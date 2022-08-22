ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dogster.com

Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?

Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
PETS
petpress.net

8 Calm Dog Breeds to Fill Your Home with Zen

Do you want a pet that is calm and relaxed? If so, then you should consider getting a calm dog breed. There are many benefits to having these breeds as a pet. For one, they tend to be less barky and more easygoing. This means that they are less likely...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Pups#New Favorite#Target
dailyphew.com

Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
PETS
petpress.net

10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone

Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
PETS
dailypaws.com

Watch This Toddler Trainer and Her Big Dog Master the Art of Balancing

Dog trainers come in all different shapes and sizes—and this one might be the teeniest. TikTok user azariaa posted this adorable Aug. 2 video of her daughter, Katana, and their family dog, Ollie. In the video—which has already amassed over 1.2 million views—kiddo Katana gives the sweet mutt the...
PETS
dogsbestlife.com

Couch potato? Consider adopting one of the 5 laziest dog breeds

Some dog breeds are born runners (like Australian Cattle Dogs), some like to hunt (think Bloodhounds), some are intelligent (like Doberman pinschers), and some have a great sense of humor (think Borzoi). But others, like lazy dog breeds, exist for napping. Some dog breeds like nothing more than sleeping and...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Rescued Beagle Enjoying Freedom With Her Fellow Dog Friends Is Simply the Best

A Beagle rescue is sharing the absolute best video of one of their newly rescued dogs – and it's filling people on the internet with so much love. The video, shared by Triangle Beagle Rescue of North Carolina (@tribeagles), shows Faith frolicking in a yard for the first time ever. And when you see how happy Faith is your heart will positively explode.
ANIMALS
BBC

Guide dogs charity calls for puppy training volunteers

A charity which matches guide dogs with visually-impaired people says it needs more volunteer foster carers to look after puppies in training. About 1,400 dogs were trained in 2019, but numbers fell during the Covid lockdowns. Previously, visually impaired people waited, on average, about one year to be matched with...
ANIMALS
petpress.net

How to Pet a Cat: 5 Ways To Make Your Cat Purr

Do you want to get closer to your feline friend? Then cat petting is a great way to do it! Not only will your cat appreciate the affection, but you’ll also get to enjoy the novelty of petting a soft, fluffy animal. No one can resist a purring kitty,...
PETS
dailyphew.com

They Thought This Kitten Was Going To Die, But Then She Met A Husky Named Lilo

Rosie the adorable kitten, found and rescued on the brink of death, was nursed back to health by Lilo the Siberian husky, who took the abandoned animal on as a puppy of her own. The then-three-week-old feline and her nanny dog bonded instantly, and after a week of tender and loving care, Rosie opened her eyes and began to walk on her own.
PETS
topdogtips.com

Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Seniors: Your Ultimate Guide

Getting a mixed-breed dog for the seniors in our family may just be the best gift you can give them to celebrate their retirement day. Mixed breeds will not only be the perfect companion dogs for Nan and Gramps, but they can also help them stay in shape physically, mentally, and even socially.
PETS
