This weekend, you can say goodbye to summer with music, food, fireworks and fun in Cadillac.

Lake Cadillac Resort is hosting the first ever Summer Bash on Saturday, August 27.

The grounds open at 4 p.m. for parking and entry.

Featured bands include SIBUS and LIVE WIRE – The Ultimate AC/DC Experience.

The night will wrap up with a fireworks show.

