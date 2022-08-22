Read full article on original website
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Manfre makes proposal to become Palm Coast's in-house attorney
Former Flagler County Sheriff Jim Manfre is interested in becoming the city of Palm Coast's in-house attorney and says the move would provide the city a savings of at least $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Manfre emailed a letter to Mayor David Alfin on Aug. 22, copying the four...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Gary McNamara
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Specialist 4/Heavy Vehicle Operator. Hometown: Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gary McNamara is a veteran of the Vietnam War and spent a year in country from November 1968 to November...
palmcoastobserver.com
North Carolina fugitive caught in Palm Coast
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 22-year-old fugitive wanted in North Carolina after he ran into a heavily wooded area during a Palm Coast traffic stop. The pursuit started late the night of Aug. 22, when a deputy stopped a car near Seminole Woods Boulevard and Squash Blossom Trail. Suspect Taylor Randall West, a passenger, ran into the woods near the Integra Woods Apartments.
palmcoastobserver.com
City of Palm Coast Budget Procurement Office wins FAPPO Excellence Award
The City of Palm Coast Financial Services Department Budget Procurement Office was recently awarded the Excellence in Public Procurement Award by the Florida Association of Public Procurement Officials (FAPPO), during the 27th Annual FAPPO conference in Orlando, FL. The Excellence in Public Procurement Award recognizes Florida agencies that meet or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
palmcoastobserver.com
Planning Board approves three storage facilities
Three proposed storage facilities — two of them on Old Kings Road — won approval from Palm Coast’s planning board during a meeting on Aug. 17. Palm Coast is planning to update its Comprehensive Plan next year, Palm Coast Deputy Chief Development Officer Ray Tyner told planning board members at an Aug. 17 meeting.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Thief has a bridge to sell you
Larceny. A marine construction company is rebuilding a pedestrian bridge near a local middle school. Workers have been piling wood from the old bridge up near the work site. Many passersby have asked if they could take some of the wood, and have been told no. But when workers arrived...
Comments / 0