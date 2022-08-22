The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Cash Cobain is primarily known for his work behind the boards lacing everyone from B-Lovee (“My Everything”) to outer-borough rappers like Flee (“Standards”) Shawny Binladen (“Yellow Tears”), with his fluid and danceable beats. But now, the South Bronx producer is trying to be just as recognized for his presence on the mic. He’s dropped a bunch of solo songs over the last few years, but they felt in search of an identity that matched his easy-going vibes. This year he’s finally found something that’s clicked with the club drill sound that’s caught fire in Philly, New Jersey, and New York. On 2 Slizzy 2 Sexy, his collaborative project with Chow Lee from this spring, flips of J. Holiday and Lil Vicious tracks became the foundation of some of the sweatiest and horniest songs of the year.

