Voice of America
Pakistan Blames Climate Change for Deadly Floods, Declares Emergency
Islamabad — Officials in Pakistan said Friday that weeks of flooding triggered by historic monsoon rains had killed nearly 1,000 people and “badly affected” 33 million others, and they appealed for international help to deal with the calamity. The devastation across all four provinces of the country...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Voice of America
Attacks Increase Against Somaliland Media
Mogadishu, Somalia — Amid protests that turned deadly, persistent drought and election controversies, Somaliland's media are coming under attack. Arbitrary arrests, threats, beatings. Somaliland's journalists are bearing the brunt of a spike in attacks, media associations say. In a recent incident, police in Hargeisa, the capital of the breakaway...
Voice of America
Britain's Former Myanmar Envoy Detained in Yangon, Sources Say
Authorities in Myanmar have detained Britain's former ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation, where a military junta seized power last year, three people with knowledge of the situation said Thursday. Vicky Bowman, who currently runs the Myanmar Center for Responsible Business (MCRB), and her husband, Htein Lin, a Burmese artist...
Voice of America
Japan to Spend $1.8 Million on Abe's Funeral, Despite Opposition
TOKYO — Japan will spend $1.83 million on a state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe, the government said on Friday, despite growing opposition from a public angered by revelations of the ruling party's ties to the Unification Church. Abe, Japan's longest serving but divisive premier, was shot...
ASIA・
Voice of America
Analysts: Erdogan's Future Pinned to Russia
Turkey is deepening trade relations with Russia in the face of Western sanctions against Moscow. Political observers say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could be relying on Russian support to help ease Turkey's growing economic woes as he faces reelection next year. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Voice of America
Tunisia's Islamists Face Uncertain Future
A decade after his triumphant return to Tunisia after years in political exile, Rached Ghannouchi is keenly aware that he and his Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party may again be pushed into the political wilderness. “Probably after a while, this meeting we’re having right now won’t be possible,” Ennahdha’s leader tells VOA...
Voice of America
Thai Court Suspends PM to Review Term Limit
Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Wednesday to decide whether he violated the country’s term limit for office. Prayuth ruled as head of a military council after he led the overthrow of the elected government in 2014. He became a civilian prime minister in 2019 following an election held under a constitution written with military supervision. It set an eight-year limit for the prime minister.
Voice of America
Cameroon, Nigeria Reopening Border Markets and Schools with Boko Haram Threat Diminished
Yaounde, Cameroon — Governors from Cameroon and Nigeria plan to re-open markets and rebuild schools along their shared border after declaring the area free of Boko Haram militants. Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of Nigeria’s Borno state, said President Muhammadu Buhari instructed governors of border states affected by Boko Haram...
Voice of America
Taliban Make Millions From Passports Issued to Fleeing Afghans
Since taking power last year, the Taliban have issued more than 700,000 passports to Afghan nationals inside the country, earning about $50 million in revenue, according to officials. “We are issuing up to 4,000 passports daily and we aim to increase the number to 10,000,” Shirshah Quraishi, deputy director of...
Voice of America
Distribution of Chinese Funds by Solomon Islands PM Raises Questions
SYDNEY — The Solomon Islands prime minister’s office distributed Chinese government money to 39 out of 50 members of parliament twice last year, a budget committee was told, prompting criticism the payments were politically motivated. Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare, who switched the Islands’ diplomatic ties from Taiwan to...
Voice of America
Taliban Say Travel Ban Hurts Diplomacy and Dialogue With World
ISLAMABAD — Afghanistan’s Taliban on Thursday called for ending the travel ban on some of their leaders to help advance diplomacy, as the U.N. Security Council remains divided over whether to grant the exemption. A Security Council waiver allowing 13 Taliban leaders, including Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi,...
Voice of America
Uyghur Mass Detention Report May Be Delayed Again
Geneva — U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday cast doubt on whether she will release a long-awaited report on the mass incarceration of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region before she leaves office on August 31. When she announced her departure in June, Bachelet said she...
Voice of America
Even with Political Nemesis Prayuth on the Ropes, Thai Democracy Advocates Still Glum
Bangkok — The suspension of Thailand’s unpopular prime minister, Prayuth Chan-O-Cha, was given a lukewarm welcome Thursday by pro-democracy forces, who say his replacement — another elderly ex-army chief — shows the same authoritarian players still dominate national politics. Prayuth was suspended from office Wednesday by...
Voice of America
Israel Attacks Emerging Iran Deal
JERUSALEM — The U.S. has reportedly weighed in on the latest proposal to revive an international nuclear deal with Iran. Israel’s prime minister has slammed the pact as it appears to be taking shape, saying it won’t stop Iran from becoming a nuclear state, and he warned that Israel will act to prevent Iran from possessing a nuclear weapon.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: War Babies
VOA speaks to an engineer inside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine. Turkey is deepening its trades relations with Russia in the face of Western sanctions against Moscow. And since February, more than 100,000 children have been born in Ukraine.
Voice of America
6 Months Since Russia Invaded Ukraine, Experts See Global Impact
As Ukraine marks the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion, VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the fallout from the conflict. Millions of refugees have fled the country, food exports have plummeted and the United Nations is warning that the world faces “maximum danger” over the situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
Voice of America
France's Macron Urges Future with Algeria Beyond 'Painful' History
Algiers, Algeria — At the start of a three-day visit to Algeria, President Emmanuel Macron indicated Thursday that France and the North African country should move beyond their "painful" shared history and look to the future. The trauma of French colonial rule in Algeria and the bitter war for...
Voice of America
Thailand’s New Acting Leader is Another Royalist Military Man
BANGKOK — Thailand’s new acting leader, Prawit Wongsuwan, represents little substantial change from suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for opposition forces seeking to end what they decry as military dominance of politics. For the ruling coalition led by the pro-army Palang Pracharat party, Prawit’s caretaker role represents stability...
