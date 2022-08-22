The 2022 college football season will get underway on Saturday, and the first day includes a contest between Nevada and New Mexico State. Both teams are entering the campaign with first-year head coaches, as Ken Wilson is taking over at Nevada and Jerry Kill is at the helm for New Mexico State. The Wolf Pack finished with an 8-5 (5-3) record in the Mountain West last season, while the Aggies went 2-10 as an independent.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO