Small Businesses Willing to Pay Premium to Eliminate AP/AR Hassles
Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) encounter numerous pain points when making and receiving business-to-business (B2B) payments. Many are stuck in the past, with 20% relying on checks and 23% relying on regular ACH as their go-to methods of sending payments, and there is significant asymmetry in the preferences of buyers and suppliers.
Quontic Bank on the Uncertainty and Potential of Crypto’s Future in Banking
Of all the unlikely technologies to catch on in recent years, cryptocurrencies stand out as one of the more improbable — and unpredictable. In 2008, an anonymous author, using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, posted a white paper to an obscure cryptography listserv in which they outlined a digital currency called bitcoin. No one expected this technology to gain widespread adoption, but bitcoin eventually caught on, and by January 2022, 23% of Americans had owned cryptocurrency at some point in the prior year, according to PYMNTS data. This remarkable growth is now catching the attention of financial institutions (FIs) and raising questions about the future of crypto in banking.
Today in B2B Payments: New B2B Products Aim to Help Cannabis, Meat Industries
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition
Polish Payment Standard (PPS), the operator of Poland’s popular mobile payment solution BLIK is set to acquire the Slovakian mobile transaction service provider VIAMO, marking an important international expansion for the Polish firm. As quoted on the BLIK company website, Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, President of PSP made the following comments:
Merchants Give Installment Loans Fresh Look as Consumers Seek New Payment Options
Depending on where you look, the economic signs are either positive or downright ominous. Some firms, like Walmart, have seen continued growth in transactions across all categories, while other companies, like Target, have had to take deep discounts in a bid to move inventory. Add to that the latest retail...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing
At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
FIS Intros Infrastructure Solution for Global Real-Time Payments, CBDCs
Financial services technology provider FIS is introducing a solution to enable central banks in more countries to update and innovate their existing real-time payments network or develop one from the ground up. FIS is also launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) Virtual Lab, which will give central banks, commercial...
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Today in Crypto: Coinme Adds Dogecoin, Other Crypto to Grocery Kiosks; Judge Lets Voyager Pay Employee Retention Bonuses
Bitcoin kiosk company Coinme now sells ether, polygon, chainlink, dogecoin, litecoin and stellar from its 10,000 grocery store kiosks, a Coindesk report said Wednesday (Aug. 24). The six new coins will add more opportunity to interact with crypto beyond the ubiquitous bitcoin. Meanwhile, bitcoin might be moving further down in...
Data Brief: 6 in 10 SMBs Say All-in-One Payments Systems Save Time
Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) recognize that adopting an all-in-one solution could simplify accounts receivable (AR) management. Six out of 10 SMBs believe an all-in-one solution would save them time on tasks, according to a recent PYMNTS survey. The study also found that 52% of SMBs pointed to easier cash...
LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
Further Stablecoin Collapses Fuel Credibility Problem
Say one thing for algorithmic stablecoins like the one that collapsed in a $48 billion bank-run-style blaze of glory in May: They’re tenacious. Or rather, their believers and investors are tenacious. Way too tenacious for the good of the fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies’ own future. Despite the enormous losses the...
Inside the Push to Draft Globally Consistent Stablecoin Regulation
Whatever shape countries’ stablecoin regulations finally take will be heavily influenced by several influential international financial organizations that have been encouraging countries to do two things: Act together and act fast. On May 20, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting called for “swift development and implementation...
Beepo App Enables Secure, Decentralized B2B Payments, Messaging
Decentralized messaging app Beepo, which is currently in beta testing, has added a new feature that it said secures all chats with blockchain encryption. With this feature, users can make B2B transactions, as well as B2C, with no third-party involvement, safely share funds with family members and clientele, access decentralized blockchain applications and browse online catalogs, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) press release.
Data Brief: 42% of Customers Use Debit to Pay for Groceries vs 6% Digital Wallet Use
When it comes to grocery payments, shoppers are stuck in the past, compared to their retail, restaurant and travel payments. For PYMNTS’ recent study “How Consumers Perceive Surcharge Prompts,” created in collaboration with Payroc, we surveyed 2,879 U.S. credit card users in March to learn more about their payment habits, preferences and attitudes.
Struggling Coinbase Pivots to Subscriptions
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong made a splash Tuesday (Aug. 23) by announcing that the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange was planning to focus more aggressively on moving to a subscription-based trading model. “We’re investing today so much in subscription and services revenue,” he told CNBC on Aug. 23. “I’d like to get...
ERP Firm Jesta I.S. Debuts Upgraded Procurement Tools
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) provider Jesta I.S. has launched what it calls a “major” upgrade to one of its “four foundational software pillars.”. According to a Thursday (Aug. 25) news release, Vision S&D 22.0 comes with new features, functionalities and integrations designed to optimize product journeys, material resource planning and product data and lifecycle management.
Today in B2B Payments: Digital Solutions Tackle Industry-Specific Problems
Today in B2B payments, suppliers of digital solutions aim to streamline manual processes and other hurdles, with solutions for the agriculture, trucking and chemical industries. The agriculture industry has been tough to digitize, but that didn’t stop DiMuto CEO Gary Loh from launching his company in 2019 to solve the...
