CoinDesk
Uniswap Community Behind DEX Establishes Foundation to Support Open-Source Development
Community members of decentralized exchange Uniswap have voted to create the Uniswap Foundation, an organization aiming to support open-source development and community governance within the protocol. The voting, which concluded Tuesday evening, overwhelmingly supported creating the foundation. The foundation aims to streamline its grants process and reduce friction in governance...
CoinDesk
Xiden Developer CryptoDATA Defends the Crypto Space From Malicious Asset Losses
CryptoDATA Tech, the blockchain developer sponsoring the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix title until 2024, is launching a new project that provides highly sought-after safeguards for crypto users. CryptoDATA Tech has joined forces with Martoms Brothers & Co. and several reinsurance companies to create a mutual guarantee fund that will provide...
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Platform Thirdweb Gets Katie Haun's Backing at $160M Valuation
Thirdweb, a platform for Web3 app developers, raised $24 million in a Series A round at a $160 million valuation. The funding was led by Haun Ventures, the investment firm launched earlier this year by former Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) partner Katie Haun. Thirdweb offers pre-built, audited smart contracts that serve...
CoinDesk
NFT- and Metaverse-Related Cryptocurrencies Underperform as Floor Prices Sink
Cryptocurrencies related to non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse underperformed over the past week as sentiment about the NFT market remained sour. The Flow network’s FLOW token, which can be used to build NFTs and decentralized applications (dapps) such as games on the Web3 platform, slumped 20% during the past seven days. FLOW’s decline was the second largest during that period among 52 cryptocurrencies with a market cap over $1 billion, according to crypto data and analysis firm Messari.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Appoints Restructuring Firm to Forge Recovery Plan
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has appointed a restructuring firm to assist with a recovery plan after it was forced to halt withdrawals and file for protection from creditors in July. Australian firm KordaMentha will work with the exchange's solicitors, Morgan Lewis Stamford, on how best to reorganize the company and...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
CoinDesk
Polygon Founder’s Crypto VC Firm Raises $50M Fund
Symbolic Capital, a new crypto-focused venture capital firm that includes Polygon blockchain founder Sandeep Nailwal among its leadership, has raised $50 million for a fund to invest in early-stage Web3 companies, the latest in a wave of new fund launches in the face of the crypto bear market. Investors in...
CoinDesk
Compound's Upgraded DeFi Lending Platform Targets Security, Scalability
Compound has launched a new version of its decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform, Compound v3. The limited production release reduces the number of supported tokens that can be borrowed and collateralized on the protocol, according to a Thursday blog post from the protocol’s founder. Compound’s latest iteration, called Comet,...
CoinDesk
The Regulatory Web of Crypto
This episode is sponsored by Circle and NEAR. The massive web of regulations that entangle the legacy financial sector have been, in the recent past, a guidepost for governors to apply to the crypto industry. But the argument for many in the crypto community is that those same rules aren’t really applicable to crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi), especially without considerable changes.
CoinDesk
Ether Leads Crypto Recovery on Merge Confirmation, but Traders Remain Cautious
Ether (ETH) rose some 5% in the past 24 hours to lead a recovery among major cryptocurrencies as Ethereum developers confirmed The Merge’s dates on Wednesday. The Bellatrix upgrade will activate on the Beacon Chain on Sept. 6, as reported. The upgrade is responsible for setting the rest of the Merge process in motion, with developers hinting that they're aiming for it to happen on Sept. 15-16.
CoinDesk
Investment Bank Cowen Nabs 2 Crypto Hires for Digital Asset Team
Cowen Inc. (COWN) is growing its digital asset team with the addition of two crypto-native hires. The New York-based investment bank hired Jackie Rose as director of institutional sales within its Cowen Digital team. Rose was previously head of institutional business development at Blockchain.com. In addition, Cowen hired Chase Campbell...
CoinDesk
Co-CEO of Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Sam Trabucco Steps Down
Sam Trabucco, the co-CEO of crypto trading firm Alameda Research, is stepping down from his leadership role and becoming an adviser, Trabucco tweeted Wednesday. Like crypto exchange giant FTX, Alameda was started by Sam Bankman-Fried, and the company operates a vast network of trading, yield farming, startup investments and market making.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Cuts Year-End Hashrate View Citing Delayed Intel Mining Rigs
Publicly traded bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) lowered its year-end 2022 hashrate, or mining power capacity, guidance to 3.2 exahash per second (EH/s), down 42% from previous guidance of 5.5 EH/s. “The revision to our hashrate guidance reflects our current expectations for delivery and deployment of the custom machines we...
CoinDesk
Decentralized Exchange THORSwap to Support Cross-Chain Swaps for Over 4,300 Ethereum-Based Tokens
The developers behind THORChain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) THORSwap this week said the protocol had added more than 4,300 Ethereum-based tokens to its cross-chain liquidity aggregator – a move that allows users to swap them into other supported blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Cosmos, Dogecoin and THORChain. Liquidity aggregators rely on...
CoinDesk
Ex-SEC Chair Jay Clayton Joins Crypto Investor Electric Capital as Adviser: Report
Electric Capital, a crypto-focused venture capital firm that raised $1 billion for two new funds earlier this year, has named former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chariman Jay Clayton as an adviser, according to a Bloomberg report. The crypto investor also named two other advisers: Kevin Walsh, former member of...
CoinDesk
Most NFT Projects ‘Convey No Actual Ownership’: Galaxy Digital Research
Non-fungible token (NFT) holders may not own the intellectual property (IP) rights of the assets they’ve purchased, says Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital’s head of research. Thorn, who specializes in development research for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday that “the vast majority of NFT art projects … convey no actual ownership for the underlying content.”
CoinDesk
FTX Ventures Denies Report That It's Merging With Alameda Research's Crypto VC Business
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Ventures denied a Bloomberg report Thursday that the venture capital arm of FTX and the VC operations of sister company Alameda Research would be merging. The report said the move was made to consolidate parts of Bankman-Fried's empire during the extended decline in crypto prices, but both...
CoinDesk
The Merge May Negatively Impact DeFi Protocols, Stablecoins: Report
Ethereum’s upcoming Merge could significantly impact the way DeFi protocols operate atop crypto’s most popular decentralized finance chain, according to a new DappRadar report published Friday. The study focuses on delays that could arise during Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, better known as the Merge. The...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Could Get Kicked Off Cloud Host That Powers 10% of Crypto Network
Ethereum appears at risk of getting kicked off the cloud-networking provider that powers roughly 10% of the second-biggest blockchain. Hetzner, a German-based cloud services firm, said in a Reddit post this week that its terms of service specifically bar crypto mining and also staking, the approach Ethereum is moving to soon to run the blockchain.
CoinDesk
Binance, FTX Among Crypto Players in Hunt to Buy Voyager Digital Assets as Coinbase Backs Out: Sources
CORRECTION (Aug. 25, 2022, 20:40 UTC) – Updated to correct the dates when bids for Voyager are due and when any resulting auction would take place. The story previously gave the dates as they were before a revision Wednesday. Voyager Digital, the lender whose collapse into bankruptcy worsened this...
