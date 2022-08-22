Read full article on original website
myburbank.com
Artist Thierry Lefort Leaves His Mark With Vibrant Downtown Burbank Mural
Renowned international artist Thierry Lefort has created a local mural in partnership with the City of Burbank that shows a stunning interpretation of the city. Lefort’s relationship with the city began after the Burbank Economic Development team learned of his art through social media in the summer of 2021. The department was so impressed with Lefort’s work that they asked for permission to repost his creations online, which set the stage for their alliance.
myburbank.com
Free Encanto Outdoor Movie Night Friday at UMe Credit Union
UMe Credit Union is hosting a free outdoor movie night this Friday, August 26th, featuring the Disney film, Encanto. The free community event will take place in the UMe parking lot, located at 3000 W Magnolia Blvd, right here in Burbank. The event starts at 6:00pm with a pre-show kickoff featuring food trucks, trivia, kids activities, giveaways and more.
myburbank.com
Elevate Burbank Hosts First Multicultural Arts Festival in Burbank
Elevate Burbank hosted their first ever Multicultural Arts Festival on the Burbank High School field this past Saturday. The free event took place on August 20th from 11:00AM to 5:00PM with a full line up of musicians, dancers, martial arts demonstrations and more. Elevate Burbank is a non-profit organization that...
myburbank.com
Free Recycled Water is Available for Pick Up Near George Izay Park between September 6-20, 2022
Burbank Water and Power (BWP) will open a free community recycled water fill station from September 6-20, 2022, for community members impacted by the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California emergency repair of the upper feeder pipeline. Residents and businesses are invited to bring a 1-to-300-gallon container with a leakproof lid to the fill station to offset their outdoor watering needs.
myburbank.com
Water: Liquid gold in Burbank
The city of Burbank does not have any rights to water. The water we use is purchased from Metropolitan Water District (MWD). MWD supplies Burbank with its water using two sources: the State Water Project (SWP) and the Colorado River. We are currently in year three of a severe drought....
myburbank.com
City Comes Up With Temporary Plan for Raising Cane’s Neighbors Frustrations
After weeks of pleas from the residents near the new Raising Cane’s at Orchard and Olive, the Burbank City Council on Tuesday came up with some temporary fixes to try and help. When the fast food chicken restaurant first opened in June, lines were blocks long, with Raising Canes...
myburbank.com
Burbank Football Rallies For 34-30 Triumph Over Santa Fe
Back and forth the score went and with it momentum swings that reached a crescendo when Burbank High scored its fourth touchdown of the second half which secured its initial win of the season with a heart-stopping 34-30 nonleague decision over Santa Fe on Thursday night at Memorial Field. The...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police to Set Up DUI Checkpoint on Saturday Night
The Burbank Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Saturday, August 27, 2022, beginning at 7:00 P.M. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. Locations for DUI checkpoints are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.
