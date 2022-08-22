Read full article on original website
Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic
This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Wildcats host the Cornhuskers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin during Week 0.
College football world reacts to Nebraska’s confusing scenario in Ireland
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be opening their 2022 season a long way from home as the team will face Big Ten conference foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 to kick off the college football season. However, thanks to a local custom in Ireland, Huskers fans might think they have a huge number of fans overseas.
College football picks against the spread: Predicting top games for Week 0
The 2022 college football season is back and that means it’s time for more fantastic matchups, thrilling finishes and betting.
Northwestern football unveils beautiful Ireland-themed helmet for season opener in Dublin
Northwestern football is in Ireland to open the 2022 college football season in Week 0. That game will be a B1G West battle right out of the gates with Nebraska on deck. With the showdown in Dublin on tap, the Wildcats are prepared to look the part on the field. Thursday morning, Northwestern unveiled an Irish-themed helmet that will be worn in the season opener.
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Nebraska football game in 2022
Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Nebraska. We’ll continue with the B1G West the next 2 days. Game-by-game breakdowns of the B1G East’s teams appeared last week. * * * * *. Nebraska is accustomed to making college football history. Just not the bad...
How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season
In the next two weeks, BYU, Utah and Utah State will each begin their 2022 college football campaigns trying to build off a successful 2021 season in which all three finished the year ranked in the Top 25. While it’s anticipated to be another good year for the three Utah...
Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
Athlon ranks USC wide receiver unit No. 2 in the nation for 2022 season
Athlon Sports ranked USC's stacked wide receiver room at the No. 2 wideout room in the nation going into the 2022 season. The Trojans ranked second only to Ohio State and ahead of Georgia, Alabama and Virginia to round of the Top 5. The Trojans were likely headed for a...
Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Ireland is known for four things: bogs, leprechauns, Guinness beer and Big Ten football. On Saturday, the Emerald Isle's love of American football will be on full display as the 2022 college football season begins with a game at Dublin's Aviva Stadium between Nebraska and Northwestern. Both teams are coming...
Nevada vs. New Mexico State odds, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 0 predictions by proven model
The 2022 college football season will get underway on Saturday, and the first day includes a contest between Nevada and New Mexico State. Both teams are entering the campaign with first-year head coaches, as Ken Wilson is taking over at Nevada and Jerry Kill is at the helm for New Mexico State. The Wolf Pack finished with an 8-5 (5-3) record in the Mountain West last season, while the Aggies went 2-10 as an independent.
Rece Davis Reveals His College Football Preseason Top 15 Ballot
With the college football season rapidly approaching, ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis has revealed his preseason top-15 ballot. His list featured a few notable differences and similarities to this year's preseason AP top 25. Take a look at Davis' top-15 list here:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Clemson. Utah. Michigan.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple previews opener with Northwestern
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple gives the blueprint for Husker success in the opener with Northwestern.
College football odds: How to bet Wyoming-Illinois
The Wyoming Cowboys will travel a thousand miles due east to take on the Illinois Fightin' Illini in a non-conference Week 0 college football game Saturday. It will be the first football meeting between the Cowboys of the Mountain West (7-6 overall in 2021) and the Illini (5-7) of the Big Ten Conference.
247Sports projects Texas to play in the Texas Bowl
Getting back to a bowl game in 2022 is a priority for Steve Sarkisian and Texas this season. Last year’s 5-7 campaign was an unacceptable mark for a program like Texas. 247Sports’ released its updated bowl projections ahead of the new season, Texas is projected to get back to bowl eligibility with a Texas Bowl birth against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss on Dec. 28. It would be the first matchup between the future SEC foes since the 2013 season.
Caleb Downs, Alabama pledge and nation's No. 1 safety, registers pick-6, big reception: Video
There's generally a lot of hype around five-star prospects, and when fans attend their high school games they come with high expectations. "Is he really that good?" Mill Creek High School (Georgia) safety Caleb Downs, the nation's No. 1 safety and No. 12 overall prospect, didn't make fans wait long ...
NFL odds: Run to bet against the Seattle Seahawks
With one week left in the NFL preseason, only two QB competitions are still going on — rookie Kenny Pickett hard-charging against former Chicago starter Mitch Trubisky in Pittsburgh and the low-level battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock in Seattle. People care about the one in Pittsburgh —...
Texas football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists
Texas’ football program was once viewed as one of the most storied and respected programs in the country. Although the Longhorns have failed to live up to lofty expectations of late, several individual players found their fair share of success throughout their time in Austin. Longhorns Wire recently made...
Can Justin Fields end Bears' decades-long offensive slump?
The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 NFL season, but can they do so with minimal depth on offense and a largely unproven second-year quarterback in Justin Fields?. Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz said this week that he believes Fields — "a guy that...
Cowboys' tackle depth further complicated by Tyler Smith injury
FRISCO, Texas – Even the Cowboys' worst-case scenario comes with some bad luck. Tyron Smith is scheduled for surgery after suffering an avulsion fracture to his knee in practice. That much we know. What remains to be seen, and what everyone is desperate to know, is what the team...
