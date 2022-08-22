Read full article on original website
NFT- and Metaverse-Related Cryptocurrencies Underperform as Floor Prices Sink
Cryptocurrencies related to non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse underperformed over the past week as sentiment about the NFT market remained sour. The Flow network’s FLOW token, which can be used to build NFTs and decentralized applications (dapps) such as games on the Web3 platform, slumped 20% during the past seven days. FLOW’s decline was the second largest during that period among 52 cryptocurrencies with a market cap over $1 billion, according to crypto data and analysis firm Messari.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rises Slightly Along With Stocks
Bitcoin and other crypto assets rose along with U.S. stocks, which broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, as investors' appetite for riskier assets returned. “Bitcoin is benefitting from a slight risk-on session on Wall Street as stocks try to end a three-day slide,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.
Ether Leads Crypto Recovery on Merge Confirmation, but Traders Remain Cautious
Ether (ETH) rose some 5% in the past 24 hours to lead a recovery among major cryptocurrencies as Ethereum developers confirmed The Merge’s dates on Wednesday. The Bellatrix upgrade will activate on the Beacon Chain on Sept. 6, as reported. The upgrade is responsible for setting the rest of the Merge process in motion, with developers hinting that they're aiming for it to happen on Sept. 15-16.
Bitcoin Miner Argo Cuts Year-End Hashrate View Citing Delayed Intel Mining Rigs
Publicly traded bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) lowered its year-end 2022 hashrate, or mining power capacity, guidance to 3.2 exahash per second (EH/s), down 42% from previous guidance of 5.5 EH/s. “The revision to our hashrate guidance reflects our current expectations for delivery and deployment of the custom machines we...
Crypto News Roundup for Aug. 26, 2022
Bitcoin and ether were trading in familiar ranges ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, but that has changed. Also, a look at a Silicon Valley artist’s take on NFTs. CoinDesk’s “Markets Daily” is back with the latest news roundup.
Crypto Prices Are Fanned by Flawed Economics and Conspiracy Theories; CBDCs Are Immune: Bank of Finland Governor
The volatile prices of private cryptocurrencies are "fanned by popular misunderstanding of monetary economics and even conspiracy theories," while central bank money in digital form can be trusted implicitly, the governor of Finland's central bank says. "Some have joked that a central bank digital currency is 'a solution looking for...
Large Ether Traders Position for Volatility Spike as Merge Draws Near
Taking unhedged or hedged directional bets on an asset's price is seen by some as the most exciting trading strategy in financial markets. And ether (ETH) traders have been doing exactly that ahead of the impending upgrade, known as the Merge, of the cryptocurrency's parent blockchain, Ethereum. Institutions seems to...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Trades Sideways, Investors Await Any Fed Interest Rate Signals; IMF Sees Growing Link Between Crypto and Asian Stocks
Prices: Bitcoin and ether rise, but the wait for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's next signals on interest rates continues. Insights: The International Monetary Fund sees an increasing correlation between crypto and Asian equities and is concerned. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders...
Ether May Continue to Lose Momentum Until Merge Is Completed, BofA Says
Ether’s (ETH) price jump from mid-July until mid-August may continue to fade as investors seek to better understand the implications of the Merge, Ethereum's tech upgrade that will transform it to a proof-of-stake network, along with future blockchain upgrades, Bank of America said in a note Friday. In addition,...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
Sell-Side Analysts Trim Targets for Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain
Analysts at H.C Wainwright and Jefferies slashed their price targets for Argo Blockchain (ARBK) following disappointing guidance when the company delivered quarterly results on Wednesday. Kevin Dede at H.C. Wainwright continues to rate Argo a buy, but lowered his price target to $8 from $14, and versus Thursday's closing price...
First Mover Asia: Bear Market? Taxes? Crypto’s Allure in India Grows, KuCoin Survey Finds; Bitcoin Continues Holding Pattern Over $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether trade sideways a day before the opening of the Fed's Economic Symposium. Insights: India likes crypto, new taxes and the bear market notwithstanding, a KuCoin survey found. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up...
Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to List on Nasdaq in $885M SPAC Deal
Bitcoin Depot, the world's largest operator of crypto ATMs, plans to go public with a listing on Nasdaq by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated value of $885 million, according to a statement shared with CoinDesk. The deal is expected to close by...
Anomalous Ether Futures Pricing Condition Is Likely to Revert After the Merge
Ether (ETH) proponents would like all price indicators to flash bullish signals as Ethereum's long-pending upgrade, dubbed "the Merge," nears. The futures market, however, has slipped into backwardation, an abnormal condition in which futures trade below spot prices, indicating expectations the cryptocurrency will weaken in coming months. At press time,...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Barely Budges as Traders Await Powell Speech
Bitcoin Little Changed as Traders Await Powell Speech. Bitcoin’s price changed little on Thursday, hovering around $21,500 as traders remain focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the U.S. central bank’s Economic Symposium, scheduled for Friday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week...
In Defense of Crypto Speculation
I want to clarify something: Speculation is not a dirty word. Along with many others, I’ve lately called on the crypto community to emphasize real-world use cases. The way out of crypto winter, we’ve argued, is to discard the “number go up” mindset that underpinned so much pre-winter market activity and focus instead on solutions that bring real benefits to humanity – such as renewable energy projects. The argument is that if inflows into decentralized finance (DeFi) are to be more sustainable then the yields that attract investors must be based on services that deliver more tangible economic value.
Coinbase Adds Nano Ether Futures to Derivatives Platform for Retail Traders
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is adding what it calls nano ether futures contracts to its derivatives platform on Monday. "While still in its early stages, we believe that product innovation and an accessible entry point for the retail market have contributed to its success," Boris Ilyevsky, head of Coinbase’s derivatives exchange, said in a blog post Thursday.
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Appoints Restructuring Firm to Forge Recovery Plan
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has appointed a restructuring firm to assist with a recovery plan after it was forced to halt withdrawals and file for protection from creditors in July. Australian firm KordaMentha will work with the exchange's solicitors, Morgan Lewis Stamford, on how best to reorganize the company and...
DeFi Platform Synthetix's Founder Proposes Capping Token Supply at 300M; Here’s Why
The founder of the popular decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Synthetix has proposed capping the supply of its native SNX tokens to a fixed 300 million as the protocol gains revenue from newer products. Kain Warwick, founder at Synthetix, explained in a governance proposal on Friday that the initial rationale for...
AMC and Wall Street Are Learning All the Wrong Lessons From Crypto
The similarities between stock speculation and gambling have always been obvious to the common man. In the late 19th and early 20th century, even those who didn’t have the cash or connections to actually buy stock could still frequent so-called bucket shops, which were kind of like off-track betting parlors but for wagering on stocks instead of horses. Patrons would take “positions” on stocks that paid off if the stock went the right direction, but without ever actually owning the underlying asset.
