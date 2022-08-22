ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $22 Million For Community Development

By Mike Jenkins
 4 days ago
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $22 million for community development projects in 10 Florida communities through the Community Development Block Grant – CV (CDBG-CV) program.

The CDBG-CV program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), helps communities support economic development initiatives and address urgent community development needs.

“This $22 million in awards will help 10 communities meet their infrastructure needs and provide long-term services for their residents for years to come,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

In the news: Judge May Keep A ffidavit In Trump Mar-A-Lago Search Sealed, Siding With DOJ

The CDBG-CV program primarily benefits low- and moderate-income residents. Activities include workforce housing, training, and sustainability, as well as broadband infrastructure and planning. The funds are federally awarded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“Governor DeSantis continues to champion community development initiatives, and I am proud to stand with him to support these critical investments that support resiliency in Florida communities,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “I look forward to seeing the positive impact that these funds will make in the lives of Floridians and the communities where they live and work.”

The following communities will receive an award through the CDBG-CV program:

  • Town of Micanopy (nearly $3 million) – to address historical broadband deficiencies.
  • Town of Glen St. Mary ($2.5 million) – to make necessary improvements to existing sidewalks located throughout the town.
  • City of Springfield ($5 million) – to rebuild the Springfield Community Center.
  • Collier County (nearly $1 million) – to design and construct a new Golden Gate Senior Center and library facility.
  • Town of Fort White (nearly $1 million) – to facilitate improvements to sidewalks outside of a school in the town.
  • Hillsborough County (more than $2.3 million) – to expand multi-family workforce housing.
  • City of Groveland ($765,000) – to reconstruct roads, sidewalks, and walkways that are adjacent to public parks.
  • Lee County (more than $1 million) – to increase the bed capacity at the SalusCare Residential facility to support individuals struggling with substance abuse and mental health.
  • Miami-Dade County (more than $4 million) – to offer job training for management of affordable housing properties.
  • Broward County (more than $1.5 million) – to provide rental assistance.

Comments / 44

keep it real 7
4d ago

that should of been started awhile back, money was sitting from Biden's Infrastructure Bill , See how Deathsatan is holding out

Reply(4)
8
Annette
4d ago

The money probably came from the federal government. Last time he was announcing giving out money it was the federal infrastructure bill he had absolutely nothing to do with. This guy has gall!

Reply(15)
8
Dr Unicorn
4d ago

The Free Press … news source. The money probably came from the federal government. Thanks Biden. 💙

Reply
8
