Social media reacts to Drake Maye being named starting quarterback

UNC football head Mack Brown broke the news to the media on Monday morning that the team will go with Drake Maye as QB1 this season . The redshirt freshman earned the nod over Jacolby Criswell and will start Week 0 at home against Florida A&M.

Maye originally committed to Alabama as a four-star prospect and a top 50 player before decommitting and picking the Tar Heels. He sat behind Sam Howell and Criswell his first year and has now earned the right to start.

While Maye gets the start in Week 0, he will have to hold onto that spot throughout the year.

This season will be a different one for the Tar Heels compared to last as they don’t have high expectations and do have a lot of questions still at key positions, including quarterback.

But for now, Maye is the guy as announced today and here’s how fans reacted on Twitter.

h

h

https://twitter.com/tarheelupdate/status/1561733766631919618

https://twitter.com/GreatDayTarHeel/status/1561733509819006977

https://twitter.com/Briccyardlilyo/status/1561768857441820673

https://twitter.com/DP_NFL/status/1561736255460806656

https://twitter.com/tarheelanalyst/status/1561744043775860738

https://twitter.com/ratherbrunnin/status/1561764396459667459

https://twitter.com/ya_yousufff/status/1561757245129592836

https://twitter.com/CFFUniversity/status/1561735771207385088

1

1