Effingham begins Aug. 29. The work will reduce Keller Drive to one lane in each direction at times, with traffic control utilizing message signs, arrow boards, spotters...
Catholic Charities Announces Dates They Will Be Closed Over Next Two Weeks
The following information is being released by Catholic Charities in Effingham:. Catholic Charities office will be closed the following dates: Thursday, August 25, Tuesday, August 30, and Thursday, September 1. Second Hand Rose will be open normal business hours.
