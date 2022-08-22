ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewardson, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Lynn P. Brown, 78

Lynn P. Brown, 78, of Effingham, IL, passed away, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital In Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham, IL with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For Scott Avenue Christian Church In Newton

From the Scott Avenue Christian Church Facebook Page:. What a great celebration as we broke ground for our new building!. Thank you to all who were involved from our charter members manning the shovels along with some other representatives of our congregation, to the great bakers and bidders, as well as the porkburger cooks, speakers, those who organized the serving of the meal or donated food and our auctioneer and photographers…on and on the list goes! You all were a vital part of the success and fun.
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Rosella Sapp, 73

Rosella Sapp, 73 of Effingham, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Griffith Cemetery in Brownstown. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service, Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.
EFFINGHAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Stewardson, IL
City
Shelbyville, IL
City
Madison, IL
Effingham Radio

Karen Lea Devall, 74

Karen Lea Devall, age 74, of Olney, Illinois, and a former resident of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 9:41 PM – Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Services celebrating Karen’s life will be held at 4:00 PM – Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the...
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Wheeler Man Injured in Bishop Township Accident

A Wheeler man was injured in an accident that occurred in Bishop Township. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 11:34pm on Tuesday, August 23rd on 900th Avenue, .6 miles east of 2300th Street. The report states that an ATV driven by...
WHEELER, IL
WCIA

Paris man dies in mowing accident

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
PARIS, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Jamey M. Rhodes of Brownstown for...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
David Weaver
97ZOK

Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated

Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, Flex-N-Gate

The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. Flex-N-Gate is located at 2701 S Banker Street in Effingham in the old Pinnacle Foods and World Color Press Plant. It is...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Trinity Lutheran Church#Brummerstedt Funeral Home
WCIA

Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
STEWARDSON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
SANDOVAL, IL
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for a Cumberland County FTA warrant for DUI intoxicating compound, unlawful use of cannabis by a driver, operating an uninsured vehicle, and unlicensed mufflers (1st and 2nd). Kayden posted $375 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Dustin L. Gent of Effingham for contempt of court. Dustin posted $700 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kajha M. Williams of Tulsa, OK for aggravated battery to a police officer and domestic battery. Kajha was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man dead in trailer fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old Decatur man has died after the trailer he lived in caught fire early Sunday morning. The fire happened in the area of East Locust and North 27th Streets in Decatur. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim, Cory J. Ballinger, was found in the trailer’s remains and was […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy