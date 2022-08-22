Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of test driving, stealing vehicle
A 31-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a vehicle after taking it on a test drive. On Friday, August 12, at approximately 9:40 a.m., two Ocala Police Department officers responded to Kaser Cars & In-House Credit, LLC located at 56 S Pine Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle.
ocala-news.com
22-year-old woman arrested in connection with shooting death of MCSO detention deputy
A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. According to a press release from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, August 19, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the communication center received a call in reference to a potential suicide that had occurred at a residence in Pine Ridge.
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after being accused of stealing several four-wheelers from NE Ocala residence
A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stealing several four-wheelers from a residence in northeast Ocala. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 1300 block of NE 70th Street in reference to a theft investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she woke up at approximately 7 a.m. and noticed that the four-wheelers were missing from her property.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield
A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested after using stolen credit card at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A suspect was arrested after using a stolen credit card for a purchase at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Edward Anthony Fuchs, 27, of Wildwood, was booked Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of theft and fraud following his arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man accused of grabbing female victim’s throat and battering her while drunk
A 33-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he was accused of grabbing a female victim’s throat and battering her while he was intoxicated. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy, along with a deputy trainee, responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she had been battered and choked by Nicholas Glen Teel.
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day
In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
villages-news.com
Ex-employee charged with writing bogus prescriptions lands back behind bars
An employee who was terminated from a medical office in The Villages and later charged with writing bogus prescriptions has landed back behind bars. Lucy Bee Gallentine, 37, of the Villages of Parkwood was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation. Her arrest last month in the prescription fraud case is considered a violation of her probation resulting from a 2020 arrest at a Starbuck’s in The Villages.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala woman arrested for local murder of Marion County detention deputy
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigations into what was a possible suicide, led to the apprehension of an Ocala woman for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend who was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 24, on a warrant alleging the...
WCJB
‘I’m very sad for the family’: Residents react to a toddler shooting himself while playing with a gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An unidentified 3-year-old boy was killed at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community after shooting himself with a gun in the home. The Gainesville Police Department said the toddler was playing with a loaded gun found inside of the home when it went off. The gun had been inside an unlocked gun case.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office working in Crystal River to reduce traffic crashes, ticket wrongdoers
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are doing what they can to curb vehicle crashes in Crystal River after a rise of collisions was documented in the city. During a presentation Wednesday, Aug. 24, to Crystal River City Council about the city’s crime and traffic stats for the second quarter of 2022, sheriff’s office Lt. Chris Ball said deputies for the city, along with the sheriff’s traffic unit, have been cracking down on local roads.
villages-news.com
Man suffers stab wound in forearm after meeting woman at local bar
A man suffered a stab wound in his forearm after meeting a woman at a local bar. The man said he had been “hanging out” at Bumpers Bar in Belleview with 43-year-old Wendy Sue Vann Thompson of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man gave Thompson a ride back to her residence, but during the car ride, “the two did not talk,” the report said. When they pulled up to the residence, “all of a sudden” Thompson stabbed him in the forearm with an unknown item. She fled from the vehicle and ran into her residence.
ocala-news.com
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video showing pursuit of stolen box truck on I-75
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video footage showing the pursuit of a stolen box truck as the driver fled from ACSO deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 75. The 2015 Isuzu box truck, which had been reported stolen out of Hillsborough County, was traveling...
villages-news.com
Woman with $1,600 water bill jailed after turning back on shut-off tap
A woman with a $1,600 water bill whose service was shut off for non-payment was jailed after turning back on the tap. Brittany Suzanne Johansen, 43, of Lady Lake was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on a felony charge of theft of utility service. Johansen had racked up...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man wanted for animal cruelty
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for 24 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 17 counts of animal cruelty. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding 43-year-old Ivery Luckey.
Brooksville man dies after semi U-turns into path of his vehicle: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old man from Brooksville died on Wednesday night after he crashed into the trailer of a semi that turned into his path.
orangeobserver.com
Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
WCJB
String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
