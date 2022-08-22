ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid

SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
KRON4 News

East Bay man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed classmate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old Pittsburg man was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison Monday for selling the fentanyl that killed a high school classmate. Gage Pascoe pleaded guilty to one charge of distributing fentanyl Feb. 14, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of […]
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

SWAT officers in Fremont arrest suspects in Livermore cannabis delivery robberies

FREMONT -- Two people suspected in a series of violent armed robberies and a carjacking in Livermore were arrested in Fremont Thursday. On August 17, two cannabis delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in separate instances; one on Alameda Drive and the second on Cottonwood Avenue. Livermore police said in both cases, the suspects placed a cannabis order with a dispensary and the drivers were robbed of cash and cannabis products when they arrived.Two days later, officers responded to an armed carjacking on Louis Court and it was later determined that the victim was also a cannabis dispensary driver...
LIVERMORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Fentanyl#Drugs#Dea#Oxycodone#Violent Crime
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa County deputy sheriff arrested on illegal firearms charges

PINOLE -- A 15-year veteran deputy of the Contra Costa County sheriff's office has been arrested on several felony counts related to illegal weapons, authorities announced Friday.The sheriff's office said Matthew Buckley was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday on the following charges -- 2 counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, the felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, the felony filing a false report, destroying/concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.Based on an investigation into illegal firearms, deputies served a search warrant at Buckley's Pinole residence and seized evidence...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings

The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: Two East Bay freeway shooting suspects arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol. As KRON4 previously reported, a freeway shooting occurred June 14 on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was struck by a bullet through the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Livermore Police Arrest Two Suspects for Violent Robberies and Carjacking

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Livermore Police arrested a 17-year-old male and 25-year-old Zulfiqar Khan, both from Fremont, for a series of violent armed robberies and a carjacking in Livermore. On August 17, 2022, two separate robberies involving cannabis dispensary drivers occurred on Alameda Drive and Cottonwood Court in Livermore....
LIVERMORE, CA
sftimes.com

Man arrested for stealing over $20k worth of Target merchandise

A man linked to multiple grand thefts in the Bay Area was arrested. It was believed he had stolen a total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise from a Target in Alameda. The series of theft incidents happened between April and August. A 47-year-old unidentified man was taken into custody...
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg man gets 5 years for selling fentanyl that killed former classmate

PITTSBURG – An Eastern Contra Costa County man has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison for selling pills laced with fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a former classmate, federal prosecutors said.Northern California U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office announced Monday that 23-year-old Gage Pascoe of Pittsburg received a 68 month sentence, along with five years of supervised release. Earlier this year, Pascoe pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing fentanyl.Court document said on the night of June 16, 2020, the former classmate came to Pascoe's house to buy oxycodone pills. He sold her 13 "M30" pills,...
berkeleyside.org

Woman charged with attempted murder in People’s Park attack

A 20-year-old Antioch woman was arrested by UC Berkeley police and charged with attempted murder Wednesday in an attack at People’s Park. UCPD responded to People’s Park on Sunday at about 8 a.m. to a report of a tent on fire. In court documents, UCPD Lt. Sebastian Ramirez...
BERKELEY, CA
FOX40

Repeat bank robber arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, A Rio Vista man attempted to rob a bank in Fairfield for at least the second time using the same method, according to the Fairfield Police Department. At 10:53 a.m., dispatch received a call from the bank that a man had given them a note demanding money, according to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFist

Humpday Headlines: Five Arrested In North Bay Beauty Store Heists

A VTA bus driver who was known over a few years to have made multiple remarks about shooting his fellow employees is now being forced to retire. Remarkably, Douglas Lofstrom kept his job after saying he "should get a gun and shoot everybody" one day four years ago when he couldn't get on an employee shuttle — and then talked about doing "some shooting" over the agency's vaccine mandate. [Mercury News]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy