Hollidaysburg, PA

Hollidaysburg keeps the bats going to fight off elimination

By Brett Crossley
 4 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. —When Chase Link hit a home run during Hollidaysburg’s second game, manager Jim McGough said it was something the entire team benefited from.

Link is the heart and soul of Hollidaysburg as his engine seems to rev up the entire team. Link celebrates with teammates, interacts with fans, and brings a contagious energy to the game.

Link used that emotional connection with the team to get things going as he lifted a home run over the left field wall in the third inning. Hollidaysburg never looked back after the shot, defeating the Metro 7-1 at Lamade Stadium.

“It was a huge spark,” Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough said. “We had runner at first and second and then Chase (Link) stepped in and sent one to the moon. It energized the crowd. It energized the team. It was just awesome.”

The win advances Hollidaysburg to face to loser of Southeast vs. Great Lakes which was played immediately after the Hollidaysburg game concluded.

Link, who has hit home runs in consecutive games, finished with two hits in four at bats to go with two runs and five RBIs. His home run was the energizer of the day for Hollidaysburg.

“It was amazing being able to take the lead and go up by two,” Link said of his home run. “I know it started a spark for the team to score runs.”

Rayn Huksloot opened the scoring in Monday elimination game against the Mid-Atlantic when he scored off a fielding error.

Huksloot jumped on the second pitch of his at bat for a double into left field. He advanced to third on a ground ball and scored on a fielding error at second base.

Link countered with his three-run shot in the top of the third to give Hollidaysburg its first lead of the contest. He opened on the first pitch of his at bat and brought two runners home with a towering shot over the left field wall.

“Pennsylvania coming in hot off their wins helped them,” Metro coach Roland Clark said. “It was nice that we scored first. The home run is a heartbreaker. He’s one of the players to watch throughout this World Series. The home runs have hurt us.”

The Metro wouldn’t go away quietly as it forced Hollidaysburg to defend its lead.

In the bottom of the third when two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases for Metro. McGough called a quick meeting at the mound to settle things down and turned to Aspen Anderson to stay in front.

Anderson, who pitched a fantastic game against New England Saturday to keep Hollidaysburg alive, entered to get out of the jam.

“I was ready to strike some people out,” Anderson said.

Anderson got a strike on Michael Clark to open the at bat. He continued with a second strike on the next pitch before tossing his first ball. Clark was blanked on the next pitch as Anderson got out of the jam with a high fastball that was called for a third strikeout.

Hollidaysburg remained in front 3-1 after Anderson was able to pitch his way out of the jam.

“They’ve been in these positions and have this stuff before they have to be prepared,” McGough said. “We know the pitcher is going to deliver and the defense is behind him.”

Joey Lionetti did what he could to keep the Metro viable in the game.

An inning after giving up the go-ahead run, Lionetti received an outstanding play at third when a line drive was snagged to prevent a base hit.

He got the next batter swinging before Brody Dull lined a ball into left field. An error at second extended the inning an put a runner into scoring position for Hollidaysburg. Anderson continued to help himself with a five-pitch walk from the No. 9 spot to load the bases and force a pitching change.

During warmups both teams were called to the benches as more weather rolled in and rained on Lamade.

It has no effect on Hollidaysburg as Chase Link and Caleb Detrick both connected with hits to score four more runs.

Link lined a ball to the left field wall for a two-RBI single. Detrick pushed his ball to deep centerfield to score two more and record a double. Braden Hatch reached on a fielding error to put Detrick into scoring position with two outs.

A dropped third strike gave Hollidaysburg a little hope of keeping the rally going, but Ryan Huksloot made a nice grab on the ball and threw Beau Radel out a first.

Hollidaysburg 7, Metro 0

HOL 003 400—7 10 2

MET 010 000—1 4 2

Brody Dull, Aspen Anderson (3), and Braden Hatch. Joey Lionetti, Christian Bekiers (4), Brendan Hanley (6), and Ryan Huksloot.

WP: Anderson. LP: Lionetti.

Top Hollidaysburg hitters: Chase Link 2-4, HR, 2 run, 5 RBI. Top Metro hitters: Ryan Huksloot 1-2, 2B, run.

Records: Hollidaysburg 2-1. Metro 1-2.

Comments / 1

