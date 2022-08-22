Read full article on original website
Related
An Ohio man quit his job as a teacher after six years to work at a Walmart because it pays $12,000 more per year
Seth Goshorn of Ohio says he made $43,000 as a teacher after working in education for 5.5 years, but he'll make $55,000 in his new role at Walmart.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs out
A popular independently owned supermarket in Texas recently announced that they would close by mid-August or as soon as they run out of inventory, whichever occurs first. Foy's Supermarket in Mission has been a popular place for residents to buy groceries since it opened its doors in 1982.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state
American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are always superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on, however, is that name brands will often be more...
I’m a mom – I cut down on back to school expenses by refusing to buy a common item for my kids
A MOM has revealed some tips and tricks to cut down on back-to-school expenses. A recent study found a majority of parents are expecting to pay almost $700 for school supplies this year. The survey from Savings.com showed that 44 percent of those parents are planning to seek assistance to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
An Indiana couple spent 20 years turning a high-school basketball gym into a home. They're listing it for $299,000, and the agent says 'it still smells like a gym.'
"I graduated from that gym in 1969, I could tell you where I was sitting," the listing agent Roy Wilson told Insider.
Popculture
The Frozen Pizza Recall From Earlier This Summer Just Got Worse
Even more frozen pizzas are being pulled from store shelves. Amid a list of similar recalls spanning across multiple brands, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods on Aug. 14 voluntarily recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product. The products were recalled after it was determined they may contain metal, posing a health risk to consumers.
Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers
THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Dog Eats Winning Lottery Ticket, Owners Still Manage to Claim Money
The couple said they left the ticket out overnight and woke to find it destroyed. After sending a photo of the dogs to the Lottery, they were still able to win.
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August
Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better...
Does Burger King Take SNAP EBT Cards?
Restaurants typically do not accept EBT payments, but Burger King is one exception. According to QuerySprout, Burger King does accept SNAP EBT cards at participating restaurants; however, this may...
CNBC
This 31-year-old quit her job, lives in a bus and makes $15,000 a month doing voiceovers: I 'work less and make the same amount'
When Alice Everdeen started freelancing as a voiceover artist in March 2020, she worked under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper. The contraption, meant to block out sound, worked well enough: In her first full month on freelance services platform Fiverr, her side hustle made $3,500, Everdeen says. That's what she made monthly in her full-time job as a content manager at a dietary supplement company in Austin, Texas, she adds.
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
'We Run Two Grocery Stores Where Everything is Free'
We're providing items people asked for; meat, milk, and fresh produce. We have salads, fresh fruit, vegetables and bakery items.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 3