Kansas State

Kansas officials affirm Pyle’s petition for a spot on ballot as independent candidate for governor

The Kansas secretary of state's office affirmed Thursday that state Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha secured more than the required 5,000 signatures from registered Kansas voters to qualify as an independent candidate for governor on the November ballot. A preliminary count revealed more than 6,200 valid signatures. Aug. 1, 2022 (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
