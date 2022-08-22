CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.

EATON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO