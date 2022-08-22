ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Veterans join battle over NYC carriage horses as pressure mounts on City Hall to outlaw the industry

United States Army veterans joined the fight over collapsed Midtown horse Ryder Wednesday, taking aim at the carriage horse industry for alleged animal neglect. As the exact whereabouts of the most famous New York City horse remains a mystery, more supporters of Ryder are coming forward and they are bringing more claims of abuse along with them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
P/T Bookeeper – Admin Ass’t for Park Slope Green Finance Company

GreenMax Capital Group (GreenMax) is a leading international policy, financial. and management advisory firm focused exclusively on the clean energy sector in. international financial institutions, investors and project developers on. strategies to increase the implementation of renewable energy, energy. efficiency and energy access in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean,...
BROOKLYN, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Public safety, composting, flooding issues and more discussed at borough president’s town hall in St. Albans

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards hosted a southeast Queens town hall in St. Albans on Thursday, Aug. 25, in which residents were able to ask questions and raise concerns with city agency representatives. Representatives from city agencies included the Department of Transportation...
QUEENS, NY
Sunnyside councilwoman takes part in Global Korean Politicians Forum in Seoul

Councilwoman Julie Won is back in Queens following a week-long trip to Seoul, South Korea, where she joined 50 individuals from the Korean diaspora who were invited to the 8th Annual Global Korean Politicians Forum, hosted by the Overseas Korea Foundation. Won took part in discussions on global political issues...
QUEENS, NY
Polls close in Brooklyn, unofficial primary results roll in

Polls are officially closed for the Aug. 23 primary elections, and results are beginning to trickle in. Brooklyn voters had the chance to vote for candidates running for congress and state senate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. New York’s ongoing redistricting process sliced the primary in half, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Zimmerman holds early lead in Congressional District 3 Democratic primary race

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. As of Wednesday morning, Aug. 24., Robert Zimmerman is leading in the Congressional District 3 primary with 9,482 votes (35.20%), with all scanners reported, according to the state Board of Elections. In Queens, Zimmerman received 42.43% of the votes (2,720 votes). Zimmerman...
QUEENS, NY
Three takeaways from the primary elections in Queens

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the second of two primary elections took place across the state, where here in Queens, voters cast their ballots for congressional and state Senate primary races. As we wrap up this election cycle and look ahead to the general election, here are three things to take...
QUEENS, NY

