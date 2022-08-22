ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox13news.com

Goal to bring air taxis to Tampa Bay

Every commuter dreams of being able to fly over the congestion and traffic jams. Turns out, that could be a reality in our region in the next few years.
fox13news.com

DeSantis announces toll savings program for Florida commuters with SunPass

TAMPA, Fla. - Toll relief is on the way for Florida drivers dealing with rising inflation costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program during a Thursday morning press conference in Orlando. It's mainly focused on commuters using SunPass and other Florida transponders. Those with 40 or more tolls...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

First school food pantry opens in Polk County

POINCIANA, Fla. - Feeding Tampa Bay just set up its first school food pantry in Polk County. It is already in some schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Pasco Counties. The newest pantry is at Marion Creek Middle in Poinciana where 100 percent of the students are on free and...
fox13news.com

Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses

LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Ybor City residents continue cleanup after Wednesday storms left behind damage

TAMPA, Fla. - In Ybor City, some residents will resume cleaning up following a storm that brought powerful winds and damage on Wednesday. The storm slammed into parts of the historic district, ripping roofs off homes and bringing down several trees. Some homes suffered extensive damage as well. For Bettie...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Reads: Author Madeline Martin's new spy novel

Ava thought her job as a librarian at the Library of Congress would mean a quiet, routine existence. But an unexpected offer from the U.S. military brought her to Lisbon, Spain with a new mission – posing as a librarian while working undercover as a spy gathering intelligence. That is just one character in Florida author Madeline Martin’s new book The Librarian Spy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
fox13news.com

Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Recounts ordered for Hillsborough school tax referendum, county court judge's race

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County canvassing board ordered recounts of two races and certified the unofficial results Thursday from the Florida primaries. Three pairs of eyes scrutinized one ballot after another at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office in Tampa, making sure signatures matched on provisional ballots before counting them among the county’s votes. The board also ordered two recounts, one for the county’s school millage tax referendum that would have increased property taxes to pay for teacher raises and the other recount for the county court judge group 14 race.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Inside Ybor City home damaged from summer storm

After a microburst struck parts of Ybor City on Wednesday evening, some homes experienced damage and cleanup continued Thursday after sunrise. Metal roofing of one home was scraped off. Inside, the ceiling sags and water has soaked the floors.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

CMA seeing unusually high amount of sea turtles with boat strike injuries

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Marine Aquarium says it has seen an influx of injuries, even fatalities, among sea turtles and other wildlife, due to high numbers of boaters out on the water this summer. "With the business of summer and a lot more people out there we are running into...
fox13news.com

‘Keep Florida Free’ tour stops in Tampa featuring DeSantis, Rubio

TAMPA, Fla. - The Republican Party of Florida launched the Keep Florida Free Tour featuring special guests Governor Ron DeSantis, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, and other prominent Republican candidates. The purpose of the tour is to rally and unite Republicans ahead of November's midterm election. During a stop in Tampa...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

I-75 driver involved in crash jumps into Little Manatee River to dodge oncoming vehicle, officials say

RUSKIN, Fla. - A driver in southern Hillsborough County survived after he was involved in a crash and dove into a river to avoid an oncoming vehicle, officials said. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the initial three-vehicle crash occurred Thursday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the Little Manatee River overpass.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Program helps meet need for doulas during births in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - In Polk County, there's a new training program for women to become doulas, or birthing assistants. After having four of her own kids, Stephanie Lewis is now ready to help other women give birth to theirs. As a new doula, she can’t wait to take on her first client.
POLK COUNTY, FL

