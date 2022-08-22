ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Some Alexandria neighborhoods are popular cut-through’s between interstates 395 and 495, but now the city is trying to limit that. "This is an area of the city where it just leads to cut through traffic because of its position. We’ve been working with the community for ten years to try and figure out ways to resolve this issue," said Hillary Orr, deputy transportation director in Alexandria.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO