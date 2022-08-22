ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIRCUS VAZQUEZ, ONE OF AMERICA’S LONGEST-RUNNING CIRCUSES, BRINGS ITS ALL-NEW, HIGH-ENERGY 2022 BIG TOP SHOW TO FIVE LOCATIONS IN NEW JERSEY, LONG ISLAND AND NEW YORK CITY THIS FALL BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 9

THE PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL AT BERGENPAC OPENS REGISRATION FOR FALL CLASSES AND INTRODUCES NEW COMMUNITY-BASED ARTS EDUCATION AND MUSICAL THEATER AWARD PROGRAMS

(Englewood, New Jersey-August 9, 2022) The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC located at 1 Depot Square in Englewood, is considered the premier arts school in Bergen County and northern New Jersey. PAS offers a variety of classes in Early Childhood, Music, Dance, and Theater throughout the year and are...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NAI James E. Hanson’s Vice President of Marketing Anne Remley Honored as an Enterprising Woman of Commerce by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey

Clifton, N.J. (August 17, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces that Anne Remley was recently honored as an Enterprising Woman of Commerce. by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey at their annual Enterprising Women of Commerce...
CLIFTON, NJ
Married to the Stage: Alumni Couple Premieres Series

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College’s Bergenstages theatre troupe will host the world premiere of the comedy film series, “Life’s Not Fair(e),” written and directed by Bergen alumni couple, Kevin Maphis and Katie Maphis (Stevens), Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road).
PARAMUS, NJ
The Valley Hospital Earns Cardiovascular Imaging Quality Award

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 23, 2022 – The Valley Hospital’s advanced cardiovascular imaging team has been awarded the HeartFlow? CT Quality Award for the sixth quarter in a row. The recipients of this award are determined based on metrics assessing the quality and adoption of a medical center’s cardiovascular...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

