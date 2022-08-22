ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After sparking outrage, Kari Lake has rescinded her endorsement of an Oklahoma antisemite

By Jim Small
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVi8J_0hQzKX3W00

Kari Lake in August 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

Kari Lake has rescinded her endorsement of an antisemitic Republican legislative candidate in Oklahoma after her support of a man who said “the Jews” are evidence that “evil exists” became a political firestorm.

Lake’s campaign spokesman Ross Trumble on Monday confirmed that the GOP gubernatorial candidate had withdrawn her endorsement of Jarrin Jackson, a far-right streamer who is running for a seat in the Oklahoma state Senate.

Trumble did not respond to follow-up questions, including how Lake endorsed a man whose bigotry had been covered in national and local media long before she publicly backed his campaign.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, which last week demanded she rescind her endorsement of Jackson, on Tuesday said that Lake’s “tepid renunciation is wholly insufficient.”

“Lake cannot be bothered to speak, or even tweet, even the slightest denunciation of Jackson, let alone his racism, homophobia and antisemitism. For someone who wants to be the head of our state government, Lake seems remarkably afraid to show any leadership,” the group said in a statement emailed to the Arizona Mirror .

On Saturday, the Lake campaign issued a statement to Axios Phoenix saying that she would rescind her endorsement “(i)f his reported comments are true.”

“I looked at Jarrin’s resume as (a) Combat Veteran in Afghanistan. It is impossible to dig into everything someone has said in their life,” Lake told the outlet .

Jackson had a lengthy history of saying antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ things online, both in videos and on his social media pages.

In February, after watching a right-wing documentary about enemies of Christianity, he criticized the film for not explicitly naming what is evil in the world.

“Outline & detail the evil…” Jackson wrote on Telegram, a social media platform popular among the far-right. “The Jews, Illuminati, Covid shots kill. Rothschilds. Communists. Woke pastors. Social gospel. Christ will chuck a bunch of stuff in the fire.”

Kari Lake endorsed an antisemitic Oklahoma Republican who says ‘the Jews’ are evil

Jackson has also endorsed a white nationalist and neo-Nazi conspiracy theory that is a variation on the so-called “great replacement” theory. The theory, also known as the Kalergi Plan, posits that global elites — especially Jewish people — are trying to rid the world of white people through immigration and interracial breeding.

He claimed that people who support American immigration are trying to wipe out white Christians.

“It’s not nativism. It’s common sense. But the real issue at the core here is that — I can’t believe no one else sees this. They want to get rid of white people because of their Christianity,” he said.

Jackson has also said that living an LGBTQ lifestyle is a “gateway to pedophilia.”

Lake’s endorsement of Jackson came only a few weeks after she publicly denounced a high-profile antisemite who was backing her campaign. Lake rejected the endorsement of Andrew Torba , who runs the far-right social media platform Gab, saying she “absolutely denounces bigotry in all its forms, especially anti-semitism.”

In publicly backing Jackson, Lake called him a “fighter” and a “patriot” who is attacked by “the Soros media” — an antisemitc reference to wealthy businessman and philanthropist George Soros, who is Jewish — because he is “over the target.”

Jackson has also been endorsed by Arizona GOP secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem and Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers. Finchem, Rogers and Jackson all have hired Go Right Strategies, a Florida political consulting firm owned by Rogers’ nephew, for their campaigns.

As of mid-July, Lake had not hired Go Right Strategies; Trumble did not respond to a question about whether the Lake campaign had hired the firm in the weeks since the most recent campaign finance report was filed.

Lake won the Aug. 2 primary election, defeating wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson to earn the Republican nomination for governor. She faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in November.

A poll released last week that was commissioned by Fox News found Hobbs leading Lake by three percentage points.

***UPDATED: This story has been updated to include comments from the JCRC of Greater Phoenix.

The post After sparking outrage, Kari Lake has rescinded her endorsement of an Oklahoma antisemite appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

thefoothillsfocus.com

Interstate water brawl leaves cities in the dark

In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona life expectancy falls 2.5 years

WASHINGTON (KRONKITE) — Arizona life expectancy fell by 2.5 years in 2020, posting one of the steepest drops in a nation that saw the sharpest declines in lifespans since World War II, according to a new report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Tuesday said life expectancy...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

4 questions about Arizona TV debate for governor as Hobbs seeks changes in format

PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs' campaign has made it known she wants changes in the format for what might be Arizona's only televised gubernatorial debate. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, is taunting Hobbs in a Twitter video: "To make things even easier for you, I'll allow you to choose the moderator. Hell, I'll even let you write the questions."
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year

(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Filming cops raises questions that Republicans don’t want to answer. So they made filming cops a crime.

Why did Arizona’s Republican leaders this year make it a crime to make video recordings of police?  Why did a retired cop introduce the legislation to throw people in jail for up to 30 days if they used their phones to take video of police officers? Why did every Republican legislator, many of whom are […] The post Filming cops raises questions that Republicans don’t want to answer. So they made filming cops a crime. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
