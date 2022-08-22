A new 4-story LifeStorage brand storage facility is under construction at 214 Alcide Dominique Drive, next door to the Drury Inn & Suites Hotel. LifeStorage has many locations around Lafayette Parish. Their most notable locations include North Lafayette along the NE Evangeline Throughway and the corner of Johnston Street & Camellia Blvd, which started as CubeSmar, then later becoming LifeStorage. By the way, the location at Johnston & Camellia is actually a pretty cool looking building and if it weren’t for the logo, many would just have assumed it was an office building. Though, most other storage facilities look like storage facilities.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO