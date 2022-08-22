'Not 100% about winning': Part-time desert resident Tim Hughes has had big influence over Little League

Palm Desert snowbird Tim Hughes has always had an appreciation for antiquities.

At the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series (LLWS) that runs through Aug. 28, he’ll enjoy a coalescence of past and present.

A longtime former employee of Little League International, Hughes remains close to an organization and tournament that is five blocks from his childhood home.

A native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania (though, as purists will remind, the Series is held at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport), Hughes had youthful visions of working in a museum. But he gladly took his first full-time job with Little League International, working with the organization from 1975-88 before departing as vice president of operations.

Hughes, who actually began his Little League employment as a grounds crew member while a young adult, has attended every LLWS for six decades.

Never straying far from the diamond, he’s been a Little League board member since 1996 (and board chairman from 2004-07). He most recently served as Chairman for the Little League International Congress this past June, a gathering held once every four years.

“I still believe in the programming. It’s a grassroots organization, which you don’t find a lot today with organizations which are large and multi-national,” says Hughes, who still lives a short walk from Little League headquarters during the summer. “Little League is still based on the idea of being the hometown, neighborhood program.”

While the game has remained the same, Hughes believes the growth and success of Little League is the ability and desire to be nimble.

“No organization – whether a big company, a volunteer program, sports organization – can remain static,” Hughes said. “We live in a changing world. Everything changes, and it’s important to change with the times. For Little League, I think it’s been critical over the years for how it’s adapted to a changing society. That way, it’s stayed meaningful to hometowns around the world.”

Same game, bigger world

Founded in 1939 and playing its inaugural World Series in 1947, Little League International is now present in more than 6,500 communities and in better than 80 countries around the globe, making it the largest youth sports program in the world.

“In a 45-day period, from the beginning of the tournament to the World Series, there are 16,000 Little League games played," Hughes said. "That’s the equivalent of about six full seasons of Major League Baseball.”

This year’s LLWS expanded for the first time from 16 to 20 participating teams.

A cultural phenomenon, the LLWS first debuted on television on CBS in 1953, before later becoming a staple on ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” in 1963 (ultimately appearing more than any other Wide World event). It eventually moved to ESPN, coupled with respective title games on network partner ABC.

With nearly 60 LLWS participants having made it to Major League Baseball as adults, alumni include Boog Powell, Carney Lansford, Gary Sheffield, Todd Frazier, Jason Varitek and Cody Bellinger.

Among the stars, one in particular shines brightest for Hughes.

“The one who really stands out in my mind is Lloyd McClendon (with Gary, Indiana) in 1971,” recalls Hughes of the eventual, eight-year MLB vet who went on to manage three clubs across parts of eight more seasons. “I was on the grounds crew at the time, and we had the huge, old-fashioned scoreboard beyond the center field fence. The grounds crew would put up the run signs. Lloyd McClendon swung the bat five times in that World Series, and every swing was a home run. Every other time up, he was intentionally walked.”

Hughes will be among those honored on-field for their dedication to Little League at this year’s anniversary event.

“Tim has been such a long-time contributor to Little League, dating back to his early days as a staffer,” says Brian McClintock, senior communications executive for Little League International. “He really established the growth of our communications department and shepherded in our current CEO and president, Steve Keener (who started under Hughes as an intern).”

In Hughes’ view, a mesh of future stars like “Legendary Lloyd” and everyday kids continue to define Little League’s timeless tapestry. Even with club baseball (and club sports in general) becoming an increasing, year-round travel trend for bitter or better, the annual rite of the LLWS remains a national nexus of nostalgia.

“Little League is still about the kids you go to school with, about playing baseball or softball with your friends,” Hughes said. “We still have the mandatory play rule, and kids don’t ride the bench. It’s not 100% about winning, but about instilling sportsmanship and making for a fun experience.”

My back pages

Snowbirding in Palm Desert for nearly two decades, Hughes hasn’t hung up his daytime spikes. When not golfing a few times a week at Desert Willow Golf Resort, he continues the hobby-turned-vocation for which he segued from Little League in the late ‘80s: Newspapers.

Hughes’ collector-driven business, Rare & Early Newspapers (rarenewspapers.com), has amassed a warehouse collection of more than 3.5 million newspapers, with papers dating as far back as the 1630s.

“Tim is an historian,” McClintock said. “Obviously, with his newspaper business, he certainly has an appreciation for history. With Little League, he has a further appreciation for the nostalgia and how that plays within pop culture as well.”

For a guy who pages daily through old news, Hughes isn’t immune to the fact that Little League’s foreground isn’t as healthy as its root structure.

Despite an MLB season sporting a Ruthian year by Shohei Ohtani, a run at the (real) home run record by Aaron Judge and the Dodgers on a record-setting pace for franchise wins, the national pastime is far from playing at full strength.

Is MLB’s national presence on the clock? Last year, MLB games averaged about 3 hours and 10 minutes, which is about 40 minutes longer than the average game in 1981.

And those watching (or lack thereof) the longer action are, inversely, shorter on interest.

Major League Baseball has seen declining average attendance each year since 2015 and, this season, about 70% of teams are experiencing a decline in average attendance. Attendance is down about 20% percent since peaking in 2007, and MLB games have witnessed a dramatic fan descent of over 6% since 2019.

The television perspective may be of greater concern. Last year’s World Series averaged 11,750,00 viewers per game. At its pre-cable/streaming peak, the 1978 World Series averaged well over 44 million viewers a game.

Not that the kids are fretting. According to TheAthletic.com, last year’s LLWS Championship game averaged 2.77 million viewers on ABC, while ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” game between the Yankees and Oakland A’s averaged 1.34 million. And though the LLWS wasn’t played in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the ’19 LLWS title game also bested the pros, with 3 million viewers on average compared to 2.38 million for the Yankees and Dodgers on “Sunday Night Baseball.”

From the view of the game’s foundations, Hughes believes that MLB – with burgeoning costs for fans and swelling contracts for players – has strayed far afield of the purity embraced by Little League’s belief system. He’s quick to reference the recent viral Little League regional highlight of a hit batsman going to the mound to comfort the pitcher who plunked him.

“We think the problem for a lot of people is the whole ‘big business’ idea of Major League Baseball,” says Hughes, “and the incredible salaries and the infighting between people making millions and millions of dollars a year playing a kid’s game.”

Before the high-paid Boys of Summer aim to become higher-paid heroes of autumn, the pro pennant chase is preceded by the nation’s turn toward Williamsport. Annually, teams of hometown kids, from age 10 to 12, play with their pals for a chance at memories which have no price tag or contract.

It’s a distinctly-American story, penned in purity and nostalgia, that Hughes doesn’t want to see yellowed in one of his old newspapers.

“There is a frustration with (all the money in) Major League Baseball, if not all sports, but Little League Baseball and Softball is the opposite of all that,” Hughes said. “The genuineness of children enjoying a kid’s game remains the attraction.”