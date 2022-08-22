ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Nebraska’s confusing scenario in Ireland

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be opening their 2022 season a long way from home as the team will face Big Ten conference foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 to kick off the college football season. However, thanks to a local custom in Ireland, Huskers fans might think they have a huge number of fans overseas.
saturdaytradition.com

Northwestern football unveils beautiful Ireland-themed helmet for season opener in Dublin

Northwestern football is in Ireland to open the 2022 college football season in Week 0. That game will be a B1G West battle right out of the gates with Nebraska on deck. With the showdown in Dublin on tap, the Wildcats are prepared to look the part on the field. Thursday morning, Northwestern unveiled an Irish-themed helmet that will be worn in the season opener.
saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Nebraska football game in 2022

Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Nebraska. We’ll continue with the B1G West the next 2 days. Game-by-game breakdowns of the B1G East’s teams appeared last week. * * * * *. Nebraska is accustomed to making college football history. Just not the bad...
FOX Sports

Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
CBS Sports

Nevada vs. New Mexico State odds, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 0 predictions by proven model

The 2022 college football season will get underway on Saturday, and the first day includes a contest between Nevada and New Mexico State. Both teams are entering the campaign with first-year head coaches, as Ken Wilson is taking over at Nevada and Jerry Kill is at the helm for New Mexico State. The Wolf Pack finished with an 8-5 (5-3) record in the Mountain West last season, while the Aggies went 2-10 as an independent.
The Spun

Rece Davis Reveals His College Football Preseason Top 15 Ballot

With the college football season rapidly approaching, ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis has revealed his preseason top-15 ballot. His list featured a few notable differences and similarities to this year's preseason AP top 25. Take a look at Davis' top-15 list here:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Clemson. Utah. Michigan.
FOX Sports

College football odds: How to bet Wyoming-Illinois

The Wyoming Cowboys will travel a thousand miles due east to take on the Illinois Fightin' Illini in a non-conference Week 0 college football game Saturday. It will be the first football meeting between the Cowboys of the Mountain West (7-6 overall in 2021) and the Illini (5-7) of the Big Ten Conference.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports projects Texas to play in the Texas Bowl

Getting back to a bowl game in 2022 is a priority for Steve Sarkisian and Texas this season. Last year’s 5-7 campaign was an unacceptable mark for a program like Texas. 247Sports’ released its updated bowl projections ahead of the new season, Texas is projected to get back to bowl eligibility with a Texas Bowl birth against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss on Dec. 28. It would be the first matchup between the future SEC foes since the 2013 season.
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Run to bet against the Seattle Seahawks

With one week left in the NFL preseason, only two QB competitions are still going on — rookie Kenny Pickett hard-charging against former Chicago starter Mitch Trubisky in Pittsburgh and the low-level battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock in Seattle. People care about the one in Pittsburgh —...
FOX Sports

Can Justin Fields end Bears' decades-long offensive slump?

The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 NFL season, but can they do so with minimal depth on offense and a largely unproven second-year quarterback in Justin Fields?. Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz said this week that he believes Fields — "a guy that...
FOX Sports

Cowboys' tackle depth further complicated by Tyler Smith injury

FRISCO, Texas – Even the Cowboys' worst-case scenario comes with some bad luck. Tyron Smith is scheduled for surgery after suffering an avulsion fracture to his knee in practice. That much we know. What remains to be seen, and what everyone is desperate to know, is what the team...
