pymnts

Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry

FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pymnts

BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition

Polish Payment Standard (PPS), the operator of Poland’s popular mobile payment solution BLIK is set to acquire the Slovakian mobile transaction service provider VIAMO, marking an important international expansion for the Polish firm. As quoted on the BLIK company website, Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, President of PSP made the following comments:
BUSINESS
pymnts

GoTab: Resistance to Automation Keeps Stadium Payments Stuck in the Past

As digital technologies become increasingly advanced, new opportunities are emerging to connect previously disparate ecosystems within unified payment systems and consumer-facing platforms. Noting an opening, restaurant commerce platform GoTab announced Monday (Aug. 22) the launch of GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations, through which venues such as food halls and sporting arenas can process each food seller’s transactions through a single platform, streamlining payouts and simplifying the consumer payment experience.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Aeropay Helps Software Maker Dispense Offer Cashless Cannabis Payments

Cannabis industry payments firm Aeropay has joined forces with Dispense, maker of cannabis eCommerce and dispensary management software. Integrating Aeropay’s platform with Dispense’s software solves an ongoing problem for cannabis dispensaries that operate in states that have legalized marijuana, as federal laws prevent them from processing traditional card payments, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia

For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Process Plus Payments Digitization Delivers Greater Transparency for CFOs

Tangoe is in the business of helping customers reduce expenses, and one of those expenses is the cost of manually processing payments on both the payables and receivables sides. That’s why the firm has not only automated its own payments processing but also offers its customers the tools to follow suit, Chief Financial Officer Joel Jeselsohn told PYMNTS.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Bakkt, Sullivan Bank Team to Let Banking Customers Trade Crypto

Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt Holdings has joined forces with Sullivan Bank to let the bank’s customers buy, sell and hold bitcoin and Ethereum through the Bakkt Crypto Connect tool. “We are pleased to work with Sullivan Bank to offer their customers the option to buy bitcoin and ether in their...
MARKETS
pymnts

Automating AP Operations a Boon for Online Marketplaces

The pandemic gave a tailwind to online marketplaces, but the boom has legs and signals a sea change in the ways and means by which sellers and buyers find one another, interact and above all, transact. For the marketplaces themselves, the surge in transactions has been one that carries some...
pymnts

Open Finance Company MX Adds PayPal’s Wes Hummel as CTO

Open finance company MX has named Wes Hummel, who most recently served as PayPal’s vice president, site reliability and cloud engineering, as chief technology officer (CTO). In his new position, Hummel will oversee MX’s engineering and information security teams, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) press release. He...
BUSINESS
pymnts

LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing

LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Alma Notches $130M Series D to Expand Mental Healthcare Access

Mental health provider network Alma raised $130 million in a Series D funding round led by Thoma Bravo with participation from Cigna Ventures that will help therapists offer in-network care in all 50 states. The funding round also included participation from existing backers Insight Partners, Optum Ventures, Tusk Venture Partners,...
MENTAL HEALTH
pymnts

Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing

At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
MARKETS
pymnts

Onbe, Equity Trust Offer Faster Disbursements to Real Estate Investors

Corporate disbursements FinTech Onbe is working with financial services firm Equity Trust Company on a project the companies say will modernize the way investors pay real estate expenses within their self-directed individual retirement accounts (IRAs). “Expense Pass, managed by Onbe on behalf of Equity Trust, eliminates the need for traditional...
pymnts

Accelerating Pace of Change Tests CFOs’ Strategic Acumen

The time when companies could confidently make five-year strategic plans passed with the pandemic, according to Jeff Barker, chief financial officer (CFO) at Parachute Home, which sells bedding and other home goods. CFOs must be nimble and quick, along with the entire enterprise. This is especially true in the dynamic...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Pandemic, Supply Problems Fuel Chemical Marketplace Adoption

Logistics are an essential part of procuring chemicals. It shouldn’t take three weeks to find the proper chemical and then another two to three weeks to figure out how to ship it from A to B. That’s the problem ChemDirect has been in the business of solving since its...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

FTX, Alameda Research, Combine Crypto VC Operations

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX absorbed the venture capital operations of Alameda Research to combine portions of billionaire co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s businesses as crypto prices continue to experience an ongoing decline. That’s according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report by Bloomberg News, citing an interview with Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison.
pymnts

pymnts

