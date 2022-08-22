The art collection of tech mogul Paul Allen, cofounder of Microsoft who died at the age of 65 in 2018, will be sold at Christie’s in what will be one of the highest-valued single-owner sales ever to come on the open market, the Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday. Listed among the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors for more than two decades, Allen amassed a collection worth an estimated $1 billion. The house has not yet announced when Allen’s holdings will hit the block. Christie’s will sell a group of 150 artworks from Allen’s estate, the collection poised to be the most expensive ever...

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO