Beverly Hills, CA

Woman, teenager wounded following argument in San Pedro

A woman and teenage boy were shot in San Pedro early Wednesday morning when an argument escalated into a double shooting. The incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 1st Street. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Burbank police investigating fatal double shooting

A double shooting that left one person dead is under investigation, Burbank police said Wednesday. Detectives are actively investigating the two Monday morning shootings, the first of which was reported at about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Brighton Street, where they say a male was found in the front yard of a home, suffering from significant injuries.
BURBANK, CA
