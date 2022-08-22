Read full article on original website
Husker volleyball dominates in season-opening win vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Nebraska’s opponent in the first match of the college volleyball season isn’t as talented as the teams the Huskers will see later this season in the Big Ten Conference and NCAA Tournament. But what we learned during the Huskers’ dominating 25-15, 25-16, 25-9 win against Texas A&M Corpus...
No longer playcaller, Scott Frost primed to see 'dialed in' and 'tight-knit' Huskers
DUBLIN — Scott Frost worried a bit. Even with the work his operations staff had put in for months this summer, the Nebraska head coach wondered how his team might react once the Huskers landed and began practicing in Ireland. Standing in the corner of Aviva Stadium on Thursday,...
The heartwarmers … and the heartbreakers in Nebraska football history
Five heartwarmers, five heartbreakers. We look at the 10 games that Husker fans won't soon forget, for one reason or another.
'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas
DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos. As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.
Get to know the 2022 Nebraska volleyball team
The new faces on the team include a high-profile transfer and touted freshmen. Several veteran contributors are back for another go-round, too.
After unique ceremony in Ireland, Blackshirts and Chinander aim to reach big goals
DUBLIN — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander won’t forget the 2022 Blackshirt ceremony, the first and probably last time the Huskers will hand out the black practice jerseys in a foreign country. Of course, Chinander didn’t get to enjoy the exact moment nine Huskers found the jerseys hanging...
Kearney Husker fans make trip to Ireland road game
KEARNEY — Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will export their brand of college football to the season opener in Ireland. Representing the Cornhusker state in the trip overseas are Kearney residents who are taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team take on the Emerald Isle. “We had never...
Bearcats open season with win over Lincoln East
LINCOLN — Kearney High opened its season with a wire-to-wire Week 1 victory Thursday in Lincoln, utilizing a simple game plan to outlasted Lincoln East 14-6 “It’s not easy to travel two hours and come to Seacrest Field and play against a terrific opponent in Lincoln East,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said. “Our kids were geared up and made it a game. Our defense played their hearts out the whole game.”
Growth in Nebraska may be slowing, according to economic indicator
A gauge of Nebraska's economy declined in July, suggesting that growth might be slowing down. Nebraska’s leading economic indicator, which is designed to predict economy activity for the next six months, fell 0.08 percentage points in July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, the leading indicator fell by 0.08%.
Shuffling the deck: Take a look through the 2022 Husker football preview guide
Take a look at the 2022 preview guide for Nebraska football.
Kearney Catholic softball bounces back against Centura-Central Valley
CAIRO. — After suffering its first loss of the season Monday night at the hands of Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic rebounded with a 13-5 win at Centura-Central Valley on Tuesday. The Stars started and finished with a flurry, scoring nine runs through the first four innings and topping...
Indiana man's experiment shows police will respond to mass murder threats online
HIGHLAND — A 32-year-old Griffith man who reportedly threatened mass murder on social media as an experiment to see if police would react got what he was looking for, Highland police said. Timothy Ackerman was nabbed at his home Wednesday and taken to the Lake County jail on felony...
