An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that injured a man in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Police were called to the area of Cutler Street and Dawson Street just before 4:00 p.m. where they found more than 30 spent shell casings. Further investigation found that a home in the 100 block of Dawson Street had been damaged by the gunfire. An adult male was taken to the hospital. His name has not been released to this point. 23 year old Mario Smith was seen running away from the area after the shooting. He was located and taken into custody. He has been charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, and Willful Injury.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO