‘House of the Dragon’ fans prove themselves partial to ostentatious armor
The record-smashing premiere of House of the Dragon was a feast for the eyes that saw many fans captivated by the rich details of Daemon Targaryen’s armor. Per Tatler, House of the Dragon costume designer Jany Temime set out to bring a fresh perspective to the visual aspect of the Game of Thrones franchise. Her task was to infuse the costumes with colors from each family’s coat of arms. One of the crowning glories of her designs is Prince Daemon’s (Matt Smith) suit of armor, a black and red metal masterpiece with a magnificent winged dragon helmet.
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery
The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
How to unlock Sumeru in ‘Genshin Impact’
Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 update is finally here. Not only will a new region be unlocked for the players to explore, but a brand new element has also been released for the players to use — Dendro (Grass). Fans are keen to explore the new region after facing the electro archon in Inazuma, as well as meet new characters, and face the young Dendro God.
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
‘She-Hulk’ EP confirms that big Hulk twist is setting up a future MCU project
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. After his major role in the pilot, serving as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to his cousin’s Luke Skywalker, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner took a back seat for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode as the series morphed into a full-on “lawyer show,” with Tatiana Maslany dealing with her problems solo. Nevertheless, episode two still found time to drop a shocking twist when it comes to the Jade Giant that fans are desperate to follow up.
Facebook has apparently been Zucked by an algorithm bug that has broken everyone’s news feeds
In case you hadn’t noticed, your Facebook feed may look like an absolute mess of memes and strange cryptic language. Fear not, because everyone else is having the same issue. Some point between the turning of 5:00 and 6:00 UTC time, users suddenly experienced an influx of news feed...
Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard
On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
DC fans wonder what would happen if ‘Batgirl’ got released and bombed anyway
Everyone, including the American government, are all up in arms after it was announced that Batgirl would be shelved by Warner Bros and DC. But what if it wasn’t? After all, Stephen Hawking believed in alternate universes, so surely there is a world similar to our own that announced the film’s release. What if Batgirl was released, would the film be a success? Or did DC and Warner Bros make the right decision to shelve it because it was going to flop anyway?
‘There goes our E for Everybody rating’: ‘Rick and Morty’ creator’s new game will let you shoot a child
According to a new look at High on Life, the upcoming game by Justin Roiland, the game will let you kill a child. High on Life will be developed by Squanch Games, the developer created by Roiland, famous for creating the animated series Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites. The game is scheduled to release this year, on both Xbox and PC, on December 13, 2022. Squanch Games previously developed the game Trover Saves the Universe, which featured Roiland, who voices Rick and Morty in Rick and Morty, as the main character.
The early end to an abandoned fantasy franchise makes a final streaming stand
A franchise that earned over $1.5 billion at the box office across three installments hardly sounds like a candidate to be given the boot and ended much earlier than planned, but the law of diminishing returns quickly set in when it came to The Chronicles of Narnia. The Lion, The...
MCU fans are hoping that ‘Thunderbolts’ doesn’t get the ‘Suicide Squad’ treatment
For those who don’t know who The Thunderbolts are, they’re essentially an anti-hero team in the Marvel franchise. And since it was announced that The Thunderbolts will have a film at the end of Phase Five in 2024, fans are praying that this anti-hero film won’t receive the same treatment as another anti-hero film that made its way to the cinema, twice.
Streaming fans beamed up by a sci-fi that got brutally roasted by viewers
The VOD market is awash with bargain basement movies of every genre, and most of them have thoroughly on-the-nose titles that let you know exactly what you’re letting yourself in for. It may have been deemed as an affront to the good name of cinema, but at least Alien Conquest doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to teasing its plot.
Netflix cancels ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season and an avalanche of negative reviews
Resident Evil‘s latest foray into live action is headed back to the grave with the announcement that the critically-maligned Netflix show that shares a name with the videogame series — but otherwise bears almost no resemblance to the franchise — has been canceled after just one season.
Fans realize how ‘She-Hulk’ revelation brings a whole new meaning to a classic ‘Captain America’ scene
Marvel fans are taking a renewed interest in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger after a new revelation about the character of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, came to light in the first episode of the Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the show,...
"This Comeback Is Just Another Punch In The Stomach" — We Spoke To An Expert About Johnny Depp's Return And The Impact It Could Have On Survivors
"This comeback is just another punch in the stomach."
‘She-Hulk’ viewers can’t get enough of Jen’s cheeky phone lockscreen
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. Last week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot established the surprising truth of Captain America’s love life, while also outing Jennifer Walters as a massive Steve Rogers fangirl. Despite the topic of conversation moving away from Cap’s virginity in today’s second episode, it still found time to sneak in a salute to the Sentinel of Liberty in a cheeky, easily missed easter egg.
The 10 best ‘Orange Is the New Black’ rivalries, ranked
We’ve ranked the relationships, we’ve ranked the friendships, so now it’s time to rank the rivalries — of which there are many — from Netflix’s hit comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black. These aren’t just regular misunderstandings or harmless bickering, these rivalries are cut-throat, vengeful and occasionally change the course of the entire show. Some of them revolve around a newfound hatred between characters, others blossom from failed romances, while most are long-lasting displays of power struggles stemming from a one-time betrayal that just never got resolved.
As if Will’s bowl cut wasn’t punishment enough, ‘Stranger Things’ asked Noah Schnapp to speak in a higher pitch
Child actors can’t stay young forever, which is especially obvious if a show goes on for multiple seasons. But it seems like not everyone got the memo as it was revealed that Stranger Things star, Noah Schnapp, was asked to speak in a higher pitch to “retain his season one innocence.” As if the bowl cut wasn’t enough punishment already.
