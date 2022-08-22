ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Kearney Husker fans make trip to Ireland road game

KEARNEY — Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will export their brand of college football to the season opener in Ireland. Representing the Cornhusker state in the trip overseas are Kearney residents who are taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team take on the Emerald Isle. “We had never...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Bearcats open season with win over Lincoln East

LINCOLN — Kearney High opened its season with a wire-to-wire Week 1 victory Thursday in Lincoln, utilizing a simple game plan to outlasted Lincoln East 14-6 “It’s not easy to travel two hours and come to Seacrest Field and play against a terrific opponent in Lincoln East,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said. “Our kids were geared up and made it a game. Our defense played their hearts out the whole game.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Growth in Nebraska may be slowing, according to economic indicator

A gauge of Nebraska's economy declined in July, suggesting that growth might be slowing down. Nebraska’s leading economic indicator, which is designed to predict economy activity for the next six months, fell 0.08 percentage points in July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, the leading indicator fell by 0.08%.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Catholic softball bounces back against Centura-Central Valley

CAIRO. — After suffering its first loss of the season Monday night at the hands of Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic rebounded with a 13-5 win at Centura-Central Valley on Tuesday. The Stars started and finished with a flurry, scoring nine runs through the first four innings and topping...
KEARNEY, NE

