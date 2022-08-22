Read full article on original website
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition
Polish Payment Standard (PPS), the operator of Poland’s popular mobile payment solution BLIK is set to acquire the Slovakian mobile transaction service provider VIAMO, marking an important international expansion for the Polish firm. As quoted on the BLIK company website, Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, President of PSP made the following comments:
GoTab: Resistance to Automation Keeps Stadium Payments Stuck in the Past
As digital technologies become increasingly advanced, new opportunities are emerging to connect previously disparate ecosystems within unified payment systems and consumer-facing platforms. Noting an opening, restaurant commerce platform GoTab announced Monday (Aug. 22) the launch of GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations, through which venues such as food halls and sporting arenas can process each food seller’s transactions through a single platform, streamlining payouts and simplifying the consumer payment experience.
Today in B2B Payments: New B2B Products Aim to Help Cannabis, Meat Industries
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
Aeropay Helps Software Maker Dispense Offer Cashless Cannabis Payments
Cannabis industry payments firm Aeropay has joined forces with Dispense, maker of cannabis eCommerce and dispensary management software. Integrating Aeropay’s platform with Dispense’s software solves an ongoing problem for cannabis dispensaries that operate in states that have legalized marijuana, as federal laws prevent them from processing traditional card payments, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
EMEA Daily: BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition; Zuora to Acquire Zephr for $44M to Expand Subscription Solutions
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the company that operates Poland’s BLIK mobile payment solution is set to acquire the Slovakian FinTech VIAMO. Meanwhile, Zuora is expanding its subscription solutions with the purchase of U.K.-based Zephr. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, European retailers have...
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Process Plus Payments Digitization Delivers Greater Transparency for CFOs
Tangoe is in the business of helping customers reduce expenses, and one of those expenses is the cost of manually processing payments on both the payables and receivables sides. That’s why the firm has not only automated its own payments processing but also offers its customers the tools to follow suit, Chief Financial Officer Joel Jeselsohn told PYMNTS.
Bakkt, Sullivan Bank Team to Let Banking Customers Trade Crypto
Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt Holdings has joined forces with Sullivan Bank to let the bank’s customers buy, sell and hold bitcoin and Ethereum through the Bakkt Crypto Connect tool. “We are pleased to work with Sullivan Bank to offer their customers the option to buy bitcoin and ether in their...
Automating AP Operations a Boon for Online Marketplaces
The pandemic gave a tailwind to online marketplaces, but the boom has legs and signals a sea change in the ways and means by which sellers and buyers find one another, interact and above all, transact. For the marketplaces themselves, the surge in transactions has been one that carries some...
Open Finance Company MX Adds PayPal’s Wes Hummel as CTO
Open finance company MX has named Wes Hummel, who most recently served as PayPal’s vice president, site reliability and cloud engineering, as chief technology officer (CTO). In his new position, Hummel will oversee MX’s engineering and information security teams, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) press release. He...
LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
Merchants Give Installment Loans Fresh Look as Consumers Seek New Payment Options
Depending on where you look, the economic signs are either positive or downright ominous. Some firms, like Walmart, have seen continued growth in transactions across all categories, while other companies, like Target, have had to take deep discounts in a bid to move inventory. Add to that the latest retail...
Alma Notches $130M Series D to Expand Mental Healthcare Access
Mental health provider network Alma raised $130 million in a Series D funding round led by Thoma Bravo with participation from Cigna Ventures that will help therapists offer in-network care in all 50 states. The funding round also included participation from existing backers Insight Partners, Optum Ventures, Tusk Venture Partners,...
Today in B2B Payments: Digital Solutions Tackle Industry-Specific Problems
Today in B2B payments, suppliers of digital solutions aim to streamline manual processes and other hurdles, with solutions for the agriculture, trucking and chemical industries. The agriculture industry has been tough to digitize, but that didn’t stop DiMuto CEO Gary Loh from launching his company in 2019 to solve the...
Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing
At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
Onbe, Equity Trust Offer Faster Disbursements to Real Estate Investors
Corporate disbursements FinTech Onbe is working with financial services firm Equity Trust Company on a project the companies say will modernize the way investors pay real estate expenses within their self-directed individual retirement accounts (IRAs). “Expense Pass, managed by Onbe on behalf of Equity Trust, eliminates the need for traditional...
Accelerating Pace of Change Tests CFOs’ Strategic Acumen
The time when companies could confidently make five-year strategic plans passed with the pandemic, according to Jeff Barker, chief financial officer (CFO) at Parachute Home, which sells bedding and other home goods. CFOs must be nimble and quick, along with the entire enterprise. This is especially true in the dynamic...
Pandemic, Supply Problems Fuel Chemical Marketplace Adoption
Logistics are an essential part of procuring chemicals. It shouldn’t take three weeks to find the proper chemical and then another two to three weeks to figure out how to ship it from A to B. That’s the problem ChemDirect has been in the business of solving since its...
FTX, Alameda Research, Combine Crypto VC Operations
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX absorbed the venture capital operations of Alameda Research to combine portions of billionaire co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s businesses as crypto prices continue to experience an ongoing decline. That’s according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report by Bloomberg News, citing an interview with Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison.
