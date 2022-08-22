A 70-year-old woman on Friday took her dog for a walk on the bike path near the bosque in the South Valley – a morning ritual. She said hello to a woman she knew from previous walks and to a man on a bench, someone she hadn’t seen before. Minutes later, a sound from behind prompted her to turn and see the man she had just passed approach on a scooter. Then he attacked, deputies said, before dragging her into the water-filled ditch, stabbing and raping her.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO