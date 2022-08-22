Read full article on original website
The FADER
03 Greedo brings on KenTheMan for new single “Drop Down”
03 Greedo hasn’t been releasing music at quite the 150-song-per-year clip he’d need to empty out the vault of 3,000 tracks he claims he’s sitting on by the end of his 20-year prison sentence. Nevertheless, the Watts-born rapper has been quite productive behind bars. His recent achievements including getting his GED; dropping collaborative mixtapes with Kenny Beats, Mustard, Travis Barker, and Ron-Ron the Producer; and sharing a steady string of standalones in between.
The FADER
Rina Sawayama looks back on life with power ballad “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has shared "Phantom," a dramatic and melancholy ballad lifted from her forthcoming album Hold The Girl. Speaking to herself in the song's powerful chorus, Sawayama sings: "If I could talk to you, I’d tell you not to rush/You’re good enough." Check out the song below. "I...
The FADER
FN Meka is the cynical low-point of the “A.I. rapper” debate
It only could have ended this way. On Tuesday, August 23, I began kicking around ideas for an op-ed on FN Meka, the virtual-reality rapper created by Factory Now who has drawn attention for the use of A.I. in creating its music. In recent weeks, Meka has been signed to Capitol Records and released the single “Florida Water” with incarcerated rapper Gunna and gaming personality Clix. Most importantly, the beige-tinted Meka and its creators Anthony Martini and Brandon Le have been criticized for the use of the n-word in old songs, an image apparently poking fun at police brutality, and Meka’s overall reliance on hip-hop excess taken to cartoonish levels. Just as I had settled on a direction for my piece, the news broke: Capitol Records had dropped FN Meka and issued an apology to the Black community for the signing.
The FADER
Selena Gomez joins Rema on “Calm Down” remix
"Calm Down," the feelgood smash hit from afrobeats singer Rema has received an official remix featuring Selena Gomez. An official video for the remix will be released next week but the song can be streamed below, now. Rema released his debut album Rave & Roses in March and is currently...
The FADER
Moses Sumney to take break from music after sharing concert film A Performance in V Acts
Moses Sumney has announced A Performance in V Acts. In addition to the film bringing the curtain down on the campaign behind his 2020 album Græ, Sumney has said he will take a "continued break" from music in order to explore creative avenues elsewhere. “A Performance in V Acts...
The FADER
Regina Spektor on the importance of good posture
One of pop music’s greatest anomalies recounts the little things that have shaped the arc of her 20-year career on the new episode of The FADER Interview. With each of Regina Spektor’s eight albums, the Moscow-born singer has solidified her unique place in the pop pantheon. The classically trained pianist’s talents were forged in Russia and blossomed in the Bronx — her DIY explorations in the early aughts, Lower East Side indie rock scene evolving into her current brand of widescreen, orchestra-embellished hits.
The FADER
Ezra Furman writes simple songs “for the mind to stretch out in”
It’s rare nowadays to find sincere protest music worth listening to. Even those elite artists who do make legitimately radical statements in their songs — Downtown Boys, Moor Mother, Special Interest, et al. — mix their full-throated activism with experiments in form. But on her recent single “Book Of Our Names,” Ezra Furman takes a direct swing at capitalism in the style of the earnest folk rockers who shook the structures of power over half a century ago. “I want there to be / A book of our names / None of them missing / None quite the same,” she sings in the track’s bookending refrain. “None of us ashes / All of us flames / And I want us / To read it aloud.” Her words hit with a refreshing honesty, like opening a gift you’ve been expecting but are moved by nonetheless.
The FADER
The Rap Report: OTM and EBK Young Joc keep nervous music alive, Allstar JR’s finesse, and more
OTM – “For The Record” (feat. EBK Young Joc) Duffy and BluePesos are OTM, a Stinc Team-affiliated duo from South Central L.A. carrying a torch for Drakeo the Ruler and "nervous music." Duffy’s flow is as conversational as they come, but it’s deceptively slippery. He’ll stuff a bar to its brim with syllables and make it look clean. BluePesos, on the other hand, is closer to Drakeo with a grumbly voice and unhurried flow that makes him sound irritated. On "For The Record," they’re joined by Stockton’s EBK Young Joc,who matches their energy with a brutal, dead-eyed verse. When you put all three of them together, its a race to see who can come up with the most obscure slang or most swagged-out bar. BluePesos wins in the end: “Reach for this ice, let’s get trippy / It’s a microdosage.” Future linguists will have to dedicate years of study to decode the West Coast’s constantly evolving dialect.
