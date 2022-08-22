'Mama Needs A Hug!!': Country Stars Share Adorable Back-To-School Pics

Photo: Getty Images

It’s that time of year again for parents to send their kids back to school, and country music’s biggest stars are no different! Some of the genre’s most beloved artists have shared adorable photos on their social media channels as kids of all ages are starting the first day of a new grade level.

For some, including Jana Kramer , that means sending kids off to first grade . For others, like empty nesters Tim McGraw and Faith Hill , they reflect on the years their three adult daughters left home to pursue their own ambitions. McGraw previously said “ it’s tough, for sure ,” explaining that he’s a “crier,” so “it’s always been tough” to drop them off. But he assured other parents, “you get used to it. You start gettin’ excited about seeing where their career goes and where their life goes, and it’s fun to watch ‘em grow into strong, independent young women.”

Dan + Shay 's Shay Mooney , who is expecting his third child with wife Hannah , has two young sons, and his eldest recently started his first day of Kindergarten. Hannah shared photos to mark the “ big morning at the Mooney house ,” insisting with a crying emoji, “I’m finnnnne.” Little Big Town ’s Kimberly Schlapman also got emotional as she shared an adorable photo of her Kindergartener. She shared earlier this month that she “sent this little angel muffin off to kindergarten this morning. Mama needs a hug!! ”

Granger Smith and his wife, Amber , also shared back-to-school photos . The “If The Boot Fits” singer begged time to slow down as his kids gave big smiles on the first day back to school. “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” artist Justin Moore said he was “ a little emotional ” as his youngest child started school. Jessie James Decker and her family marked the occasion by making a special breakfast of cinnamon rolls, sausage and grits. “I can’t believe how big they are getting… We are so proud of them ,” she wrote in the heartfelt caption. See all the back-to-school photos below.