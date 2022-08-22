Read full article on original website
Volunteers sought for upcoming Duck Jazz Festival
The 2022 Duck Jazz Festival presented by PNC will return to the Town of Duck October 8th through October 9th. This event is not possible with out the amazing support of out volunteers and community members. Even if you are just visiting for the festival, event organizers would love to have you join the team and are currently seeking volunteers to help out with this year’s festivities.
Parks and Recreation Northern Beach Division releases September 2022 Pickleball Schedule
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department has released their September 2022 Pickleball Schedule:. The Dare County Parks & Recreation – Northern Beach Division pickleball courts are located at Family Recreation Park (602 Mustian Street Kill Devil Hills, NC) and inside the Dare County Youth Center at Family Recreation Park.
Outer Banks SPCA to launch Operation Homeless Cats next Monday
Operation Homeless Cats (OHC), a community effort to spay and neuter the homeless cats of Dare County, will launch on Monday, August 29, 2022. The goal is to create a manageable population of cats in Dare County and prevent a repeat of the current overcrowding at local shelters. OHC was...
Establish a wildflower bed with N.C. Cooperative Extension
Habitat loss is the number one factor leading to decreased pollinator populations. As we build more homes, schools, and businesses here in Currituck, we have a responsibility to protect our pollinators. One way to do this is by establishing wildflower beds. Wildflower beds can be small, but offer habitat to pollinators.
3 Things To Do This Weekend: August 25, 2022
We still have a couple weekends left until the unofficial end of summer, so you'll want to make the most of it!
Dare Soil & Water Conservation District accepting applications for Community Conservation Assistance Program
The Dare Soil & Water Conservation District has announced that it is now accepting applications for the Community Conservation Assistance Program (CCAP). The CCAP is a voluntary, incentive-based program designed to improve water quality through the installation of various best management practices (BMPs) on urban, suburban and rural lands that are not directly involved with agricultural production.
Deer disease observed across much of North Carolina
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said Wednesday that scattered observations of sick and dead deer due to an outbreak of hemorrhagic disease have been reported in numerous counties across the foothills, Piedmont and coastal plain of North Carolina over the last month. Wildlife officials told Coastal Review that they...
Norfolk animal shelter needs assistance as they reach full capacity
Many of the pets at NACC are waiting to be adopted and as an added benefit the shelter is offering a promotion that will allow you to take home any animal for just $35.
Swimming advisory issued for Dare County oceanside site
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at an oceanside site in Dare County. State recreational water officials say they found bacteria levels in the water at the public beach access at East Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills higher than the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.
News 3 gets view of HRBT expansion by boat
The nearly $4 billion project is expected to be completed in November 2025, meaning you'll see the work continuing in the area for years to come.
Manteo student recovering from boating accident: After three surgeries, JD Perry looks to get back on his feet and the baseball field
When Brianne Clark-Perry’s cell phone rang on July 13, the caller ID said it was her 15-year-old son, JD. It was a phone call she would never forget. He was enjoying his summer vacation, hanging out with friends and doing what he loved most: playing baseball. The night before, JD Perry had pitched in the 15U district championship baseball game, helping to lead his team to victory. They were set to go to state just days away. It was a sunny day, so JD had headed out to go boating in Shallowbag Bay in Manteo with some friends.
Online survey launched to evaluate overall health of the Outer Banks’ visitor economy
An online survey has been launched by the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau to evaluate the overall health of the Outer Banks as a visitor destination. MMGY NextFactor and Destinations International have been contracted for their diagnostic tool called DestinationNEXT, according to an email sent Tuesday to a variety of stakeholders in the local visitor economy, including members of the business, education, and government communities.
Vernner Davidson
Vernner “Davy” Davidson, age 68, of Coinjock, NC passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital. He was born in Norfolk, VA on May 19, 1954 to the late Vernner R. Davidson, Jr., and Naomi Hutton Davidson. In his occupation, he worked in sales and in real estate. As a Christian, Davy tried his best to be a good person – he was a very generous man with a natural quick wit that could leave a room in stitches and he loved his grandchildren with all of his heart. He absolutely loved the beach and being in the water on his boat. He was an exceptional craftsman and excelled in woodworking and landscape design.
Shinault, Kiser are wed
Larry Shinault Jr. of Germanton and Kathy Joy Kiser of Quaker Gap were wed on Friday, April 22, 2022 at six o’clock p.m. in The Whalehead Club Gazebo at the Currituck Lighthouse in Corolla, North Carolina. Pastor Steve Segrist officiated the ceremony. Music was performed by vocalist Maren, a...
Ballot printing delayed in some NC counties while elections board considers complaint
Printing of ballots in 10 North Carolina counties will be delayed while an election protest is resolved about a Democrat’s residency.
Growing number of students across Virginia switch to homeschooling
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As many students return to classrooms, others are going to be learning from home this year. Many parents have decided that homeschooling could be a better option. Kristine Caalim and her son Ezequiel sat on their couch. Ezequiel is on one side of his mother,...
‘I feel like it’s unfair’: NSU students react to staying in hotels not on-campus
Roughly 300 upperclassmen at NSU are staying in nearby hotels after the university says it had a high demand for on-campus housing and because one of its freshmen dorms is closed for renovations.
Julian Evans
Julian Evans, of Grandy, NC, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 91. Julian served his country in the United States Coast Guard for a short time and spent long hours operating excavator machinery, but his passion was in his old workshop.
Kill Devil Hills Police identify suspect in Sunday morning chase, car located in Currituck
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department are currently seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle chase on Sunday, August 21, 2022. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Kill Devil Hills officers engaged a silver 2009 Mercedes Benz in a pursuit after attempting to stop the vehicle for displaying a stolen license plate and the vehicle itself possibly being stolen. The pursuit was terminated when officers determined the conditions to be unsafe to continue the pursuit.
Newport News Shipyard Hosts Enterprise Keel-Laying Ceremony
As America recognizes the 100-year legacy of aircraft carriers, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, will host a ceremonial keel-laying for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80) in Newport News this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The historic event will include the ship’s sponsors, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, Newport News shipbuilders, representatives from the U.S. Navy, and local officials. While the ceremony is private, all are invited to watch via livestream. Visit HII.com/cvn80 or watch on HII’s Facebook and YouTube pages. CVN 80 is the third ship in the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-class and will be the first aircraft carrier designed and built digitally. The new Ford-class carriers replace the Nimitz-class and feature a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck capable of increased aircraft sortie rates, and growth margin for future technologies. CVN 80 will be the ninth Navy vessel to bear the name Enterprise. It carries on the name of the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in history, CVN 65, which was commissioned in 1961 and built at Newport News Shipbuilding. In fact, all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers now operating in the U.S. Navy fleet today were built at Newport News Shipbuilding.
