The Meadow Broncos have come a long way in the past three seasons. With 4 returning starters on offense and defense, the Broncos are looking to go deeper into the playoffs. Although last season, the Broncos went 4-7, that losing record doesn’t tell the whole story. The Broncos could’ve won the district outright last season, however, their game against Borden County started out very well, but ended badly. In the 1st quarter, the Broncos took control easily, but when you have six straight turnovers against a team who is historically disciplined, things go the other direction.

MEADOW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO