Man dies after shooting at Ellis Avenue gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue on Thursday, August 25. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Ray Keys, was found lying on the parking lot near the air pump. […]
Inmate faces kidnapping charges after escape from CMCF
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) is facing more charges after his escape from the prison and eventual recapture on Friday, August 25. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said prison officials asked the sheriff’s office for help once they realized the inmate had escaped. About 40 deputies […]
Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
Vicksburg Police Reports: Multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on Tuesday
The Vicksburg Police Department took three separate reports of items stolen from vehicles on Tuesday. Catalytic converters stolen from city landscaping trucks. Officers responded to the City of Vicksburg Landscaping Department at 3601 Patricia St. in reference to a theft on Tuesday at 7:18 a.m. The complainant reported that someone...
Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from correctional facility, was found in a dumpster
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from the correctional facility and was found in a dumpster two miles away from the prison. Inmate Shunekndrick Huffman was sentenced on October 14, 2019, to seven years and three years probation for aggravated assault. Huffman is scheduled to be released from...
Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrest made, multiple reports of shooting into occupied vehicles
The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of one individual for firing into an occupied vehicle over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1400 block of Clay Street for a shots fired call on Saturday at 11:25 p.m. A vehicle owner reported someone had shot out both rear windows of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
Man arrested with cocaine, ecstasy
A Carthage man accused of having cocaine and ecstasy in his possession at Philadelphia motel was arrested late Saturday night. The man, Eric Matlock, 35, of 295 Walnut Road, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and failure to appear in court.
Jackson man killed when someone fired shots into his house
JACKSON, Miss. — A man was killed when someone fired several shots into his home, Jackson police said. The incident was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Topp Avenue, police said. Willie Graise died after he was struck by at least one of the bullets,...
Car Fire, Multiple Crashes, and More in Leake Today
7:36 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Utah Road near the Scott County line. No injuries were reported. 8:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Mars Hill Road regarding a wrecker that ran off the road and became stuck, blocking one lane of traffic.
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
Leake Deputies Called to a Rescue and a Disturbance
5:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Hwy 487 West in the Lena area asking for help getting out of a flooded home. 11:41 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Risher Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.
Multiple arrests made for kidnapping
Multiple arrests made for kidnappingCooperation and Communication Between Law Enforcement Results in Timely Arrest of Kidnapping/Assault Suspects. On August 21st, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Flowood Police Department that an injured male victim walked into their lobby and reported that he had been to an address located in the county to meet a female where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
