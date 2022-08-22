Read full article on original website
North Lafayette shopping center and empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
Former home of the Winn-Dixie supermarket at a north Lafayette shopping center has been sold for just shy of $4.3 million according to recent records.
Savoy family treehouse opens at Moncus Park
The Savoy Family Treehouse at Moncus Park is now open according to a press release distributed by Moncus Park.
Water detention ponds being built in Lafayette [VIDEO]
In Lafayette, the Public Works Department is constructing four detention ponds to prepare for future storms.
Local entrepreneur heads mentorship program on North side Lafayette
Since the founding of her business four years ago, Ebony Roberts has been learning the ups and downs of being your own boss.
New 4-Story LifeStorage Facility Coming Soon Off I-10 & N. University Avenue
A new 4-story LifeStorage brand storage facility is under construction at 214 Alcide Dominique Drive, next door to the Drury Inn & Suites Hotel. LifeStorage has many locations around Lafayette Parish. Their most notable locations include North Lafayette along the NE Evangeline Throughway and the corner of Johnston Street & Camellia Blvd, which started as CubeSmar, then later becoming LifeStorage. By the way, the location at Johnston & Camellia is actually a pretty cool looking building and if it weren’t for the logo, many would just have assumed it was an office building. Though, most other storage facilities look like storage facilities.
LDOT announced start of $4.8 million Iberia Parish road project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced the start of $4.8 million project on La. 88 that began this past Monday August 22, 2022.
BUST A LITTERBUG: LCG wants you to report people you see littering
Tired of seeing people littering in Lafayette?
Youngsville Roundabout to Undergo Redesign for 9 Months
Recently, the roundabout connecting Savoy Road and Chemin Metairie in Youngsville was fully reopened. Now, another heavily-traveled roundabout will get a much neeeded redesign.
Evangeline Parish plans for new ‘state-of-the-art’ jail with double capacity
A jail that’s over 40 years old and houses 70 inmates, Evangeline Parish now has plans to build a new facility with double capacity.
Local Pizza Restaurant Holding Fundraiser for Injured Lafayette Police Officer
The pizza company is donating proceeds to a Lafayette Police Officer who was injured on August 13.
22-Year-Old Davonte Chane Edwards Died In A Bicycle Crash In St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a bicycle crash that killed a Breaux Bridge man in St. Kandry Parish on Wednesday. A crash took place near Whispering Oaks Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
Arrest made in shooting on MLK last week
A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment on Martin Luther King Drive, police said at the time.
Police investigating deadly drive-by shooting in neighborhood off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt and another was killed in a drive-by shooting in a neighborhood off Plank Road late Wednesday morning. Baton Rouge police officers said 24-year-old Kevonta Veals was shot and killed around 11 a.m. near his home on Madison Avenue. Officers said a 22-year-old female...
Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children coming to Lafayette
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For over twenty-one years, civil rights groups, Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children, have been working to transform the juvenile system that puts children at risk of prison. The organization is looking to help families here in Acadiana, starting a chapter in Lafayette for those in...
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
UPDATE: LPD asking for tips in fatal Gilman Road hit-and-run
The autopsy on Christopher Smith indicated he died of injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle.
Person who died in Youngsville house fire identified
The resident who died in last week's Youngsville house fire has been identified, fire officials say.
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
Brown Sugar Festival is back - happening in New Iberia on September 24
This year's return is set for September 24 on the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (also known as Hopkins Street) between Field and Roberson streets.
32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce is holding the 32nd annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff on October 8 & 9. The cookoff helps lower membership fees in the Chamber of Commerce. The event is free for entry. Food tickets are an additional cost. There are already 75 teams signed up to compete.
