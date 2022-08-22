ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Traffic Alert: 2 ramps to I-94 in Jackson closed

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A project to rebuild and and widen I-94 closed two entrance ramps in Jackson closed Friday. The Elm Road ramp to eastbound I-94 and the Seymour Road ramp to westbound I-94 have been closed. The work is expected to be completed in October. Drivers are being...
MLive

3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
WWMT

Semi-truck hauling vehicles causes I-94 lane closures

GALESBURG, Mich. — A semi-truck hauling vehicles caused both lanes on eastbound I-94 to close shortly after 3 p.m. The crash happened near the Galesburg exit at mile marker 85. The right lane was blocked due to the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Fatal crash: Motorcyclist dead...
WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff seeks man in Delta Township theft case

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man was involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 10. The theft happened at the same store as an Aug. 19 theft,...
WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
lansingcitypulse.com

Eye Candy of the Week: Aug. 24

The u-shaped Elliott-Larsen building on Walnut Street in downtown Lansing features a handful of decorative details throughout its façade: Ionic volutes top otherwise simple structural columns, and black-framed windows are separated by tablets of engraved masonry. The sand-colored exterior gives the building in the Capitol Complex some warmth while the sleek curtain wall entrance keeps it cool. Healthy trees and green grass are a welcome sight in this concrete-heavy part of town.
WILX-TV

Ingham County orders recount for Meridian Township ballot proposal

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced on Wednesday that a recount will take place for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The recount will take place on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds. “Recounts are a...
WLNS

Lansing community center vandalized, over $100,000 in damages

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Sunday night, a community center was the victim of vandalism and suffered over $100,000 dollars in damage. Members of the nonprofit who run the center are working hard to clean the mess. Smashed windows, spray-painted walls, and destroyed water fountains were the sights that greeted community workers at the former […]
