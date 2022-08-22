ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, NH

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Election Monitors Appointed for Windham, Bedford, Laconia Ward 6 For Wrong Vote Counts

Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office have sent letters of appointment for election monitors following election reviews in Windham, Bedford, and Laconia Ward 6. The monitors are Eugene van Loan appointed to Windham, Eric Forcier appointed to Bedford, and Bonnie Winnona MacKinnon appointed for Laconia Ward 6.
WINDHAM, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Panel Told To Protect Mount Washington’s Fragile Summit in New Plan

NORTH CONWAY – The future of the state’s 60-acre Mount Washington State Park is up for public comment right now through the end of this month. Input on the draft master plan for the northeast’s highest peak brought out about 75 mostly North Country residents to a meeting Monday night with many stating the fragile summit needs to be protected from the masses.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: The Sununu Hypocrisy Train Has Left the Station

On Wednesday, Gov. Sununu charged up his conservative base and made a few headlines by condemning President Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 in student debt for those making less than $125,000 a year. In statements reported by the media, Sununu angrily pointed out that poorer taxpayers who didn’t go to college will essentially wind up subsidizing those who did.
POLITICS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Vail Resorts Will Limit Ticket Sales at Ski Resorts After Last Year’s Complaints

NEWBURY – Vail Resorts has announced that this coming winter it will limit ticket sales at its 40 ski resorts across North America, including Mount Sunapee. After a winter of complaints from day trippers all the way up to the governor that Vail had oversold its leased product here, the company met with state Department of Natural and Cultural Resource officials.
BENNINGTON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Radio Free New Hampshire: Some Day When the Son Becomes Dad

Summer is not quite over, but don’t tell that to my son. School is starting again this week. From now until next spring, he will need to get up, get dressed, eat breakfast, then stand on a local street corner in a foul mood so some bus can whisk him away to an institutional learning facility. My job in all of this is to cram a pop-tart into him and make some cutting remark when he fails to wear matching socks.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Dartmouth Health Presents ‘Key Strategies to Promote Childhood Vaccination’

Importance of vaccination of children against COVID-19, other diseases to be addressed in upcoming Dartmouth Health educational series. Lebanon, NH – With new COVID-19 variants emerging and a winter surge expected, vaccination of people of all ages is critical to protect the health of our communities. As of mid-July, only 22.7% of children 5-11 years old and 44.1% of teens 12-19 in New Hampshire were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). In addition, dips in rates of vaccination against other serious childhood illnesses may risk resurgence of other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Londonderry Publisher Arrested for Improperly Labeled Political Ads Says AG Has Better Things To Do

Attorney General John M. Formella said that Debra A. Paul, 62, of Londonderry, has been arrested on six misdemeanor counts related to penalties for political advertising for publishing political advertisements that did not comply with state election laws. Paul responded: “I would like to think the attorney general’s office has...
LONDONDERRY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Department of Education partners with Granite State College To Offer $2M Educator Training

Concord, NH – The Department of Education is excited to announce its partnership with Granite State College to bring professional development training to New Hampshire educators across the state. This program will be funded through $2.0 million federal Emergency Relief funds. These funds are designed to respond to the impact of coronavirus as well as build resiliency in the education system against such disruptions. The training will build educator capacity to design and implement remote instruction, including use of the state Learning Management System.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

