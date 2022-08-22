Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Traffic Alert: 2 ramps to I-94 in Jackson closed
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A project to rebuild and and widen I-94 closed two entrance ramps in Jackson closed Friday. The Elm Road ramp to eastbound I-94 and the Seymour Road ramp to westbound I-94 have been closed. The work is expected to be completed in October. Drivers are being...
3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Saturday for EastSide Summer Fest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling to Lansing on Saturday, you may want to prepare for some delays. Starting at about 9 a.m., Michigan Avenue will be down to one eastbound and one westbound lane ways from Hayford to Clemens avenues for the EastSide Summer Fest. Additionally, North...
2 injured in rollover accident at I-96/US-127 interchange
Ingham County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a rollover accident Friday morning.
WWMT
Semi-truck hauling vehicles causes I-94 lane closures
GALESBURG, Mich. — A semi-truck hauling vehicles caused both lanes on eastbound I-94 to close shortly after 3 p.m. The crash happened near the Galesburg exit at mile marker 85. The right lane was blocked due to the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Fatal crash: Motorcyclist dead...
WILX-TV
Livingston County Sheriff’s Office changes Central Records Division hours due to staff shortage
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Citing staffing shortages, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has changed the hours for its Central Records Division. The Sheriff’s Office said the Central Records Division will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone who needs fingerprinting services or sex...
WILX-TV
Eaton County Sheriff seeks man in Delta Township theft case
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man was involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 10. The theft happened at the same store as an Aug. 19 theft,...
WILX-TV
DeWitt Township police seek driver that struck mailbox near Granger Meadows Park
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a red vehicle that struck a mailbox Saturday morning. According to authorities, the vehicle was driving westbound on State Street, near Northward Drive, when it struck a mailbox at about 6:45 a.m. Police said the vehicle failed to stop and report...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Battle Creek
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Battle Creek Monday morning.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Sunshine for the weekend, a bald eagle in an airport, and celebrating man’s best friend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews our weekend ahead - the last weekend of August!. We talk about the top headlines on WILX.com including a toy recall and how you can help shelter animals in need in Lansing and Jackson. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with first at 5.
wkar.org
Lansing Township plans legal action against Ingham County clerk over annexation proposal
Lansing Township plans to file legal action against Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum after she approved a ballot proposal that could turn part of the township over to the city of Lansing. Earlier this month, the Lansing City Council voted to include an annexation proposal on November’s general election ballot....
WILX-TV
Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eye Candy of the Week: Aug. 24
The u-shaped Elliott-Larsen building on Walnut Street in downtown Lansing features a handful of decorative details throughout its façade: Ionic volutes top otherwise simple structural columns, and black-framed windows are separated by tablets of engraved masonry. The sand-colored exterior gives the building in the Capitol Complex some warmth while the sleek curtain wall entrance keeps it cool. Healthy trees and green grass are a welcome sight in this concrete-heavy part of town.
Renovations underway for old train station in Lansing
A lot of work has been done to revitalize the old Lansing train station that sits at 637 east Michigan Ave. since last fall. Starbucks has already claimed part of the historic building as its own.
WILX-TV
Ingham County orders recount for Meridian Township ballot proposal
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced on Wednesday that a recount will take place for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The recount will take place on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds. “Recounts are a...
Fish dying in droves in Ionia County creek
The creek's picturesque view is currently being ruined by a strong stench of dead fish. People who live nearby say this die-off has been going on for nearly a week.
Lansing BWL unveils new $500M Delta Energy Park
On Tuesday, the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) will host a grand opening ceremony for its new $500 million Delta Energy Park.
Lansing community center vandalized, over $100,000 in damages
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Sunday night, a community center was the victim of vandalism and suffered over $100,000 dollars in damage. Members of the nonprofit who run the center are working hard to clean the mess. Smashed windows, spray-painted walls, and destroyed water fountains were the sights that greeted community workers at the former […]
