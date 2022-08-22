Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nypressnews.com
Hollywood Hills woman comes home to find homeless woman sleeping in her yard
When a Hollywood Hills woman came home from vacation she was greeted by a homeless person sleeping on a bench in her gated yard. “I just said ‘Hey, who are you?'” the homeowner said. “Why are you here? How did you get in? And she said ‘I live here.'”
nypressnews.com
Oxnard man could face 20 years in prison for smuggling over 1,700 reptiles into the US
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — José Perez, 30, from Oxnard pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles federal court for smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles into the U.S., including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothes. He’s accused of shipping the animals to his family’s Ventura County home and reselling them...
nypressnews.com
Woman, teenager wounded following argument in San Pedro
A woman and teenage boy were shot in San Pedro early Wednesday morning when an argument escalated into a double shooting. The incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 1st Street. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims.
nypressnews.com
North Hollywood man arrested for abusing toddler son who suffered head and brain injuries, LAPD says
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man was arrested in North Hollywood Tuesday for allegedly abusing his 14-month-old son and leaving him with permanent head and brain injuries. Los Angeles police say the child was taken to a hospital March 22 and underwent emergency surgery due to the...
nypressnews.com
Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA; police searching for suspect
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A family is begging for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for hitting their loved one while he was riding his moped in downtown Los Angeles. According to family members, 30-year-old Miguel Velazquez was riding his blue moped home last week...
nypressnews.com
Burbank police investigating fatal double shooting
A double shooting that left one person dead is under investigation, Burbank police said Wednesday. Detectives are actively investigating the two Monday morning shootings, the first of which was reported at about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Brighton Street, where they say a male was found in the front yard of a home, suffering from significant injuries.
nypressnews.com
How Vanessa Bryant won a stunning legal victory involving gruesome Kobe crash photos
In February 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported that Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies had shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. The revelation triggered a major scandal at the Sheriff’s Department that culminated Wednesday, when a jury ordered Los Angeles County...
nypressnews.com
Flash flooding washes out part of eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KABC) — Flash flooding in eastern Riverside County Wednesday washed out a part of the eastbound 10 Freeway and caused major traffic concerns. Caltrans tweeted shortly after 7:30 p.m. that the 10 Freeway in the Desert Center area was shut down in both directions due to flooding and an overturned big rig.
nypressnews.com
Whittier man arrested in bank robbery spree
Richard Martinez is accused of robbing three banks in three hours. Pat Harvey reports.
nypressnews.com
Family of 9 survive devastating house fire in Anaheim thanks to 8-year-old son
An 8-year-old boy, who was the first person to discover fire in his family’s Anaheim home. He then proceeded to wake everyone in the house up, allowing all nine of them to get to safety. “So, he ran to our room and said, ‘Mom, dad, get up, get up,...
nypressnews.com
Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach to feature Red Bull flying champ Matt Hall
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — The Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach is just a month away. One of the high-flying stars of the show will be Matt Hall, a champion in the Red Bull air race who specializes in acrobatic high-speed maneuvers. Hall is a former pilot with the...
nypressnews.com
Bru McCoy eligibility: Tennessee WR cleared to play by NCAA after transferring from USC
Tennessee’s offense is set to be one of the most dynamic units in the country, and it got good news on the eligibility front Friday. Bru McCoy, a redshirt junior wide receiver who transferred to the program from USC in the offseason, has been declared immediately eligible by the NCAA following a waiver request that left his season in limbo.
nypressnews.com
Players say closure of tennis academy in Carson is a big loss to the community
A tennis academy in Carson that serves low-income kids is being forced to close because its lease is up and players say it’s a big loss to the community. Eryn Cayetano is USC’s number one women’s tennis player. In her teens, she trained at First Break Academy in Carson.
