CIRCUS VAZQUEZ, ONE OF AMERICA’S LONGEST-RUNNING CIRCUSES, BRINGS ITS ALL-NEW, HIGH-ENERGY 2022 BIG TOP SHOW TO FIVE LOCATIONS IN NEW JERSEY, LONG ISLAND AND NEW YORK CITY THIS FALL BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 9

NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of 25,944-Square-Foot Medical Office Building in Fair Lawn, N.J.
Fair Lawn, N.J. (August 25, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of a 25,944-square-foot medical office building at 23-00 Route 208 in Fair Lawn, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning comprised of Darren Lizzack, MSRE,...
Anthony D’Ambrosio, MD, to Speak at Acoustic Neuroma Association of New Jersey Virtual Event
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 24, 2022 – The Acoustic Neuroma Association of New Jersey (ANA/NJ) is hosting a virtual support meeting on Sunday, October 16, 2022, with speaker Anthony D’Ambrosio, MD, Subspecialty Director of Neurosurgery and Co-Director of The Valley Hospital Gamma Knife Center. The presentation and discussion, titled...
THE PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL AT BERGENPAC OPENS REGISRATION FOR FALL CLASSES AND INTRODUCES NEW COMMUNITY-BASED ARTS EDUCATION AND MUSICAL THEATER AWARD PROGRAMS
(Englewood, New Jersey-August 9, 2022) The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC located at 1 Depot Square in Englewood, is considered the premier arts school in Bergen County and northern New Jersey. PAS offers a variety of classes in Early Childhood, Music, Dance, and Theater throughout the year and are...
Valley Health System Named Top Healthcare Employer In New Jersey on Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022 List
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 24, 2022 – Valley Health System has been named the top healthcare employer in New Jersey, ranking first in the Healthcare & Social Industry category, on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. Valley has also ranked among the top fifteen best employers in New Jersey....
NAI James E. Hanson’s Vice President of Marketing Anne Remley Honored as an Enterprising Woman of Commerce by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey
Clifton, N.J. (August 17, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces that Anne Remley was recently honored as an Enterprising Woman of Commerce. by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey at their annual Enterprising Women of Commerce...
Married to the Stage: Alumni Couple Premieres Series
PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College’s Bergenstages theatre troupe will host the world premiere of the comedy film series, “Life’s Not Fair(e),” written and directed by Bergen alumni couple, Kevin Maphis and Katie Maphis (Stevens), Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road).
Trinitas Regional Medical Center Earns National Award for Promoting Organ and Tissue Donation
(ELIZABETH, NJ) – Trinitas Regional Medical Center has been honored with the 2022 Workplace Partnership for Life Platinum Award for its organ and tissue donation awareness program from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Platinum...
The Valley Hospital Earns Cardiovascular Imaging Quality Award
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 23, 2022 – The Valley Hospital’s advanced cardiovascular imaging team has been awarded the HeartFlow? CT Quality Award for the sixth quarter in a row. The recipients of this award are determined based on metrics assessing the quality and adoption of a medical center’s cardiovascular...
