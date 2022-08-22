Read full article on original website
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 26, 2022
More clouds around today as a minor surface trough works through the eastern corn belt. We wont rule out scattered showers today, ranging from a few hundredths to a few tenths, but coverage still does not look all that impressive, 40% at best. Clouds will be more formidable through the day. Humidity values stay elevated.
State’s Ag-LINK program offers options for farm borrowers
Higher interest rates and inflation are taking a toll on the U.S. agricultural sector, but AgCredit borrower-owners can better weather the uncertainty of shifting economic conditions with financing assistance through the state’s Ag-LINK program. AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers and agribusinesses, is proud to be...
SGD field days
As fall approaches, Seed Genetics Direct, will host its annual corn and soybean field days throughout Ohio and Indiana between August 24 and Sept. 16 (see schedule below). As farmers begin to make planting decisions for 2023, field days provide the opportunity to tour corn and soybean fields to learn and compare how new and previous corn hybrids, soybean varieties and treatments performed this growing season. Seedsmen will also be available to provide detailed information and answer questions. Field days are free and open to all farmers.
