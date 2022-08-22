Read full article on original website
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This...
Part of US 40 in Clark County closed due to crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid parts of US Highway 40 in Clark County due to a traffic accident. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 40 at the west cutoff at Marshall to Spiketown Road is closed. The accident is being investigated...
UPDATE: Two crashes on I70 have been cleared, dispatchers report
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid I70 (eastbound) due to two separate accidents at mile marker 14.5, according to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police. I70 is down to one lane at this time. No injuries are reported at this time.
Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 grams (slightly less than a third of a pound) of methamphetamine during the search.
Southside Walmart entrance sees repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A busy stretch of road on Terre Haute’s south side is undergoing repairs. The entrance to the Walmart location on US-41 beside Kohls is being repaired. This comes after years of complaints from drivers. The long delay in the work is due to...
Paris man dies after mower rolls over
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced...
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck a tree,” Bishop said.
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with Nexstar’s WANE Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed two others and injured two more. The family said:. “Jayden was a shining light in our family. He was...
Annual Autumn Festival taking place early next month
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual festival will be making its way to Marshall, Illinois in a few short weeks. The Marshall Autumn Fest will be at Courthouse Square on 7th Street from September 16 until the 18. The weekend is packed with several activates including food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cake walk. Saturday will feature a parade down Archer Avenue and the festivities will wrap up on Sunday with a car show.
