KRDO
The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
KRDO
WATCH LIVE: At the 150th Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- KRDO is live on opening day for the Colorado State Fair. This is the 150th day of the fair in Pueblo. This article will be updated throughout the day with new livestreams and videos. Article Topic Follows: News. KRDO News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KRDO...
KRDO
Pueblo passed an ordinance to let e-bikes on trails
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance that will some electronic vehicles to be operated on certain paths and trails that were currently designed for bicyclists and pedestrians. This ordinance includes electronic bikes, scooters, and other specified electronic vehicles. The speed limit will be 20mph. Residents,...
KRDO
A November ballot item hopes to expand internet broadband access in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An item on the November ballot aims at potentially expanding internet broadband access to Puebloans who need it. The item allows voters to opt out of a law passed in 2005 which was making it difficult for local governments to set up deals with broadband companies. Over 100 cities or counties across colorado have already opted out.
KRDO
Pueblo Parks and Rec Department looking for stolen equipment
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department needs your help. Pueblo Police and Parks and Rec are asking for the community's help in locating some stolen equipment. According to the Parks and Rec Department, a pressure washer on a small trailer was stolen from the city park...
What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
multihousingnews.com
Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility
The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
KRDO
CSFD responds to vehicle fire in Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a vehicle fire in Old Colorado City Wednesday morning. Just after 11 a.m. CSFD said they were responding to a fully involved RV in the parking lot of the Safeway located at 3275 W Colorado Ave. Crews...
Competitive eaters flock to Pueblo for Slopper-Eating Championship
PUEBLO, Colo. — The 4th Annual World Slopper-Eating Championship will take place Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair. According to Major League Eating (MLE), the event will feature “the nation’s top-ranked eaters, each hoping to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline.” Those competing will have eight minutes to […]
KRDO
Welcome fall at Mueller State Park with hikes and activities all throughout September
DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mueller State Park is welcoming the changing of the seasons by offering assorted naturalist programs, naturalist-guided hikes, and programs in the campgrounds throughout the month of September. Special programs in September include elk bugling hikes, a dark sky hike, Friends of Mueller fall art show, and...
KRDO
Pueblo County Commissioners discuss settlement agreement to close Comanche 3 power plant
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, Pueblo County Commissioners discussed the recent settlement agreement regarding the Comanche 3 power plant. According to officials, the state's push for clean energy is what prompted the closure of the Comanche-3 Power Plant in Pueblo. Officials say the Comanche 3 power plant is the...
KRDO
Unclaimed Veteran service to be held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak National Cemetary will hold a committal service and interment for an Unclaimed Veteran on Monday, Aug. 29. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Pikes Peak National Cemetery is requesting the public be in attendance to honor the veteran and his...
KRDO
Academy District 20 hosting job fair on Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many school districts are still looking to fill open positions for the current school year. Colorado Springs' biggest district is one of those. Academy District 20 will host a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Education and...
KRDO
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
Pueblo Police share safety measures for the Colorado State Fair
This year's Colorado State Fair brings crowds from all over and that means making safety a priority.
KRDO
Vehicle fire closes Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a portion of Highway 94 was closed due to a vehicle fire. According to the EPCSO, Hwy. 94 is closed at Ellicott Highway at 12:50 p.m. The Ellicott Fire Department responded to the scene. According...
KRDO
Crash closes part of southbound I-25 between Briargate Pkwy. and N. Academy Blvd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two lanes of southbound I-25 closed in north Colorado Springs during the evening commute Thursday due to a crash. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, two left lanes of southbound I-25 closed at 3:54 p.m. between Exit 151 and Exit 150. As of 4:30 p.m., the road was still closed.
KRDO
Pueblo Community College providing free bus rides to dual-credit students
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Community College (PCC) is working to remove transportation barriers for high school students taking dual-credit courses. According to our news partners in Pueblo, the school has been providing free bus rides to and from high school campuses for most schools since the start of the current semester.
KRDO
Fountain Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday night
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Fire Department responded to a house fire on Medicine Bow Ave. At this point, it is unclear what caused the fire but, it started on Tuesday night just after 8 p.m. KRDO has reached out to Fountain Fire for more information but we have...
Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
