Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
politicsny.com
Veterans join battle over NYC carriage horses as pressure mounts on City Hall to outlaw the industry
United States Army veterans joined the fight over collapsed Midtown horse Ryder Wednesday, taking aim at the carriage horse industry for alleged animal neglect. As the exact whereabouts of the most famous New York City horse remains a mystery, more supporters of Ryder are coming forward and they are bringing more claims of abuse along with them.
politicsny.com
Many homeless families in New York City being denied housing vouchers, analysis finds
One-third of families suffering homelessness in New York City are being denied access to housing vouchers as the crisis spikes and rent prices soar, according to one of the area’s largest providers of shelter and supportive services. The Win organization revealed Thursday that many of the families they serve–including...
politicsny.com
P/T Bookeeper – Admin Ass’t for Park Slope Green Finance Company
GreenMax Capital Group (GreenMax) is a leading international policy, financial. and management advisory firm focused exclusively on the clean energy sector in. international financial institutions, investors and project developers on. strategies to increase the implementation of renewable energy, energy. efficiency and energy access in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean,...
politicsny.com
Gustavo Rivera beat the Bronx Democratic machine on Tuesday night, but can their relationship be rebuilt?
Much of the political theater surrounding the tightly-contested primary for New York’s 33rd Senate — which runs from Riverdale to the Bronx Zoo — was the Bronx Democrats’ decision to endorse first-time candidate Miguelina Camilo over the entrenched incumbent Gustavo Rivera. As Tuesday’s lone competitive Bronx...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
politicsny.com
Bronx native Tina Forte clinches GOP nomination, to face AOC in NY-14 Congressional race
It will be an all-Bronx general election for New York’s 14th Congressional District seat after Throggs Neck native Tina Forte secured the Republican nomination defeating Queens native Desi Joseph Cuellar in a primary by a 67%-31% margin Tuesday. Forte thanked her Bronx and Queens supporters on Twitter Tuesday night...
politicsny.com
Public safety, composting, flooding issues and more discussed at borough president’s town hall in St. Albans
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards hosted a southeast Queens town hall in St. Albans on Thursday, Aug. 25, in which residents were able to ask questions and raise concerns with city agency representatives. Representatives from city agencies included the Department of Transportation...
politicsny.com
Mayor, Queens officials celebrate opening of new Queens school named after late 1969 Mets star Tommie Agee
Several elected officials joined members of the 1969 Mets and the family of their late teammate Tommie Agee to celebrate the opening of the Tommie L. Agee Educational Campus in East Elmhurst Friday, Aug. 26. Several people in attendance spoke about the significance of Agee being honored this way in a community he loved.
politicsny.com
NYPD adopts emergency rule ahead of new permit policy for concealed carry license
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. The NYPD announced an “emergency rule” late Wednesday afternoon setting new parameters for individuals seeking to obtain permits to carry guns in New York City. The rule aims to bring the city in compliance with a Supreme Court decision handed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
politicsny.com
Congratulations for Salvatore Ingrassia’s appointment as CBP Port Director at JFK Airport
NYC Mayor Eric Adams, JFK Airport GM Teresa Rizzuto, the U.S. Customs Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller (not shown) along with agency personnel and airport leaders attended Salvatore Ingrassia’s Change of Command ceremony marking the official designation of his new position. Mayor Adams reminded the audience of this...
politicsny.com
Sunnyside councilwoman takes part in Global Korean Politicians Forum in Seoul
Councilwoman Julie Won is back in Queens following a week-long trip to Seoul, South Korea, where she joined 50 individuals from the Korean diaspora who were invited to the 8th Annual Global Korean Politicians Forum, hosted by the Overseas Korea Foundation. Won took part in discussions on global political issues...
politicsny.com
Polls close in Brooklyn, unofficial primary results roll in
Polls are officially closed for the Aug. 23 primary elections, and results are beginning to trickle in. Brooklyn voters had the chance to vote for candidates running for congress and state senate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. New York’s ongoing redistricting process sliced the primary in half, and...
politicsny.com
Zimmerman holds early lead in Congressional District 3 Democratic primary race
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. As of Wednesday morning, Aug. 24., Robert Zimmerman is leading in the Congressional District 3 primary with 9,482 votes (35.20%), with all scanners reported, according to the state Board of Elections. In Queens, Zimmerman received 42.43% of the votes (2,720 votes). Zimmerman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
politicsny.com
Three takeaways from the primary elections in Queens
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the second of two primary elections took place across the state, where here in Queens, voters cast their ballots for congressional and state Senate primary races. As we wrap up this election cycle and look ahead to the general election, here are three things to take...
Comments / 0