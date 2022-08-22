ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

New 4-Story LifeStorage Facility Coming Soon Off I-10 & N. University Avenue

A new 4-story LifeStorage brand storage facility is under construction at 214 Alcide Dominique Drive, next door to the Drury Inn & Suites Hotel. LifeStorage has many locations around Lafayette Parish. Their most notable locations include North Lafayette along the NE Evangeline Throughway and the corner of Johnston Street & Camellia Blvd, which started as CubeSmar, then later becoming LifeStorage. By the way, the location at Johnston & Camellia is actually a pretty cool looking building and if it weren’t for the logo, many would just have assumed it was an office building. Though, most other storage facilities look like storage facilities.