The FADER
Song You Need: Cash Cobain’s “Back It Up” makes life sound like a party that never ends
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Cash Cobain is primarily known for his work behind the boards lacing everyone from B-Lovee (“My Everything”) to outer-borough rappers like Flee (“Standards”) Shawny Binladen (“Yellow Tears”), with his fluid and danceable beats. But now, the South Bronx producer is trying to be just as recognized for his presence on the mic. He’s dropped a bunch of solo songs over the last few years, but they felt in search of an identity that matched his easy-going vibes. This year he’s finally found something that’s clicked with the club drill sound that’s caught fire in Philly, New Jersey, and New York. On 2 Slizzy 2 Sexy, his collaborative project with Chow Lee from this spring, flips of J. Holiday and Lil Vicious tracks became the foundation of some of the sweatiest and horniest songs of the year.
The FADER
Chief Keef and Lil Gnar unite for “Almighty Gnar”
Lil Gnar is under pressure. Sure, he’s already collaborated with plenty of marquee acts — Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smokepurpp, Lil Skies, and the late Lil Keed, to name a few — but as the inaugural signee to Chicago legend Chief Keef’s new label, 43B, the Atlanta up-and-comer has a lot to live up to.
The FADER
Rachika Nayar wants to destroy you and put you back together
There are moments on Rachika Nayar’s new album Heaven Come Crashing when a light flickers on and the foundations of the Brooklyn-based composer and producer’s process begin to show: guitars loop and echo, strings bounce off of each other, melodies and motifs sprout and grow. They recall Nayar’s debut, Our Hands Against The Dusk, which, ambitious and meticulously produced though it was, still sounded like the work of an artist whose main vehicle was the guitar. That record even came with a companion EP, fragments (one of The FADER’s favorite albums of last year), which invited listeners into Nayar’s process, presenting raw guitar tracks that revealed Nayar’s love of Midwest emo as much as her skill in crafting transportive ambient music.
The FADER
VTSS is all tied-up in her “Body Mind Hell” video
As a regular fixture at venues like Berghain in Berlin and on NTS Radio, where her For Your Entertainment show is an essential listen, VTSS has established herself as one of the most in-demand techno DJs around. The role of DJ can be something of an anonymous one, though, leading her to explore more of her own personality and experience via her own productions. First came the wonky BPMs of Projections, touching on drill and gabber among other styles, with new EP Circulus Vitiosus to follow on September 16. Today Martyna Maja shares “Body Mind Hell” ahead of the project dropping on new label Ninja Tune.
The FADER
Kenny Beats to release debut solo album next week
Kenny Beats has announced details of his debut solo album. The instrumental LOUIE will be released on August 31 (next Wednesday) via XL Recordings. The album is described as a “deeply personal tribute to his ailing father” after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. LOUIE was recorded while the producer was in Bath, England working on Idles‘ album Crawler during December 2021.
The FADER
Arctic Monkeys announce new album The Car
Arctic Monkeys have confirmed details of their seventh studio album. The British band will release The Car on October 21 via Domino. The album was produced by regular collaborator James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London and La Frette, Paris. A tracklist for The Car includes...
The FADER
Song You Need: Sea Moss explore the rot behind the sweet tooth
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Drummer Zach D’Agastino and vocalist/synth sorceress Noa Ver have established their joint project Sea Moss as a staple of Portland’s canonical DIY scene. Their chaotic, abrasive energy is part and parcel of their appeal. But behind their violent bursts of harsh noise is a deep appreciation for their sonic forebears and contemporaries. Their songs contain moments of Black Dice, Guerilla Toss, Lightning Bolt, and New York’s “mutant” entourage, but these split-second homages add up to a whole that’s totally distinct from its parts.
The FADER
Björk announces solo career-spanning podcast
Björk is starting a podcast. Björk: Sonic Symbolism is created and hosted by Björk and will explore "the textures, timbres and emotional landscapes" artist's acclaimed solo discography, from 1993's Post to 2017's Utopia, according to a press release. Each episode will cover the different inspirations that went...
The FADER
Melody’s Echo Chamber to release “lost” sophomore album co-produced by Tame Impala
Melody’s Echo Chamber, the self-titled, Kevin Parker-produced debut album from the solo project of French singer-songwriter Melody Prochet, will turn 10 next month. Today, Prochet has announced that she’ll be releasing an album of unreleased material from 2013 on September 30 via Fat Possum, alongside a new edition of her debut to commemorate the anniversary.
The FADER
Mdou Moctar shares surprise Niger EP Vol. 1
2022 has technically been an off-year for Mdou Moctar’s catalog, with his most recent studio album, Afrique Victime, arriving in May of last year. Still, he’s given his fans plenty to feast on, including deluxe and remixed versions of that record and a sprawling international tour. Today, without...
The FADER
Wild Pink’s John Ross on navigating cancer and the urgency of ILYSM
John Ross already knew that he wanted to take a different approach to Wild Pink’s fourth album. His band’s third record, A Billion Little Lights, had been vast and swooning, combining Springsteen’s heartland grandeur with the chiming melodies of early Band of Horses. It had a sheen and a shimmer to it. He’d started writing the follow-up before A Billion Little Lights was released in February 2021, and the new music intentionally had a rougher texture, a little more dirt beneath its nails.
