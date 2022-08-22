ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

WBRE

Two arrested, heroin seized after traffic stop, police

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two people with active arrest warrants were taken into custody after a traffic stop found them in possession of suspected heroin. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on July 16 around 4:40 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fairview Avenue and State Route 314 […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult

Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Snapchat argument leads to attempted homicide charges

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested an 18-year-old who is facing attempted homicide charges after they say he fired a gun at six juveniles. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between August 5-7 a juvenile victim was having an argument via Snapchat with Mandon Watts, 18, of Montoursville. Police say the argument led to […]
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Hanover, PA
Luzerne, PA
Scranton, PA
Hanover Township, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of eluding cops, crashing into parked car

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hanover Township Police arrested a teen they say fled from police and crashed into a parked car while possessing an illegal gun. Officials said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on August 17 at 2 am. When officers turned on their overhead lights, investigators said the driver, later identified […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital in Scranton, police

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury. Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the […]
SCRANTON, PA
#Drugs#Marijuana#Ecstasy#Luzerne Co#Hanover Township Police
WOLF

Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Uncle pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of nephew

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial for homicide suspect Milton Darius Clark was thwarted when he pled guilty but mentally ill Friday. Wilkes-Barre police alleged Clark, 62, stabbed his nephew, Tarese Rahjaan Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019. Previlon died...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Teen faces several charges after alleged carjacking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department arrested a teen they say was involved in a carjacking and robbery in Lackawanna County. The Scranton Police Department said they responded to a report of a carjacking that happened on the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31. Through investigation, officials said they were able […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Emily Gross sentenced for role in State Trooper's murder

MONROE CO., (WOLF) — Today represented the conclusion of the 13-year prosecution of Emily Gross for giving Daniel Autenrieth her 9mm Caliber Taurus Millenium semi-automatic handgun. She left the weapon with Autenrieth despite a protection from abuse order prohibiting him from having any firearms. The protection from abuse order...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of buying 19 guns for convicted felon

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman in Luzerne County was charged on Tuesday for allegedly purchasing 19 guns for her boyfriend. Officials said Elizabeth Delong, 37, of Luzerne, is accused of purchasing 19 guns from June 2021 to January 2022 for her boyfriend, Donald Cool III, a convicted felon. Police say a majority of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Road rage incident turns violent with a gunshot

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a road rage incident that turned violent when one driver ended up with a gunshot wound to the leg, Tuesday evening. According to Lackawanna County Police Communications, just after 6:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, a call came in for a road rage incident at the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Two men arrested, accused of making transactions on dead man's credit card

DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two men were arrested by Duryea Police last week for their alleged involvement in credit card fraud involving a deceased victim. Officials say the several-month-long investigation began on June 7th when a woman executive of the estate of the deceased male victim reported that she had received recent credit card statements for his accounts.
DURYEA, PA
skooknews.com

West Penn Township Police Charge Man with Causing and Leaving Scene of Crash

A West Penn Township man has been charged after he fled the scene of a crash he caused earlier this month. According to Township Police, on Friday, August 5th, 2022, around 5:20pm, officers responded to a 3 car motor vehicle crash in the area of 914 West Penn Pike. Police...
WBRE

PD: Two men charged for knife, wrench fight in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after police say a fight between them broke out involving a wrench and knife, causing one to get stabbed multiple times. According to Swoyersville Police Department, on Sunday officers received a call from a woman stating a man approached her asking to use her phone because […]
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Investigators locate half ounce of cocaine in Williamsport home

Williamsport, Pa. — An undercover officer and confidential informant received cocaine from two men who police followed back to a home near the 1500 block of Louisa Street. Malik McLaughlin allegedly sold drugs to investigators on July 11 in the Rite Aid parking near Little League Boulevard in Williamsport. A second buy of cocaine was called in by an informant the next day, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 12. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

