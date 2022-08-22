At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO