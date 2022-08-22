Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed DeadA.W. NavesManchester, NH
7 Day New England Road Trip ItineraryJoJo's Cup of MochaSalem, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Related
Midcoast Maine Islands, Fun Watching Atlantic Puffins
The islands of Midcoast Maine are among my favorite places to explore in New England. From rocky shores and freezing cold waters to working harbors and sailing vessels, the area has been painted by some of the finest artists and the views offer a chance to relax in visual beauty and enjoy a rugged beauty like nowhere else on earth.
Election Monitors Appointed for Windham, Bedford, Laconia Ward 6 For Wrong Vote Counts
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office have sent letters of appointment for election monitors following election reviews in Windham, Bedford, and Laconia Ward 6. The monitors are Eugene van Loan appointed to Windham, Eric Forcier appointed to Bedford, and Bonnie Winnona MacKinnon appointed for Laconia Ward 6.
State Panel Told To Protect Mount Washington’s Fragile Summit in New Plan
NORTH CONWAY – The future of the state’s 60-acre Mount Washington State Park is up for public comment right now through the end of this month. Input on the draft master plan for the northeast’s highest peak brought out about 75 mostly North Country residents to a meeting Monday night with many stating the fragile summit needs to be protected from the masses.
Op-Ed: The Sununu Hypocrisy Train Has Left the Station
On Wednesday, Gov. Sununu charged up his conservative base and made a few headlines by condemning President Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 in student debt for those making less than $125,000 a year. In statements reported by the media, Sununu angrily pointed out that poorer taxpayers who didn’t go to college will essentially wind up subsidizing those who did.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commission Denies Effort To Remove Legislators Who Backed Secession Bill from Ballot
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission voted unanimously to dismiss a petition to disqualify from election 14 Republican candidates who supported the failed bill seeking a constitutional amendment on the state seceding from the union or did not oppose efforts to kill it. The five members of...
5 COVID-19 Deaths, 19 Hospitalized, Outbreaks by Facility: Weekly Report
Concord, NH – On Thursday, August 18, 2022, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 1,559 new positive COVID-19 test results between Thursday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 17. For the previous week, DHHS announced 5 additional death(s) related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies...
Vail Resorts Will Limit Ticket Sales at Ski Resorts After Last Year’s Complaints
NEWBURY – Vail Resorts has announced that this coming winter it will limit ticket sales at its 40 ski resorts across North America, including Mount Sunapee. After a winter of complaints from day trippers all the way up to the governor that Vail had oversold its leased product here, the company met with state Department of Natural and Cultural Resource officials.
Radio Free New Hampshire: Some Day When the Son Becomes Dad
Summer is not quite over, but don’t tell that to my son. School is starting again this week. From now until next spring, he will need to get up, get dressed, eat breakfast, then stand on a local street corner in a foul mood so some bus can whisk him away to an institutional learning facility. My job in all of this is to cram a pop-tart into him and make some cutting remark when he fails to wear matching socks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State’s Education Funding System Is a Mess
The problem with taxes is most people do not know how they work. Taxes by their nature create winners and losers, usually more losers than winners. But because the majority of people do not understand the finer points of taxation, the state has an upside down system for one of its biggest expenses, public education.
Former Laconia State School Purchase Proposals Due Soon; Watch Out for ‘Purple Fentanyl’
PLAISTOW – Proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the former Laconia State School are coming into the state. Gov. Chris Sununu and the five-member Executive Council expect they will soon be able to consider several offers before deciding which to select. Sununu and the Executive Council met at...
Atkinson Woman Seeks Disqualification Of Secession Candidates
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission has been asked to consider disqualifying candidates who supported or did not oppose a bill, CACR32, that would have placed a constitutional amendment before the voters to decide whether New Hampshire should secede from the United States. The commission is scheduled...
Secretary of State Scanlan Says Upcoming Elections Likely To Be Highly Scrutinized
CONCORD – The upcoming state primary and general elections are expected to see heightened scrutiny in the wake of problems in ballot counting discovered in three communities. The discrepancies made public in ballot totals in Windham, Bedford and just this week in Laconia’s Ward 6 were all caused by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cora Hoppe Tells How To Work and Learn
“Work as learning” is the name of a new initiative designed to help high school students earn money and prepare for future careers. The state Department of Education has launched the program with federal and state dollars. According to Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, it will join together business and educational communities in the statewide effort.
Dartmouth Health Presents ‘Key Strategies to Promote Childhood Vaccination’
Importance of vaccination of children against COVID-19, other diseases to be addressed in upcoming Dartmouth Health educational series. Lebanon, NH – With new COVID-19 variants emerging and a winter surge expected, vaccination of people of all ages is critical to protect the health of our communities. As of mid-July, only 22.7% of children 5-11 years old and 44.1% of teens 12-19 in New Hampshire were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). In addition, dips in rates of vaccination against other serious childhood illnesses may risk resurgence of other diseases.
N.H. Expands Access to Free Online Tutoring for Students With $4.8M Contract
CONCORD, NH (Aug. 17, 2022) — Continuing with its efforts to close gaps and recover from missed learning, the New Hampshire Department of Education has selected Tutor.com to provide 24/7 online tutoring for every middle and high school student in the state. Through this partnership, more than 100,000 middle...
Police Respond to Report of a Riot at Sununu Youth Services Center
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester police and New Hampshire State Police were on scene at the Sununu Youth Services Center juvenile detention facility at 1066 River for a reported riot Tuesday night. Just after 8 p.m. a radio broadcast from state police asked that “all available units respond to the...
Top four finalists announced for 2023 NH Teacher of the Year
CONCORD, NH (Aug. 15, 2022) — The New Hampshire Department of Education is pleased to announce the four finalists for the 2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award. The teachers selected from the 10 semi-finalists are:. Susan Bradford, third grade, James Mastricola Elementary School, Merrimack. Christian Cheetham, ninth...
Londonderry Publisher Arrested for Improperly Labeled Political Ads Says AG Has Better Things To Do
Attorney General John M. Formella said that Debra A. Paul, 62, of Londonderry, has been arrested on six misdemeanor counts related to penalties for political advertising for publishing political advertisements that did not comply with state election laws. Paul responded: “I would like to think the attorney general’s office has...
Department of Education partners with Granite State College To Offer $2M Educator Training
Concord, NH – The Department of Education is excited to announce its partnership with Granite State College to bring professional development training to New Hampshire educators across the state. This program will be funded through $2.0 million federal Emergency Relief funds. These funds are designed to respond to the impact of coronavirus as well as build resiliency in the education system against such disruptions. The training will build educator capacity to design and implement remote instruction, including use of the state Learning Management System.
New Poll: N.H. Support for Abortion Rights Historic High, Extreme Politicians Out of Touch
Manchester, NH — A new poll released Monday by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center shows that support for abortion rights in New Hampshire is at a historic high and nearly 6 in 10 voters disapproved of the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Full polling results can be viewed here.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0