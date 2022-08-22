ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval County, NM

Comments / 9

Julie Garcia
3d ago

Good they are making arrests and seizing drugs before they hit the streets! Now the prosecutors and judges need to do their part to make sure they are held accountable.

Reply(1)
4
donaldhino9999
3d ago

They need to do this in Carlsbad New Mexico too many people including police are DIRTY!! DRUGS run this town and are funding MARK RONCHETTI who is supposed to be against DRUGS!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rio Rancho, NM
Health
State
New Mexico State
Rio Rancho, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Rio Rancho, NM
County
Sandoval County, NM
KRQE News 13

Man caught on video beating gas station attendant pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney McCalep, the man who was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant, pleaded guilty Friday. In September 2021, McCalep punched, stomped and kicked a female gas station attendant at the Speedway near 4th and Osuna. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say McCalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man extradited to US for 2015 drug smuggling charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlos Arturo Quintana, 40, was arraigned on a conspiracy charge to import a controlled substance into the United States. Quintana, along with 10 other co-defendants, was charged by a federal grand jury on July 23, 2015. Court records say that in February and March of 2011, Quintana, Jesus Salas-Aguayo, Elmy Hermosillo, Raul […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in deadly shooting asks judge to dismiss charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryus Chavez, the man accused in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Chavez is one of four people charged for the murder of Trevonte Robbins in July 2021. Investigators say the shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Dea#Drug Trafficking#Joint Task Force
rrobserver.com

Prosecutors seek to detain suspect in bosque attack

A 70-year-old woman on Friday took her dog for a walk on the bike path near the bosque in the South Valley – a morning ritual. She said hello to a woman she knew from previous walks and to a man on a bench, someone she hadn’t seen before. Minutes later, a sound from behind prompted her to turn and see the man she had just passed approach on a scooter. Then he attacked, deputies said, before dragging her into the water-filled ditch, stabbing and raping her.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General’s Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

More Details Emerge of Lotaburger Shooting

New details continue to emerge in the Aug. 16 attempted robbery and nighttime shooting of Cypress Garcia, 22, of Española, who was shot to death as he worked the cash register at Blake’s Lotaburger. The prime suspect in the shooting, Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, remains in custody charged with three area robberies but still not charged in the murder.
ESPANOLA, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Woman with long criminal history charged with murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years is back behind bars, being charged with murder. Reyanon Duncan has a criminal record that dates back to 2006 with offenses including auto theft, drugs, burglary, child abuse and identity theft. Investigators are now saying Duncan and others invaded […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexicans are seeing an uptick in scam calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many New Mexicans are reportedly seeing an uptick of scam calls. PNM, an electricity company in New Mexico receives a slew of complaints from customers throughout the year concerning it. However, a spokesperson for PNM says they’ve seen an uptick this time of year. “It’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

APD seeks identity of woman found dead in July

Albuquerque police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was found deceased along railroad tracks near 1324 1st Street NW on July 24, according to an Albuquerque Police Department news release. APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said the woman’s death is being considered suspicious and what caused...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy