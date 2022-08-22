Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Tampa Bay area seafood market in same shipment
HUDSON, Fla. - Whitney's Seafood Market in Hudson gets a shipment of lobsters delivered twice a week from Maine. But Monday's delivery came with a rare surprise: not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. The pair stood out easily among the rest of the pack. Most lobsters are a muddy color,...
fox13news.com
Goal to bring air taxis to Tampa Bay
Every commuter dreams of being able to fly over the congestion and traffic jams. Turns out, that could be a reality in our region in the next few years.
fox13news.com
Valrico family receives brand-new home from local non-profit, Hillsborough County
VALRICO, Fla. - A Valrico family was given a brand-new home thanks to a collaborative effort from local non-profit Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County. Terri Hughes, a Valrico native, said the moment she was handed the keys to her brand-new home is something she will never forget. "This...
fox13news.com
Artemis I launch to cause traffic issues on Space Coast: Parking, maps, and best time to arrive
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Tens of thousands of spectators will head to Florida's Space Coast to watch the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. The 2-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT. With so many drivers on the road, plus five cruise ships disembarking that day, you can bet that traffic will be a nightmare.
fox13news.com
DeSantis announces toll savings program for Florida commuters with SunPass
TAMPA, Fla. - Toll relief is on the way for Florida drivers dealing with rising inflation costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program during a Thursday morning press conference in Orlando. It's mainly focused on commuters using SunPass and other Florida transponders. Those with 40 or more tolls...
fox13news.com
First school food pantry opens in Polk County
POINCIANA, Fla. - Feeding Tampa Bay just set up its first school food pantry in Polk County. It is already in some schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Pasco Counties. The newest pantry is at Marion Creek Middle in Poinciana where 100 percent of the students are on free and...
fox13news.com
Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses
LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
fox13news.com
St. Pete accepting proposals for Trop redevelopment site, must include plans for new baseball stadium
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After reviewing hours of feedback from the community, St. Pete leaders have formally begun the process to solicit new ideas on how to best redevelop the Tropicana Field site. This time, proposals must include a baseball stadium. In June, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch scrapped plans...
fox13news.com
Ybor City residents continue cleanup after Wednesday storms left behind damage
TAMPA, Fla. - In Ybor City, some residents will resume cleaning up following a storm that brought powerful winds and damage on Wednesday. The storm slammed into parts of the historic district, ripping roofs off homes and bringing down several trees. Some homes suffered extensive damage as well. For Bettie...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Reads: Author Madeline Martin's new spy novel
Ava thought her job as a librarian at the Library of Congress would mean a quiet, routine existence. But an unexpected offer from the U.S. military brought her to Lisbon, Spain with a new mission – posing as a librarian while working undercover as a spy gathering intelligence. That is just one character in Florida author Madeline Martin’s new book The Librarian Spy.
fox13news.com
Tampa man behind bars for slashing tires at several Tampa Bay locations, investigators say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man is in jail, accused of going on a one-man vandalism spree that included slashing car tires in several locations in Tampa Bay, investigators said Thursday. The Tampa Police Department charged Clark Dohrenwend, 23, with slashing the tires on five cars in Seminole Heights Sunday....
fox13news.com
Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
fox13news.com
Recounts ordered for Hillsborough school tax referendum, county court judge's race
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County canvassing board ordered recounts of two races and certified the unofficial results Thursday from the Florida primaries. Three pairs of eyes scrutinized one ballot after another at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office in Tampa, making sure signatures matched on provisional ballots before counting them among the county’s votes. The board also ordered two recounts, one for the county’s school millage tax referendum that would have increased property taxes to pay for teacher raises and the other recount for the county court judge group 14 race.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay to see more dangerously hot days with 'feels like' temperatures over 100 degrees, new data shows
TAMPA, Fla. - New data shows counties in Tampa Bay will experience 35% to 45% more dangerously hot days when the "feels like" temperature tops 100 degrees. The entire country is facing the challenges of adapting to extreme heat, and it keeps rising. "So we're really locked in to what...
fox13news.com
Inside Ybor City home damaged from summer storm
After a microburst struck parts of Ybor City on Wednesday evening, some homes experienced damage and cleanup continued Thursday after sunrise. Metal roofing of one home was scraped off. Inside, the ceiling sags and water has soaked the floors.
fox13news.com
CMA seeing unusually high amount of sea turtles with boat strike injuries
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Marine Aquarium says it has seen an influx of injuries, even fatalities, among sea turtles and other wildlife, due to high numbers of boaters out on the water this summer. "With the business of summer and a lot more people out there we are running into...
fox13news.com
‘Keep Florida Free’ tour stops in Tampa featuring DeSantis, Rubio
TAMPA, Fla. - The Republican Party of Florida launched the Keep Florida Free Tour featuring special guests Governor Ron DeSantis, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, and other prominent Republican candidates. The purpose of the tour is to rally and unite Republicans ahead of November's midterm election. During a stop in Tampa...
fox13news.com
I-75 driver involved in crash jumps into Little Manatee River to dodge oncoming vehicle, officials say
RUSKIN, Fla. - A driver in southern Hillsborough County survived after he was involved in a crash and dove into a river to avoid an oncoming vehicle, officials said. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the initial three-vehicle crash occurred Thursday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the Little Manatee River overpass.
fox13news.com
Program helps meet need for doulas during births in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - In Polk County, there's a new training program for women to become doulas, or birthing assistants. After having four of her own kids, Stephanie Lewis is now ready to help other women give birth to theirs. As a new doula, she can’t wait to take on her first client.
