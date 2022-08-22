Read full article on original website
2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid
SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
South San Francisco police seize Xanax, 2 pounds of marijuana at traffic stop
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department seized two pounds of marijuana and an unknown amount of Xanax after a traffic stop on Wednesday night. The drugs were intended to be sold, according to police. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police said two officers conducted the traffic stop […]
East Bay man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed classmate
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old Pittsburg man was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison Monday for selling the fentanyl that killed a high school classmate. Gage Pascoe pleaded guilty to one charge of distributing fentanyl Feb. 14, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of […]
SWAT officers in Fremont arrest suspects in Livermore cannabis delivery robberies
FREMONT -- Two people suspected in a series of violent armed robberies and a carjacking in Livermore were arrested in Fremont Thursday. On August 17, two cannabis delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in separate instances; one on Alameda Drive and the second on Cottonwood Avenue. Livermore police said in both cases, the suspects placed a cannabis order with a dispensary and the drivers were robbed of cash and cannabis products when they arrived.Two days later, officers responded to an armed carjacking on Louis Court and it was later determined that the victim was also a cannabis dispensary driver...
Contra Costa County deputy sheriff arrested on illegal firearms charges
PINOLE -- A 15-year veteran deputy of the Contra Costa County sheriff's office has been arrested on several felony counts related to illegal weapons, authorities announced Friday.The sheriff's office said Matthew Buckley was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday on the following charges -- 2 counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, the felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, the felony filing a false report, destroying/concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.Based on an investigation into illegal firearms, deputies served a search warrant at Buckley's Pinole residence and seized evidence...
CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings
The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
Major figure in SF government bribery case to be sentenced; new info uncovered from court documents
Prosecutors say former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru's corruption unfolded more damage to the public's trust in government. Ahead of the sentencing, we're getting a clear picture of just how the scheme worked -- how much money and how many people were involved.
CHP: Two East Bay freeway shooting suspects arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol. As KRON4 previously reported, a freeway shooting occurred June 14 on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was struck by a bullet through the […]
Livermore Police Arrest Two Suspects for Violent Robberies and Carjacking
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Livermore Police arrested a 17-year-old male and 25-year-old Zulfiqar Khan, both from Fremont, for a series of violent armed robberies and a carjacking in Livermore. On August 17, 2022, two separate robberies involving cannabis dispensary drivers occurred on Alameda Drive and Cottonwood Court in Livermore....
Man arrested for stealing over $20k worth of Target merchandise
A man linked to multiple grand thefts in the Bay Area was arrested. It was believed he had stolen a total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise from a Target in Alameda. The series of theft incidents happened between April and August. A 47-year-old unidentified man was taken into custody...
‘Another devastating day’: Asian community reels after Oakland dentist is fatally shot
In the wake of a weekend fatal shooting that shocked the city’s Asian community, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the crime “is not who Oakland is” when he briefed reporters this week. Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was shot just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the...
Pittsburg man gets 5 years for selling fentanyl that killed former classmate
PITTSBURG – An Eastern Contra Costa County man has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison for selling pills laced with fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a former classmate, federal prosecutors said.Northern California U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office announced Monday that 23-year-old Gage Pascoe of Pittsburg received a 68 month sentence, along with five years of supervised release. Earlier this year, Pascoe pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing fentanyl.Court document said on the night of June 16, 2020, the former classmate came to Pascoe's house to buy oxycodone pills. He sold her 13 "M30" pills,...
Woman charged with attempted murder in People’s Park attack
A 20-year-old Antioch woman was arrested by UC Berkeley police and charged with attempted murder Wednesday in an attack at People’s Park. UCPD responded to People’s Park on Sunday at about 8 a.m. to a report of a tent on fire. In court documents, UCPD Lt. Sebastian Ramirez...
Police search for suspects in San Rafael 7-Eleven robbery, car theft
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who are accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in San Rafael and stealing a car. The crime was reported at 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday morning at 292 North San Pedro Road, MCSO said. Deputies determined two […]
Petaluma woman whose mother was found dead hadn’t left house since 2020: police
A Petaluma woman never left her house for more than two years, not even after her mother died inside their Windsor Drive home and the corpse remained in the living room, police told KRON4 Thursday.
Ex-Marine who killed parents, livestreamed bodies gives chilling interview
SAN FRANCISCO — A former U.S. Marine who shot and killed his father and stepmother — while his 11-year-old sister watched — blamed his father for “killing his dreams” in a jailhouse interview. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, of San Francisco, is charged with two counts...
Suspect arrested in freeway shooting that narrowly missed couple
Police said they arrested the suspect who shot at a couple driving on I-580 near San Leandro last month. Julaan Faison, 24, is being held for attempted murder and assault.
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
Repeat bank robber arrested in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, A Rio Vista man attempted to rob a bank in Fairfield for at least the second time using the same method, according to the Fairfield Police Department. At 10:53 a.m., dispatch received a call from the bank that a man had given them a note demanding money, according to […]
Humpday Headlines: Five Arrested In North Bay Beauty Store Heists
A VTA bus driver who was known over a few years to have made multiple remarks about shooting his fellow employees is now being forced to retire. Remarkably, Douglas Lofstrom kept his job after saying he "should get a gun and shoot everybody" one day four years ago when he couldn't get on an employee shuttle — and then talked about doing "some shooting" over the agency's vaccine mandate. [Mercury News]
