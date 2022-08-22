Read full article on original website
Related
KGLO News
Mason City man accused of convenience store robbery pleads not guilty
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of a convenience store robbery earlier this month has pleaded not guilty. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson is accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
KGLO News
Charles City pair pleads not guilty to robbery, willful injury charges
CHARLES CITY — Two people from Charles City arrested after a robbery and assault in July have pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint charges 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th. The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.
KGLO News
Mason City man arrested in connection with business fires, stolen coin machine
MASON CITY — Charges have been filed against a Mason City man in connection with fires that damaged two local businesses in March and possessing a stolen coin machine from a car wash. The Mason City Police Department says 27-year-old Lil Robert Vincent Barnes has been charged with second-degree...
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A deferred judgment is being recommended for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwayradio.com
Man Shot .22 at Sister
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at his sister after an argument on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of South Street just after 4am on a report of a disturbance. As they were arriving on scene they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses told police 21 year old Tywaun Wilson had gotten into an argument with his sister and threatened to shoot her. She decided to leave the house and as she did, Wilson allegedly stepped out onto the porch and fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle at his sister. He has been charged with Domestic Assault While Displaying a Weapon.
Man arrested for 2021 murder, decapitation of Iowa woman
OSAGE, IOWA — Authorities in northern Iowa say they’ve found the man responsible for the grisly murder of a woman whose decapitated head was found in a public park last year. Nathan Gilmore, a 23-year-old Osage resident, was arrested Friday and charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Angela Bradbury. The arrest brings […]
KGLO News
UPDATED — Plea agreement for Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — A Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City last fall has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors that could result in a prison term of 45 years. 26-year-old Jelani Faulk was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly discharging...
kwayradio.com
Arrest Made is Shooting
An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that injured a man in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Police were called to the area of Cutler Street and Dawson Street just before 4:00 p.m. where they found more than 30 spent shell casings. Further investigation found that a home in the 100 block of Dawson Street had been damaged by the gunfire. An adult male was taken to the hospital. His name has not been released to this point. 23 year old Mario Smith was seen running away from the area after the shooting. He was located and taken into custody. He has been charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, and Willful Injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Dead in Waterloo’s Second Homicide in a Week
After several public attempts to find new employment, Waterloo's Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald announced his resignation from the force last week. This week it was revealed by the Courier that he's heading to lead Denver's regional mass transit system as its Chief. While Fitzgerald's time in Waterloo has come...
KIMT
Garner man arrested for trashing a mobile home and mistreating animals
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is facing criminal charges over damage to a mobile home and the death of six kittens. Zachre David Thomas Weyland, 28 of Garner, is facing one count of first-degree criminal mischief and six counts of animal neglect. Court documents state that after...
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGLO News
Absentee ballots now available in September 13th special elections in Mason City, West Fork, Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
MASON CITY — Absentee ballots are now available for the September 13th special elections for the Local Option Sales Tax for the city of Mason City as well as the special school board elections for the West Fork and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school districts in Cerro Gordo County. An eligible...
kwayradio.com
Heroin Arrest
A man already on probation for cocaine has been arrested after police found heroin on him during a traffic stop in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 41 year old Damien Cobbins was arrested Thursday on one count of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver. His bond was set at $25,000. He was found with 5 grams of heroin and more than $2,000 in cash during a traffic stop on 380. In March of 2020 during a traffic stop on 380 he was found with more than 60 grams of cocaine.
KIMT
Second Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second person is sentenced to prison for breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,567.50 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. 31 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
cbs2iowa.com
One man killed in Sunday night Waterloo shooting
Waterloo Police are investigating a fatal shooting from the 1000 block of West 5th Street Sunday night. On Sunday night at 10:18pm, officers were called to the scene of a man who was shot. First responders started to perform first aide until Waterloo Fire arrived on scene. The man was...
KCRG.com
Victim of fatal Waterloo house fire identified
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the man who died in a fire in Waterloo on Friday. Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East 2nd Street just before 7 a.m. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a victim, later identified...
Comments / 0