Meadow Broncos looking good for a district title
The Meadow Broncos have come a long way in the past three seasons. With 4 returning starters on offense and defense, the Broncos are looking to go deeper into the playoffs. Although last season, the Broncos went 4-7, that losing record doesn’t tell the whole story. The Broncos could’ve won the district outright last season, however, their game against Borden County started out very well, but ended badly. In the 1st quarter, the Broncos took control easily, but when you have six straight turnovers against a team who is historically disciplined, things go the other direction.
Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours
Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
Anna M. Rodriquez
A Funeral Mass for Anna Rodriguez will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father John Ohlig officiating. Visitation will be at Brownfield Funeral Home on Thursday and Friday, August 25 & 26, 2022, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm Friday, August 26, 2022, at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.
Special Edition TownTalk Show On-Demand: Hope over Dope
Listen to this Special Edition of the TownTalk Show On-Demand as we visit with Melissa Perez, Sable Casarez, and Diana Jaramillo about the upcoming Hope Over Dope Event in Brownfield on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27, 2022. Hope Over Dope West Texas is a non-profit organization dedicated to...
